Dundee/Bradford boys varsity soccer team placed in quarantine

John Christensen

The Chronicle-Express

Limited number allows Dundee School to continue

Following a COVID-19 exposure Oct. 8, Steuben County Public Health has directed all members of the Dundee/Bradford boys varsity soccer team and coaches into quarantine.

The positive case in question is not at Dundee, and with the few people placed in quarantine, Dundee Central School will continue classes.

Dundee School Superintendent Kelly Houck sent the following to DCS families:

“Under the direction of the Steuben County Public Health Department, all members of the varsity boys’ soccer team (athletes and coaches) are quarantined, effective today October 16, 2020, through Thursday, October 22, 2020. This quarantine is due to an exposure incident that transpired on October 8, 2020. This is an exposure, NOT a positive student or staff member at DCS. If the Department of Health indicates that further action is needed, we will update you as soon as possible.

“Due to the very small number of individuals that this quarantine entails, school operations will continue as normal, meaning all students and staff not placed in quarantine should continue to report to school as any other given day.

“As anxious as these types of notifications can make anyone, it is always better to be informed, educated, and aware. This is a great example of the importance of following the safety protocols as outlined in our reopening plan, specifically, social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a face covering.

“If there are any questions please let me know and as always, thank you for your continued support.”