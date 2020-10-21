High School Sports Report, Oct. 21

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Girls Soccer

Oct. 12

Whitman’s single goal was scored by Aurora Woodworth. Whitman’s Evelyn Lambert made 6 saves in goal.

Oct. 14

Cam Lewis and Ada Hawkins each had 2 goals for Bloomfield, while Kailee Lewis added 2 assists. Dundee’s Krista Sleve made 12 saves in goal.

Penn Yan defeated visiting Wayne, bringing their thus flawless record to 4-0 this season.

Macie Yale scored the game’s single goal. Whitman’s Abby Kornbau made 6 saves for the Wildcats.

Oct. 16

The Mustangs won their 5th game in a row, continuing their undefeated streak this season. Penn Yan travels to Pal-Mac on Wednesday night to face the Red Raiders, who also sit at an undefeated 5-0 this season.

Oct. 17

Carolelyn LaPrarie scored both goals for Naples, while Whitman’s single goal came from Aurora Woodworth. The Wildcats’ Abby Kornbau made 14 saves in goal and Naples’ Jesse Gordon made 12. The loss brought Whitman to 1-4 this season with their next game on Wednesday night at home against Red Jacket.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 13

Penn Yan’s game-winning goal came from William Steele with an assist by Caiden Demarco.

Oct. 15

Brody Herron scored 2 goals in the second half, securing the win for Mynderse against the visiting Mustangs.

Ryan Wollschleger scored both goals for Bloomfield, taking the win at home.

Both of the game’s goals came from Honeoye’s Cameron Allison, both with assists from Evan Cuba.

Oct. 17

Penn Yan’s 2 goals were scored by David Reid, while Gabriel Caraballo of Newark scored 1. The win had the Mustangs sitting at 2-2 for the season. We’ll have the results of P.Y.’s game against Marcus Whitman on Oct. 20 in next week’s issue.

Girls Tennis

Oct. 12

Molly Pullen and Claire Pullen won at first and second singles, respectively, for the Mustangs (5-0).

Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen, and Abigail Garvey all won singles matches for Penn Yan.

Caty Goodman, Kaitlyn Hopper, and Evelyn Bergstresser scored Whitman their 3 points with wins in singles.

At Newark, Chloe Wright of Naples (2-3) defeated Kaitlyn Hopper of Whitman 10-9 (7-5) at second singles. For Whitman, the first doubles team of Kloey Babcock and Caroline Hansen won 10-4 over Lucy Harris and Libby Pompeo while the second doubles team of Hannah Gardner and Jasmine Johnson defeated Nastia Harris and Maddie Rodger, 10-5.

Oct. 14

The first doubles team of Kloey Babcock and Carolin Hansen and the second doubles team of Hannah Gardner and Jasmine Johnson won points for Whitman. The Wildcats ended the week 5-1 for the season. We’ll have the results against their matches scheduled for Oct. 19 against Geneva and Pal-Mac in next week’s issue.

Oct. 17

Penn Yan sits at an undefeated 6-0 this season, winning all 5 points in all but one match. We’ll have the results on PY’s matches scheduled for Oct. 19 against Mynderse and HAC in next week’s issue.

Golf

Oct. 13

Geneva’s best scores came from Kevin Bucklin (36), who nabbed a birdie on hole #2 and Brady Zugec (39), who shot a birdie on hole #7 at Geneva Country Club. PY had their best scorers in Max Brodman (43) and Clayton Koivuniemi (44).

Oct. 14

Penn Yan’s Koivuniemi and Brodman tied for best score with a 41, while teammate Kevin Smith shot a 43. Pal-Mac’s best score was a tie between Christian Morrison and Henry Carlett at 43.

Oct. 16

The Mustangs took a narrow loss at The Links at Greystone to Wayne, who sit 9-2 this season. Wayne’s best shooter was Jake Banke with a 45. Penn Yan’s Max Brodman shot 41 with birdies on holes #1 and #9. Clayton Koivuniemi shot a 44 for PY. After the loss, Penn Yan’s record is 5-5 this season. We’ll have the results of Monday’s game against Newark in next week’s issue.