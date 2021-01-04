HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

BOYS BOWLING

Dec. 8

Penn Yan 5, Marcus Whitman 0

At Roseland Bowl in their season opener, Penn Yan took every point against the Wildcats, winning with a pin count of 3,345 to 2,837. For Penn Yan, Ben Broome bowled a 610 series with a high game of 237. Dom Mangiarelli was Whitman's top roller with a 572 series and a high game of 235.

Bloomfield 5, Dundee 0

The Scots fell to Bloomfield in their first match of the season, with Bloomfield winning 2,795 to 2,169 at Brock's Bowl in Penn Yan. The Bombers' top bowler was Ryan Wollschleger, who rolled a 601 series with a high game of 221. Austin States had Dundee's best series of 568.

Dec. 10

Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0

The Mustang boys won their second game of the season, beating Wayne with a pin count of 3,269 to 3,043. Penn Yan's top bowlers were Trenton Samatulski (669 series, 233 high game), Jon Mashewske (664 series, 257 high game) and Trevor Harris (663 series, 258 high game). Mike Prizzi led Wayne with a high game of 244 in his 681 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Dec. 8

Marcus Whitman 5, Penn Yan 0

The girls' Wildcat-Mustang matchup went the opposite way of the boys', with Whitman taking every point and the win. Kennedy Smith bowled the top series for Whitman, with a 494 that included a high game of 175. For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman led the Mustangs' effort with a 538 series. The final pin count was 2,536 to 1,842.

Dundee 5, Bloomfield 0

In another flip of the boys' match, the Dundee girls shut out Bloomfield with a total pin fall of 2,407 to 1,683. Cassie Morrissette had the match's high series of 505, including a high game of 238. For Bloomfield, Kim Pagel bowled a high series of 377.

Dec. 10

Wayne 5, Penn Yan 0

The Wayne girls beat out Penn Yan at Brock's Bowl with a pin fall of 2,297 to 2,200. For Wayne, Leah Burke bowled a 577 series that included a high game of 207. Penn Yan's top bowlers were Andy Kniffin (574 series, 211 high game) and Anella Tillman (567 series, 221 high game).