HS ROUNDUP: The week in bowling, swimming and indoor track

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Girls Bowling

Jan. 25

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

The Lady Mustangs were back in full force, taking the win over Waterloo at Sunset Bowl with a final pin count of 2,140 to 1,963. Anella Tillman bowled Penn Yan's best series (594), which included games of 183, 222 and 189. Andy Kniffin had Penn Yan's best game of 225 in her 582 series. Also for Penn Yan, Isabel Campbell bowled a 348 series. Sabrina Palmer scored Waterloo's highest game of 198 in her 529 series.

Jan. 26

Newark 5, Marcus Whitman 0

With a final pin count of 2,774 to 2,429, Whitman fell to Newark on Tuesday. Natalie Kent was Newark's top bowler, scoring a 685 series with games of 233, 210 and 242. For Whitman, Kendall Davis bowled a 201 game in her 521 series, Chase Bond bowled a 198 game and Destiny Rast bowled a 202 game.

Jan. 27

Penn Yan 4, Marcus Whitman 1

At home, Penn Yan won their second in a row with a final pin count of 2,403 to 2,389 against Marcus Whitman. Andy Kniffin had the match's highest series with an impressive 691, which included games of 235, 178 and 278, which was also the match's highest game. Also for the Mustangs, Anella Tillman bowled a 560 series (194, 183, 183) and Dayton Gulick bowled a 412 series with a high game of 152. On the other side, Kendall Davis bowled a 182 game in her 509 series for Whitman, while Kennedy Smith had a 489 series.

Jan. 28

Geneva 4, Penn Yan 1

The Penn Yan girls fell to Geneva on Thursday with a final pin count of 1,981 to 1,804. Geneva's Molly Thibault bowled a 428 series with a high game of 155 and Sara Scalise bowled a 423 series, which included Geva's match-high game of 160. For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman bowled a 600 series, including the match's overall high game of 265.

Boys Bowling

Jan. 26

Marcus Whitman 3, Newark 2

Whitman narrowly beat out Newark at Roseland Bowl with a final pin fall of 2,780 to 2,767. For the Wildcats, Tim Phillips bowled a 574 series with a high game of 228. Also for Whitman, Dom Mangiarelli bowled a 217 game in his 586 series and Austin King bowled a 220 game in his 545 series.

Jan. 27

Penn Yan 5, Marcus Whitman 0 Penn Yan took victory over the Wildcats at Brock's Bowl last Wednesday. The final pin fall came to 3,202 to 2,848. Jon Mashewske bowled the Mustangs' best series at 660, including games of 223, 184 and Penn Yan's high game of 253. Also for Penn Yan, Trenton Samatulski bowled a 644 series (193, 216, 235) and Ben Broome bowled a 631 series (234, 220, 177). Colin Johnson bowled a 239 game in his 629 series. For Whitman, Dom Mangiarelli bowled the match-high game of 267 in his 655 series.

Jan. 28

Penn Yan 5, Geneva 0

The Mustangs took back-to-back wins at Brock's this week, taking down Geneva one day after soundly defeating Whitman. The match's final pin count was 2,780 to 1,856. Penn Yan's high series came from Ben Broome at 610, including two games of 188 and the match's high game of 234. Also for the Mustangs, Trenton Samatulski bowled a 557 series (185, 169, 203) and Colin Johnson rolled games of 181, 183 and 171 in his 535 series. Geneva's top series of 433 was bowled by Jake LaVancha, who also had Geneva's top game of 182.

Boys Swimming

The Finger Lakes League Championship was held last weekend, with Marcus Whitman competing in Division 2 alongside Pal-Mac, Midlakes, Naples and Gananda. Pal-Mac won the day, defending their Division 2 title.

The final team scores were: Pal-Mac 528, Midlakes 382, Whitman 264, Naples 258, Gananda 255.

In the Individual competitions, Whitman's Brendan Laity won the 200 Free (1:58.12) and the 500 Free (5:17.53), while Carl Parsons won the 200 I.M. (2:09.33) and the 100 Breast (1:05.63).

Whitman's team of Laity, Parsons, Fletcher Dickman and Zach Lincoln won the 200 Medley Relay (1:59.63).

Jan. 25

North Rose-Wolcott 75, Marcus Whitman 67

Though losing the day overall, Whitman won 5 of the meet's 11 events. Carl Parsons won the 200 Free (1:55.17) and the 100 Fly (56.77). Brendan Laity won the 100 Free (55.99) and the 100 Back (1:05.31). Whitman's team of Laity, Parsons, Quintin Blair and Zachary Lincoln won the the 200 Free Relay in 1:05.31.

Indoor Track

In the Wayne-Finger Lakes League, Marcus Whitman's Makayla Selvek won the Shot Put (29-0) in the Block B/D Girls. In the Block B/D Boys, Whitman's J.T. Zimmerman finished 6th in the 1,600 (5:13.90) and Austin Mangiarelli finished 9th in the Shot Put (32-11.25).