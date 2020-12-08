Dundee-Bradford soccer teams named Scholar-Athletes

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Both the girls and boys teams qualified for the honors

Last week, Dundee and Bradford school districts announced their NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete teams for this year’s Fall sports season. Dundee and Bradford merged their athletic programs for the 2020-2021 season and teams are made up of students from both school districts.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) created the Scholar-Athlete Award to honor those teams and individuals who excel in the arenas of both athletics and academia. The awards are given out at the end of each school sports season.

To receive a team distinction, a team’s average GPA for 75% of its roster must be 90% or above. Once the calculation is made, students on the team with a 90% GPA or above will also be recognized individually. If a team’s calculated GPA does not exceed 90%, then individual members of the team who earn a 90% or above GPA are recognized individually. Only Varsity-level players are eligible for the Scholar-Athlete Awards. Recipients of the award are given a pin and certificate to commemorate their achievement.

For the 2020 Fall sports season, Dundee/Bradford honored both the Girls and Boys Varsity Soccer teams.

For Girls Soccer, the team’s calculated average GPA was 95.42%. Team members with an average of 90% or above include: Jillian Underhill, Nicole Peterson, Cambri Harrian, Krista Sleve, Brieonna Bayer, Trisha Edminster, Lily Hall, Hayden Morrison, Hallie Knapp, Tianna Strickland, Lacy Cole, Cheyenne Cummings, Mackenzie Cratsley, Jade Roussell and Megan Lederman.

For Boys Soccer, the team’s calculated average GPA was 90.3%. Team members with an average of 90% or above include: Peyton Boudinot, Brady Richardson, David Semans, Nicholas Slavick, Max Bailey, Caleb Wakeman, Tyler Spina and Hunter Williams.

Individual students who were honored included Camden Buchanan for Boys Cross Country and Alissa Eaves for Girls Cross Country.

Due to meetings and ceremonies going digital this year in light of COVID-19, pins and certificates were mailed to recipients.