High school sports roundup

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Soccer

Oct. 20

The Mustangs and Wildcats faced off at FLCC with Penn Yan coming out the clear winner. PY’s David Reid scored 2 goals for the Mustangs, while teammate Eric Finger had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jordan Lahue scored 1 goal for MW. Penn Yan’s offense was the key to their victory as the Mustangs outshot the Wildcats 3:1. In goal for PY, Mason MacKerchar and Thomas Barden each made 3 saves. For Whitman, Noah Hildreth made 7 saves and Carson Miller made 6.

Oct. 22

Whitman scored a dominant win over Waterloo at home. Whitman’s Zack Lovejoy scored 3 goals and an assist. Also for the Wildcats, Noah Hildreth scored 1 goal and Jordan Lahue added 3 assists to his team’s efforts. Carson Miller made 6 saves in goal for his first shutout.

Penn Yan lost to visiting Pal-Mac, bringing the Mustangs’ record to 3-3 this season. Pal-Mac’s 2 goals came from Jace Schafer, both with assists from Jay Huddleston. We’ll have the results of PY’s match against Midlakes/Red Jacket on Oct. 26 in next week’s issue.

Oct. 24

The Wildcats lost in Bloomfield, bringing Whitman’s record this season to 3-3.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 21

Dundee/Bradford sustained a tough loss at Honeoye. For Honeoye, Emily Green, Sydney Pulver, Grace Hall, Leah Green and Mickayla Scheele each scored a goal. Lacy Cole made 10 saves for Dundee/Bradford, who sit at 0-4 this season.

Whitman beat visiting Red Jacket, bringing their record to 2-4. Zoelle Payne scored 1 goal and 1 assist for the Wildcats. Also for Whitman, Morgan O’Hora and Katrina Marten each scored 1. Abby Kornbau made four saves for the Wildcats.

Pal-Mac dominated the visiting Penn Yan, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season and continuing their unbeaten streak. Emma Robinson scored 3 goals for Pal-Mac. Molly Siether, Maya Ikewood and Grace Seither each scored 1. Pal-Mac’s Kylie Waeghe aided her team with 2 assists. Elle Harrison made 17 saves for Penn Yan.

Oct. 23

Originally scheduled for Sat. 24, the Scots lost to Red Jacket at home, bringing Dundee/Bradford’s record this season to 0-5. Red Jacket’s 3 goals were scored by Maddie Chase. The Scots’ single goal was scored by Nicole Peterson.

Whitman and Bloomfield tied on Friday in Bloomfield. Evelyn Lambert and Katrina Marten each scored 1 for Whitman. Both of Bloomfield’s goals were scored by Cam Lewis. We’ll have the results of Whitman’s match against Dundee/Bradford scheduled for Oct. 26 in next week’s issue.

Oct. 24

Newark defeated visiting Penn Yan, marking PY’s second loss in a row. Newark’s Megan Napoleon scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Emma Robbins scored 1. Penn Yan returns home tonight to take on Geneva.

Girls Tennis

Oct. 22

Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen, and Abigail Garvey all won singles matches for Penn Yan to shut out Harley.

Penn Yan got points from wins for the first doubles team of Jayden Hollister and Sydney Moravec and the second doubles team of Sam Denson and Grace Swarthout.

Oct. 23

Penn Yan took every point at Marcus Whitman HS. The Mustangs were headed to their final regular match of the season with an 8-0 record. The results of Penn Yan’s match versus Pal-Mac will be posted in next week’s issue.

Oct. 24

Whitman defeated Wayne at home, bringing their record to 5-2 for the season. We’ll have the results of the Wildcats’ match at Geneva scheduled for Oct. 27 in next week’s issue.

Golf

Oct. 21

Penn Yan outshot Midlakes at Clifton Springs, bringing their record to 6-5. For PY, Griffin Emerson shot a 42, Clayton Koivuniemi shot a 44 and Max Brodman shot a 46. Owen Schinsing and Michael DeHond tied for Midlakes’ lowest at 49.

Oct. 22

Penn Yan hosted Newark and finished their regular season with a bang at Lakeside CC. The Mustangs’ Clay Koivuniemi shot 37 with birdies on Holes 2, 6 and 8. All of Penn Yan’s players shot well with Kevin Smith shooting 43, Griffin Emerson and Cam Bassage tieing at 44, and Max Brodman shooting 45.

Girls Swimming

Oct. 20

Madison Prober won the 200 free (2:32.06) and the 100 free (1:06.56) for Whitman and Zoey Dean won the 200 IM (2:31.78) and the 100 breast (1:20.03). Also for Whitman, Amy Smithling won the 50 free (27.82) and the 100 back (1:12.73).