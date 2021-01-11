HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Penn Yan, Whitman bowlers win matches

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

BOYS BOWLING

Jan. 5

Penn Yan 5, Bloomfield 0

The Mustangs took the win at Brock's Bowl last Tuesday against Bloomfield, sweeping all 5 points with a final pin count of 2,760 to 2,431. Ben Broome was Penn Yan's lead bowler, rolling games of 200, 182 and 220 in the match high 602 series. Also for the Mustangs, Trenton Samatulski bowled a 579 series with a high game of 210 and Dutcher Samatulski bowled a 557 series, which included the match high game of 233. For Bloomfield, Ryan Wollschleger bowled a 588 series (204, 180, 204).

Jan. 6

Marcus Whitman 5, Midlakes 0

The Wildcats won the day with a final pin fall of 2,745 to 1,532 at Roseland Bowl. Dom Mangiarelli had Whitman's highest games of 236 and 218. Also for Whitman, Nick Lloyd bowled a 563 series with a high game of 210 and Austin King bowled a 554 series. For Midlakes, Nathan Miller bowled a 144 game in his 387 series.

Jan. 7

Marcus Whitman 5, Waterloo 0

The Wildcats swept Waterloo at Roseland Bowl with a final pin count of 2,762 to 2,377. Austin King was Whitman's top bowler, rolling a 631 series with games of 224, 221 and 207. Also for Whitman, Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 611 series with a 224 high game and Tim Phillips had a 214 game in his 570 series. Waterloo's high game of the match came from Garret Turri (241), while Chance Rivera bowled their high series of 549.

GIRLS BOWLING

Jan. 5

Penn Yan 5, Bloomfield 0

Like the boys, the Mustang girls swept their opponents from Bloomfield, finishing with a final pin fall of 2,346 to 1,465. For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman had the day's highest series in either the boys or girls division, bowling a 640 with games of 170, 226 and 244. Andy Kniffin bowled a 552 series with a high game of 200 and Isabel Campbell had a high game of 176 in her 421 series. Bloomfield's high series came from Kati Casciani who rolled a 461 series with a high game of 171.

Jan. 6

Marcus Whitman 5, Midlakes 0

Whitman won out at Roseland with a pin fall of 1,928 to 1,563. Kennedy Smith led the Wildcats with a series of 467, including a high game of 181. Also for Whitman, Destiny Rast bowled a 396 series and Zoelle Payne bowled a 400. Bridgett Cooley bowled a 138 game in her 392 series for Midlakes.

Jan. 7

Marcus Whitman 5, Waterloo 0

The Whitman girls defeated Waterloo at Roseland with a pin count of 2,195 to Waterloo's 1,892. Kennedy Smith led the Wildcats with a 474 series including a high game of 187. Also for Whitman, Destiny Rast bowled a 167 in her 454 series and Kendall Davis had a 196 game in her 450 series. For Waterloo, Carlie Jensen had the high game 159 and Sabrina Palmer bowled a 440 series.

BOYS SWIMMING

Jan. 5

Naples 95, Marcus Whitman 67

For Naples, Drew Reigelsperger won the 200 free (2:18.43), Tyge Johnson won the 50 free (28.73) and Fisher Finnan won the 100 back (1:04.65).

On Whitman's side, Cari Parsons won the 200 IM (2:12.72) and the 100 fly (59.23) and Brendan Laity won the 100 free (59.23) and the 100 breast (1:16.78). Also, Fletcher Dickman won the 500 free (6:08.95).

Jan. 7

Pal-Mac 97, Marcus Whitman 51

For Pal-Mac, George Newsome won the 200 IM (2:28.82), Andon Fedor won the 50 free (24.27) and Avery Fedor won the 100 fly (1:12.90). Also for Pal-Mac, Jackson Bay won the 100 free (53.96) and Zachary Johnson won the diving event (130.30). For Whitman, Cari Parsons won the 100 breast (1:06.24) and the 200 free (1:56.08) and Brendan Laity won the 500 free (5:27.92).