HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Penn Yan bowlers defeat Geneva

Rob Maeske
The Chronicle-Express

BOYS BOWLING

Dec. 21

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

The Mustangs took down Geneva with a complete win at Brock's Bowl last Monday. Ben Broome was this week's top roller for Penn Yan, bowling a 670 series with games of 177, 225 and 268. Also for Penn Yan, Trenton Samatulski bowled a 622 series (199, 227, 196) and Cameron Bassage bowled a 621 series (210, 234, 177). Geneva's top bowler was Jake LaVancha (422 series, 157 high game).

GIRLS BOWLING

Dec. 21

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

The Penn Yan girls defeated Geneva at Sunset Bowl. The Mustangs' Andy Kniffin led her team with a 715 series that included games of 194, 222 and near perfect high of 299. Also for PY, Anella Tillman bowled a 510 series (159, 215, 136) and Isabel Campbell bowled a 356 series (127, 93, 136). For Geneva, Sara Scalise bowled a high game of 173 in her 469 series.

