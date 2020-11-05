High School sports roundup published Nov. 4

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Golf

Oct. 27

The Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association held its 2020 Golf Championship and Sectional Qualifier last Tuesday at Geneva Country Club, crowning the tournament champion and qualifying ten players for the 2021 Section Five individual Golf Sectionals next spring.

For the second year in a row, Geneva’s John Mittiga qualified as the top seed for the tournament. Mittiga was named Finger Lakes East Player of the Year for the second consecutive year and earned First Team All-East all-star status as well. For the fourth straight year, Mittiga took home medalist honors in the Finger Lakes League Golf Championship.

Mittiga’s score of 71 is the lowest medalist score in a Finger Lakes League Golf Championship since Greg Church shot 68 at Silver Creek back in 2007. Mittiga became the first Finger Lakes golfer since the turn of the century, and possibly in league history, to win four consecutive league tournaments. He will lead a group of ten golfers into the 2021 Section Five Individual Sectional Golf Tournament in the spring.

Also from Geneva, Kevin Bucklin and Joey Maher qualified as the second and third seeds respectively, earning them First Team All-East all-star status as well.

Penn Yan’s Clayton Koivuniemi tied for fourth place in the tournament, shooting an 82, while teammate Max Brodman shot an 84 to tie for sixth. Both golfers qualified for sectionals in the Spring season. P.Y.’s Kevin Smith finished 12th with an 89, securing him a spot as the second alternate for sectionals. P.Y. Juniors Griffin Emerson and Cameron Bassage finished at 17th and 32nd, respectively.

Cross Country

Oct. 31

Penn Yan, Red Creek, Romulus, S. Seneca, Wayne, Waterloo @ Red Creek

Penn Yan’s JD Tette finished 1st for the boys in the 5K with a time of 16:48. For the girls, the Mustangs’ Joddie Decker also took 1st place with a time of 20:04.

Geneva, Lyons-Clyde-Savannah, Marcus Whitman, Pal-Mac @ Marcus Whitman

In the boys 5K, Whitman Junior Tim Hansen finished 1st with a time of 19:02 while Senior JT Zimmerman finished 2nd at 19:04. For the girls, 1st place went to Pal-Mac’s Leah Lloyd with a time of 21:30. Evelyn Eckdahl was the Wildcats’ top runner in the girls’ 5K, finishing 4th with a time of 23:32.

Bloomfield-Naples, Dundee, Honeoye, Sodus @ Sodus

1st place in the boys 5K went to Bloomfield-Naples Sophomore Drew Reigelsperger. Dundee’s top runner was Camden Buchanan, finishing 15th with a time of 22.30. For the girls 5K, Honeoye Senior Audrey Gillette finished 1st with a time of 22.13. The top runner for the Scots was Alissa Eaves, coming in 15th with a time of 28:10.

Boys Soccer

Oct. 26

Mason MacKerchar scored two goals for Penn Yan and Bryan Smith had one goal. Will Steele, Tyler Griffin, and Brigham Hansen each had one assist. Tommy Barden made two saves for Penn Yan. Midlakes is now 0-7 this season.

Oct. 27

Zackary Lovejoy scored 1 goal for Whitman with an assist from Jordan Lahue. Carson Miller made 10 saves for the Wildcats. The loss brought Dundee/Bradford to 0-4 this season.

Oct. 28

In a repeat of the day before, the Wildcats defeated Dundee/Bradford by a goal. Also mirroring the previous night’s game, Senior Zackary Lovejoy scored the winning goal for Whitman. Carson Miller made nine saves for his third clean sheet in four games and Austin King had 1 assist. Tyler Spina made four saves for Dundee/Bradford.

Oct. 29

After two periods of overtime, there was no clear winner between P.Y. and Geneva. The Mustangs’ Thomas Barden made 6 saves in goal. The tie was the first for both teams with P.Y. sitting at 4-3-1 this season while Geneva’s record is 6-3-1.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 26

The Wildcats took a dominant win against Dundee/Bradford at Bradford. Goals for Whitman were scored by Lana Burnett, Katrina Marten, Zoelle Payne, Natalie Cotroneo, Morgan O’Hora and Evelyn Lambert. Ashley Smith had 2 assists. The Scots’ single goal was scored by Cheyenne Cummings. Whitman’s Abby Kornbau made 4 saves in goal.

Oct. 28

Whitman defeated Dundee/Bradford for the second game in a row. Zoelle Payne scored 2 goals and 1 assist, Lana Burnett scored 1. Abby Kornbau made 4 saves for the Wildcats.

Penn Yan won by forfeit over Geneva, bringing the Mustangs’ record to 6-2 this season.

Oct. 31

Dundee/Bradford lost at home to Bloomfield, dropping the Scots’ record to 0-8 this season. Lauren Bell scored 2 for Bloomfield, Cam Lewis, Kailee Lewis and Jessica Cody each scored 1. Madison Hughes scored 1 for Dundee/Bradford. In goal, Liv Caspersson made 3 saves for Bloomfield while Kirsta Sleve made 12 for Dundee/Bradford.

The match between the Wildcats and the Bulldogs ended in a tie. Gabriella Trippi made 8 saves for Honeoye.

Penn Yan defeated Waterloo at Tom Coughlin Stadium in Waterloo, bringing their record to 7-2. For P.Y., Hayley Anderson scored 1 goal and 1 assist, Marrianna Dalglish scored 1 goal and Kaley Griffin added an assist. P.Y.’s Elle Harrison made 10 saves in goal. Penn Yan faces visiting Mynderse tonight.

Girls Tennis

Oct. 27

Caty Goodman won 10-7 at first singles for Whitman and the first doubles team of Kloey Babcock and Caroline Hansen won 10-4. Also for Whitman, Hannah Gardner and Jasmine Johnson won 10-3. Geneva got its point with a 10-2 win over Jane Fladd at second singles.

Oct. 28

Alea Javorowsky and Austin Hager won at second and third singles, respectively, for Pal-Mac to clinch a share of the Finger Lakes East title. Whitman won its point at first singles with a win from Caty Goodman.

Oct. 31

(No details available at press time.)