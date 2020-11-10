High school sports roundup published Nov. 11

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Soccer

Oct. 31

The Honeoye Bulldogs beat the Whitman Wildcats on Halloween, dropping MW to 5-4. Goals were made by Cam Allison and Charlie Farrell, both assisted by Evan Cuba.

Bloomfield took the win over the winless Scots. Ryan Wollschleger scored 2 goals and Cam Smith scored 1. Also for the Bombers, William Nelson and Sergio Dunn each had 1 assist. Peyton Boudinot scored Dundee/Bradford’s only goal.

Nov. 3

The Scots traveled to Honeoye, where they snagged their first win of the season. Dundee/Bradford’s game-winning goal came from Caleb Wakeman on a corner kick.

Naples beat Marcus Whitman last Tuesday at FLCC, clinching the Finger Lakes West league championship for a sixth straight year along with the No. 1 seed for the Section V Class C2 Tournament. Naples’ Owen Hulbert scored the first goal with an assist from Austin Chapman, Evan Waldies scored a second time for Naples with the assist from Wyatt Woodard. Max Ryan made 3 saves for the Big Green.

Nov. 5

Whitman took a hard loss in their second consecutive match against Naples at FLCC, dropping the Wildcats to 5-6 for the season. Naples’ Austin Chapman scored the first goal just over 3 minutes into the 1st half with an assist from Owen Hulbert, a situation that was reversed at the end of the 2nd when Hulbert scored with an assist from Chapman. Ryan Lester scored 1 with an assist from Donivan Todd. Ben Green scored 1 goal on a penalty kick. Carson Miller made 17 saves for the Wildcats. Whitman heads into the Class C1 first round of Sectionals tonight against Byron-Bergen/Elba (4-9).

Wayne soundly defeated the visiting Mustangs last Thursday. For Wayne, Josh Bolt, Tyler Reynolds and Dylan Cook each scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Ryan Wilson and Alex Cook each scored 1. Penn Yan’s single goal was scored by Zackary Townley.

Nov. 7

Dundee/Bradford picked up a second win against Waterloo over the weekend, bringing the Scots to 2-6 this season. Logan Ayers scored the winning goal for the Scots. Dundee/Bradford goes into the Class C2 first round of Sectionals against Campbell-Savona tonight.

The Mustangs beat Mynderse at home, bringing Penn Yan to 5-4-1 for their overall record and 3-2-1 in the Finger Lakes League. The game’s single goal was scored by Nicholas Jarecke with an assist from Zackary Townley. Penn Yan next heads into the Class B2 quarter-final round of this year’s Sectionals against Wellsville (6-2) on Saturday.

Girls Soccer

Nov. 4

The Scots battled Red Jacket to a tie in overtime last Wednesday, bringing their record to 0-8-1 this season. Dundee/Bradford scored first with a goal from Madison Hughes with an assist from Nicole Peterson. Red Jacket’s goal came from Della Dorgan. For Dundee/Bradford, Krista Sleve made 26 saves in goal, while Mary English made 15 saves for Red Jacket. Dundee heads into the first round of the Class C2 Sectionals against Red Creek on Nov. 10.

The Wildcats beat out Naples in a home game on Wednesday, bringing Whitman’s record to 5-4-2 this season. The game decider was scored by Taylor Bond 25 minutes into the 2nd half with an assist from Lana Burnett. Abby Kornbau made 6 saves in goal for Whitman, while Naples’ Jesse Gordon made 8 saves. Whitman next heads into the Class C1 first round of Sectionals against Canisteo (6-4) on Nov. 10.

Penn Yan beat Mynderse on Wednesday night. For Penn Yan, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Sierra Harrison and Sam Lane-Tomion each scored 1 goal. Hayley Anderson added 2 assists to her team’s efforts and Morgan Anderson got 1 assist. Elle Harrison made 6 saves in goal for Penn Yan and Olivia Mestan made 7 saves for Mynderse.

Nov. 7

The Mustangs took a dominant win over Wayne on Saturday, finishing their regular season at 9-2-0. Hayley Anderson stood out with 3 goals for Penn Yan, Sierra Harrison scored 1 goal and 1 assist, Emma Eichenhofer scored 1. Also for Penn Yan, Maihue Miranda-Wilterberger and Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger each added an assist. Wayne’s single goal was scored by Katie Petratta. In goal, Elle Harrison made 9 saves for Penn Yan. For Wayne, Jillian Groff made 6 saves and Alyssa Branner made 3. Penn Yan skips the first round of Sectionals to hop into the quarter-final round (Nov. 13) of Class B2 against the winner of Wayland-Cohocton vs. Mynderse.

Girls Tennis

Oct. 31

5th seed Marcus Whitman beat 4th seed Wellsville in the first round of Class C1 Sectionals. Whitman next takes on the 1st-seeded Mynderse on Nov. 9. We will have the results of that match in next week’s issue.

Nov. 2

Penn Yan 5

Midlakes 0

1st-seeded Penn Yan took every point against Midlakes in the first round of Class B2 Sectionals. Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen and Abigail Garvey all won their singles matches by 10-0 scores for the Mustangs. We will have the results of Penn Yan’s next match on Nov. 9 against Greece Odyssey (4th seed) in next week’s issue.