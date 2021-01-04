Penn Yan fall athletes, coaches honored

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN -- Penn Yan Central School District has announced the award honorees for the 2020 fall school athletics season. The following students and coaches were honored:

Section V champions

Class B2 Champions Varsity Girls Tennis Team: Abigail Garvey, Abigail Bodine, Samantha Denson, Molly Pullen, Grace Swarthout, Sydney Moravec, Jayden Hollister, Claire Pullen.

Class B Tennis Doubles Champions: Molly Pullen and Claire Pullen

Class C Cross Country Champion: Joddie Decker

Class C Cross Country Champion: James Tette

Finger Lakes League Coaches of the Year

GIrls tennis: Nathan Kraemer

Girls soccer: Kyle Nelson

Finger Lakes League FIRST TEAM

The Penn Yan Athletic Department is pleased to announce that 13 students from Penn Yan Academy received Finger Lakes League - High School Athletic Association FIRST TEAM recognition. Congratulations to these athletes for their outstanding athletic achievement for the Fall 2020 season:

Jayden Hollister (tennis), Hayley Andersen (soccer), Joddie Decker (cross country), Kaley Griffin (soccer), Elle Harrison (soccer), Molly Pullen (tennis), Abigail Garvey (tennis), Abigail Bodine (tennis), Samantha Denson (tennis), Sydney Moravec (tennis), Grace Swarthout (tennis), Clayton Koivuniemi (golf), Claire Pullen (tennis), James Tette (cross country), Nicholas Jarecke (soccer), Tyler Griffin (soccer).

Penn Yan Athletics Fall Sportsmanship Winners

Kevin Smith (golf), Anthony Wheeler (cross country), Samantha Denson (tennis), Joddie Decker (cross country), Morgan Andersen (soccer), Eric Fingar (soccer)

All Greater Rochester

First Team

Molly Pullen and Claire Pullen (girls tennis)

James Tette (boys cross country)

Joddie Decker (girls cross country)

Honorable Mentions

Tyler Griffin, Nicholas Jarecke (boys soccer)

Hayley Andersen, Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison (girls soccer)

Aven Foster, Anthony Wheeler (boys cross country)

Jaina Doyle, Grace Murphy (girls cross country)

Abby Bodine, Sam Denson, Abigail Garvey, Jayden Hollister, Sydney Moravec, Grace Swarthout (girls tennis)

NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Awards

In an effort to recognize academic excellence coupled with athletic participation, the NYSPHSAA, Inc. sponsors this award, based on a team concept of academic achievement, intended to be an incentive for all team members to raise their individual GPA to positively affect their team's success. Scholar Athlete teams must be a varsity team, with the minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90% for 75% of the roster. Each individual with a 90% or higher individual GPA qualifies for this award and receives a recognition pin while the school receives a certificate for display.

Girls Tennis (96.68%): Samantha Denson, Jayden Hollister, Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen, Abigail Bodine, Abigail Garvey

Girls Soccer (96.64%): Hailey Hassos, Vanessa Martinez, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Avery Castner, Elle Harrison, Morgan Andersen, Sierra Harrison, Samantha Lane-Tomion, Kaley Griffin, Makenna Hansen, Marianna Dalglish, Emma Eichenhofer, Reilly Cohick, Madeline Martini.

Boys Cross Country (96.18%): Zachary Smith, James Tette,Aven Foster, Anthony Wheeler

Girls Cross Country (93.05%): Alexa Smith, Joddie Decker, Grace Murphy

Boys Soccer (92.79%): Daytona Bailey, Brigham Hansen, Bryan Smith, Tyler Griffin, David Reid, Dylan Hassos, William Steele, Nicholas Jarecke, Christian Reinard, Caiden DeMarco, Carson Nagpaul, Thomas Barden, Landon Berry





Middle School Scholar Athletes

Girls Varsity Soccer: Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger

Boys Varsity Cross Country: Anthony Condella

NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete Individual Awards

If a team does not meet the Scholar Athlete Team Criteria, the individuals with GPA greater than or equal to 90% are eligible to receive a pin.

Golf: Kevin Smith, Griffin Emerson