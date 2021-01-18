HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Results from Whitman bowling, swimming

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Bowling

Jan. 12

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

The Whitman boys won the day at Sunset Bowl with a final pin count of 2,674 to 1,642 over Geneva. Dom Mangiarelli was the top roller for MW, bowling a 633 series including games of 206, 204 and 223. Also for Whitman, Austin King bowled a 535 series and Tim Phillips bowled a 506 series, which included the match's top game of 211. Julian Watkins had Geneva's top series at 372.

Girls Bowling

Jan. 12

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

Just like the boys, Whitman's girls took the victory against Geneva, finishing with a pin fall of 2,247 to 1,966. The Wildcats' top series was bowled by Kendall Davis who rolled a 519 with a high game of 187. The next top series for Whitman were Zoelle Payne (474) and Mikayla Baker (461). Geneva's top bowler was Sara Scalise with a 465 series.

Boys Swimming

Jan. 11

Marcus Whitman 70, Clyde-Savannah 59

The Wildcats picked up their first swimming victory of the season, taking 8 out of 11 events over Clyde-Savannah. Carl Parsons won the 200 IM (2:11.55) and the 100 butterfly (59.46) for Whitman (1-4) and Brendan Laity won the 200 free (2:00.46) and the 100 free (56.17). Also for Whitman, Zachary Lincoln won the 100 back (1:15.17) and Fletcher Dickman took first in the 100 breast (1:21.65). Whitman's 200 medley relay team of Jason Lincoln, Parsons, Dickman and Zachary Lincoln won in 2:10.00 and the 400 free relay team of Brendan Laity, Canan Laity, Dickman and Parsons won in 4:22.06.

Jan. 14

Midlakes 97, Marcus Whitman 62

Andrew Schoenfelder won the 200 IM (2:19.53) and the 100 fly (1:03.20) for the Screaming Eagles (5-1) and Ethan Brodman won the 50 free (25.70) and the 100 free (56.36). For Whitman (1-5), Carl Parsons won the 200 free (1:56.42) and the 100 breast (1:05.26) while Fletcher Dickman won the 500 free (6:06.64) and Brendan Laity won the 100 back (1:04.12).