Penn Yan X-Country Champs!

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Tette & Decker both place first for Section V

Cross Country

Nov. 21

Penn Yan found massive success at the Section V Class C Championship at Oakfield-Alabama High School, with J.D. Tette winning first place for the boys and Joddie Decker winning first place for the girls, making them the Boys and Girls Section V Class C Champions, respectively.

Tette, a Freshman, battled with Drew Reigelsperger of Bloomfield-Naples at the end of the boys’ 5K contest, taking the lead with about 200 meters to go. Reigelsperger closed the lead to a hair just yards from the finish line and appeared to be overtaking Tette. However, Tette summoned a sudden burst of speed in the last seconds of the race to cruise away from his opponent and take the win.

For the girls, Senior Joddie Decker took a commanding lead at the tail end of the girls’ 5K, gaining ground through the wooded area of the course. Decker was at least 50 yards ahead of her nearest competitor in the last 200 meters of the race, easily winning the day with a steady, confident stride.

Penn Yan’s next top runners for the boys' division were 8th grader Aven Foster (19:38) and Freshman Anthony Wheeler (19:56). For the girls, the top runners were Seniors Gracie Murphy (22:12) and Jaina Doyle (22:33).

The wins came hot on the heels of Tette and Decker each winning 2nd place at the Wayne-Finger Lakes Cross Country Championships the weekend before.

Rick Smith, head coach of the Penn Yan Cross Country program, had high praise for his team.

“My kids did a great job this season even though it was a short season. I will greatly miss my three Seniors who have been with me for many years: Jaina Doyle, Gracie Murphy, and Joddie Decker. They will be hard to replace, but we have a great foundation with Adrianna Rodriguez, Lexi Smith, and a strong Modified team coming up. I also look forward to my young, talented boys team with J.D. Tette, Aven Foster, Anthony Wheeler, Anthony Condella, and my captain and leader of the team Zac Smith.”

Marcus Whitman, also competing in Class C, had its top runners in Senior JT Zimmerman (6th - 18:20) and Junior Timothy Hansen (10th - 18:28) for the boys and Freshman Evelyn Ekdahl (22:09) and 8th-grader Olivia Hill (22:59) for the girls.

Girls Tennis

Section V Individual Tournament

Class B2 Singles

After a tough, close match, Penn Yan’s Abby Garvey finished in 2nd place behind Aquinas’ Nina Sorin in Class B2 Singles at the Section V Individuals Tournament. Garvey was dominant throughout the tournament, but Sorin (a French exchange student for Aquinas) had a slight edge and took the match.

Class B2 Doubles

Claire and Molly Pullen won the doubles championship, their 4th time sitting as doubles champs in as many years. With this being the 3rd time they’ve defended their title, the Pullen sisters were favorites and top seed in the tournament. After some tough battles through the day, the sisters prevailed, making them 4-time Section V Class B2 Doubles Champions.

Class C1 Singles

Marcus Whitman’s Evelyn Bergstresser (5th seed) lost 10-1 in the first round to Alexa Hill of Wellsville.

Class C1 Doubles

Whitman’s Caty Goodman and Kaitlyn Hopper (2nd seed) fell in a 10-6 championship match to Zoe Zutes and Sarah Stone of East Rochester. Goodman and Hopper played hard through the tournament and finish in 2nd place.

Boys Soccer

Nov. 17

The Bishop Kearney Kings defeated the Penn Yan Mustangs in the semifinal round of the Section V Class B2 Tournament. Though both teams fought hard, the Mustangs couldn’t get the ball past the goalkeeper and end their season with a 5-5-1 record.

Nov. 19

Bath/Haverling defeated Bishop Kearney to become this year’s Section V Class B2 Boys Soccer Champions.