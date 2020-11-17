High School sports roundup Penn Yan Girls Section V champions

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Undefeated Tennis team wins Section V Class B2 Girls Team Tennis title for the third time

Girls Tennis

Nov. 9

The Lady Mustangs continued to stomp their way through the competition, beating Greece Odyssey 5-0 in the semifinal round of the Section V Class B2 Sectionals. The Mustangs remained undefeated this season as they headed into the final round of Sectionals against Pal-Mac on Nov. 14.

Nov. 14

The Penn Yan Lady Mustangs won the final match of Sectionals with a skilled performance that saw them finishing their season with an undefeated record and winning the Section V Class B2 Girls Team Tennis title for the third time. The Mustangs proved themselves to be one of the most dominant teams in Section V this year and look forward to defending their title next season.

Girls Soccer

Nov. 10

In the opening game of the Section V Class C1 Tournament, the 8th-seeded Wildcats defeated 9th seed Canisteo in a hard-fought match at FLCC. After 2 periods of regulation play, 2 periods of overtime, and 2 sudden death periods, a winner had yet to emerge with the score stalled 1-1. Coming down to penalty kicks after overtime, Whitman outshot their opponents 3-1 with Senior Katie Deatherage finding the goal with the game-clinching kick. Deatherage scored Whitman’s single regulation goal with an assist from Freshman Lana Burnett. Zoelle Payne and Katrina Marten scored the Wildcats’ first two penalty kicks. Abby Kornbau made 4 saves for Whitman. For Canisteo-Greenwood, Karis Warner scored with an assist from Brooke Burd. Kylie Williamson scored the Redskins’ penalty kick. Destiny Reese made 9 saves in goal.

Dundee/Bradford ended their season with one of the most lopsided losses in Section V this season, losing 9-0 against the 3rd-seeded Red Creek Lady Mules in the first round of the Section V Class C2 Tournament. For Red Creek, Mackenzie Ferguson had 2 goals and 2 assists, Madyson Sanzotta had 2 goals and 1 assist, and Isabella Wilbur scored 2 goals. Aleita Mercer, Jessica Bolton, and Lizzetta Myers each scored 1 goal. Abigail Sanzotta made 2 assists. In goal, Isabella Wilbur made 2 saves and Mikalah Bliss made 3 saves for Red Creek.

Nov. 13

Marcus Whitman faced a tough challenge in the Class C1 quarterfinals as they faced off against the 1st-seeded Avon Braves, who went undefeated 12-0 in their regular season. Whitman couldn’t overcome that challenge and ended their season with a tough 4-0 loss. The Braves’ Ellie Cochrane had 2 goals and an assist and Maggie Vanderbilt scored 2 goals. Natalie Masten and Maddy Ruter each had 1 assist. Avon’s Courtney Yencer made 5 saves.

After jumping ahead to the quarterfinal round of the Section V Class B2 Tournament, Penn Yan lost their first game of Sectionals in an upset to the 9th-seeded Mynderse Blue Devils. Goals for the Devils came from Madelyn Verkey, Jackie Sinicropi, and Darby Lukowski. Oliva Mestan made 4 saves for Mynderse. Penn Yan ends their season with their record at 9-3.

Boys Soccer

Nov. 11

The Wildcats lost in the first round of the Section V Class C1 Tournament, ending their season with a 5-7 record. Goals for Byron-Bergen/Elba came from Ben Capostagno and Colin Martin with an assist from Andrew Hare.

Nov. 14

After passing the first round of play due to a forfeit from Campbell-Savona, Dundee/Bradford ended its season after a loss to Naples, who move on to the semifinal round of the Class C2 Tournament. Naples’ Ryan Lester scored 2 goals, both with assists from Austin Chapman. Owen Hulbert scored 1 goal with an assist from Donivan Todd.

The Mustangs hopped ahead to the quarterfinal round of the Section V Class B2 Tournament where they defeated the Wellsville Lions to move forward in the 2020 Sectionals. For Penn Yan, Zackary Townley scored 3 goals and Mason MacKerchar scored 1. Caiden Demarco and Nicholas Jarecke each got 1 assist. We’ll have the results of the remainder of Sectionals in next week’s issue.

Cross Country

Nov. 14

Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker and JD Tette each took 2nd place in the Wayne Finger Lakes Cross Country Championships. Every runner for the Mustangs had their best times of the year. Penn Yan’s XC team heads to Sectionals in Oakfield-Alabama next weekend.