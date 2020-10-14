High school sport results so far

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

After an uncertain beginning, high school sports have returned for the Fall 2020 season. While notably missing Football, Volleyball, and Competitive Cheer, the Fall season includes Boys and Girls Soccer, Cross Country, Golf, and Tennis. Practices began Sept. 21 and teams have been playing their first matches and meets over the last couple of weeks. Here’s a rundown of what’s been going on locally.

Boys Soccer

October 3

Winning goal at the end by Jake Jarosinski of Honeoye.

Zackary Lovejoy scored 3 goals with 2 assists from Jordan Lahue. Noah Hildreth made 10 saves for the Wildcats.

October 8

Tyler Reynolds of Wayne scored the game’s only goal. Mason MacKerchar made 15 saves in goal for P.Y.

Naples’ Ryan Lester scored 2 goals, Owen Hulbert scored 1 goal and 1 assist and Cade Rathburn scored 1. For Bradford/Dundee, both goals came from Shane DeCamp.

Jordan Lahue and Jared Paddock each scored 1 for Whitman. Bloomfield’s single goal came from Ryan Wollschleger on a penalty kick. Noah Hildreth made 13 saves for the Wildcats.

Girls Soccer

October 3

The Mustangs started their season off with a win at home against Geneva. P.Y.’s Hayley Anderson scored 2 goals, while Hailey Hassos scored 1. Grace Pontes scored 1 for Geneva. In goal, Elle Harrison made 7 saves for Penn Yan.

Katrina Marten, Zoelle Payne and Aurora Woodworth all scored goals for Whitman. Tori Brooks and Evelyn Lambert had assists. Abby Kornbau got the clean sheet in goal for the Wildcats.

Rylie Weston scored the winning goal in the second half for Honeoye with the assist to Macie Yale. Kirsta Sleve made six saves for Bradford/Dundee.

October 7

The Lady Mustangs beat Waterloo in a one-sided game. For Penn Yan, Hayley Anderson had 2 goals and 2 assists, Sierra Harrison scored 1 goal and 1 assist and Hailey Hassos scored 1 goal. Elle Harrison made 9 saves in goal and added an assist.

Kasey Hall scored 2 goals for Naples and Meaghan Gerstner scored 1 goal and 1 assist. For Dundee, Brieonna Bayer scored 1 goal 2 minutes into the second half. Dun/Brad’s Krista Sleve made 14 saves in goal.

Bloomfield’s Lauren Bell scored the winning goal 9 minutes into overtime.

October 10

Penn Yan went to Mynderse and scored a big win. P.Y.’s Hayley Anderson scored 4 goals and Hailey Hassos scored 1. Elle Harrison made 5 saves for Penn Yan.

Girls Tennis

October 3

The Lady Mustangs came out swinging with a dominating win at Waterloo.

Caty Goodman won at singles, 10-9, for Whitman.

October 5

P.Y. took their second undisputed win of the season while hosting Naples last Monday. Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen, and Abigail Garvey all won their singles for the Mustangs.

Caty Goodman, Kaitlyn Hopper, and Evelyn Bergstresser all won their singles for Whitman. The Harley School picked up points in doubles, but not enough to overcome the Wildcats.

The Wildcats won the match again with singles wins from Caty Goodman, Kaitlyn Hopper and Evelyn Bergstresser.

October 9

The Mustangs continued to dominate the courts, taking their third 5-0 victory in as many matches.

Golf

September 24

The Mustangs won their first match against Pal-Mac on the front 9 of Lakeside Country Club. Penn Yan’s lowest scores came from Clayton Koivuniemi (41) and Max Brodmann (45). Koivuniemi nailed a birdie on hole #4. Pal Mac’s lowest was Christian Morrison (47).

September 26

P.Y. started the season off strong with a second straight win at Lakeside. The Mustangs’ lowest scorers were Clayton Koivuniemi (41) and Kevin Smith (48). Smith also snagged a birdie on hole #7. Wayne’s lowest came from Raina Hoffman (45).

September 29

Penn Yan extended their season opening streak to 3 wins in a match against Midlakes on the back 9 of Lakeside. For P.Y., Max Brodmann (41) and Cameron Bassage (44) were the low scorers. Brodmann sank a birdie on hole #13. Midlakes’ Michael Dehond and Trevor Loney tied for their team’s lowest with a 47.

September 30

Waterloo defeated Penn Yan at Silver Creek, snapping the Mustangs’ winning streak in a match that saw tight play from everyone involved. Waterloo’s John Siblosky (35) snagged two birdies on holes #3 and #9. P.Y.’s lowest scores came from Max Brodmann (42), who got a birdie on hole #7 and Clayton Koivuniemi (44).

October 2

Penn Yan grabbed a win at Winged Pheasant against Newark, bringing the Mustangs’ record to 4-1 this season. P.Y.’s Max Brodmann, Clayton Koivuniemi and Kevin Smith all tied for their team’s lowest score at 44. Newark’s lowest shooter was Connor Visingard (49).

October 5

Geneva took the win at home against Penn Yan. Geneva’s best scores came from Kevin Bucklin (37) and John Mittiga (39). Penn Yan had their top shooters in Clayton Koivuniemi (44) and Max Brodmann (46). P.Y.’s Griffin Emerson dropped a birdie into hole #6 on Geneva C.C.’s hole #6.

October 7

Penn Yan lost to Waterloo for the second time this season at Lakeside C.C. Waterloo’s top scores were set by John Siblosky (41) and Colby Roberts (45). Siblosky snagged a birdie on hole #8. Penn Yan’s top shooters were Max Brodmann (42) and Kevin Smith (46). Brodmann took a birdie of his own on hole #2.

Cross Country

October 4

Penn Yan, Williamson, Marcus Whitman, Mynderse

J.D. Tette took first place for the Penn Yan boys, while Joddie Decker took first place for the girls.

October 6

Penn Yan, Dundee/Bradford, Clyde/Lyons, Marion

Penn Yan went 3-0 with Joddie Decker taking first place for the girls. The P.Y. boys went 2-1.

October 7

Marcus Whitman, Bloomfield/Naples, Newark, Red Creek

For the girls, Trinity Wells of Newark took first place by more than two minutes. Bloomfield/Naples won all three of their races. The top runner for Whitman was Evelyn Eckdahl, finishing 8th. In the boys’ race, Newark’s Broden Haltiner took first. Whitman’s J.T. Zimmerman finished 4th and teammate Myles Prendergast finished 9th.