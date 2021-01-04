HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Penn Yan bowlers roll past Dundee

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Bowling

Dec. 15

Penn Yan 5, Dundee 0

Being two men down, Dundee came to Brock's Bowl in Penn Yan facing an uphill battle against the Mustangs from the start.

Penn Yan's top scores came from Cam Bassage, who rolled a 278, 222 and 227 in his 727 series. Also for Penn Yan, Dutcher Samatulski bowled a 649 series with a high game of 232 and Ben Broome bowled a 640 series with a high game of 226.

Dundee's best came from Justin Keech (376 series, 151 high), Thomas Bendick (365 series, 155 high) and Aaron Ayers (324 series, 131 high).

After three matches, the Penn Yan boys remain undefeated this season.

Girls Bowling

Dec. 15

Penn Yan 4, Dundee 1

It was a Mustangs win for the Penn Yan girls as well as the boy at Brock's. Penn Yan's top series was bowled by Andy Kniffin, with games of 183, 205 and 217. Also for the Mustangs, Anella Tillman bowled a 534 series with a high game of 205 and Isabel Campbell bowled a 429 series with a high game of 158.

For Dundee, the day's best series came from Cassie Morrissette, who bowled games of 148, 183 and 180 in her 511. The next top bowlers for the Scots were McKenna Miller (488 series, 191 high) and Jaedyn Brewer (479 series, 171 high).