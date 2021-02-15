HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Penn Yan boys bowlers extend winning ways

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

ALSO: Basketball is back at New York's high schools

Basketball returned to New York schools last week with several exciting games happening locally. Also, in a great finish to the local bowling season, the Mustangs boys team clinched the Finger Lakes East title while the Dundee girls snagged their third consecutive Finger Lakes West title.

Boys Bowling

Feb. 8

Penn Yan 4, Newark 1

The Penn Yan boys extended their undefeated season with a close win against Newark at Roseland Bowl, the final pin count coming in at 3,095 to 2,947. Cam Bassage led the Mustangs' effort with all of his games hitting above the 200 mark. Bassage scored a 677 series, which included games of 212, 217 and 248. Also for Penn Yan, Ben Broome rolled a 621 series (204, 194, 223) and Jon Mashewske rolled a 612 series with games of 235, 153 and 224. Newark brought the competition with Everett Cole nabbing the match's highest series of 694 with games of 246, 184 and the match's highest scoring game of 264. Grayson Cole also had a fine showing for Newark with games of 215, 211 and 225 in his 651 series.

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

The Wildcats beat out Geneva at Roseland Bowl with a final pin count of 2,648 to 1,822. For Whitman, Dom Mangiarelli bowled games of 242, 209 and 237 in his 688 series, Austin King had a 209 game in his 548 series and Tim Phillips bowled a 227 game in his 545 series. For Geneva, Julian Watkins bowled a 181 game in his 487 series.

Feb. 9

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

The Mustangs clinched the Finger Lakes East title with a win at home against Waterloo, once again extending an undefeated season for Penn Yan. The final pin count for the match came in at 3,126 to 2,769. Penn Yan had four bowlers with series above 600. Colin Johnson had the match's highest series at 674 with games of 225, 202 and the match-high game of 247. Also for Penn Yan, Cameron Bassage had 646 series (205, 233, 208), Connor Anderson had a 645 series (198, 210, 237) and Jon Mashewske had 616 series (222, 216, 178). For Waterloo, Chance Rivera bowled games of 235 and 215 in his 646 series and Garrett Tuuri bowled a 225 game in his 615 series.

Bloomfield 5, Dundee 0

The Bloomfield Bombers defeated Dundee at Roseland with a final pin count of 2,780 to 786, clinching the Finger Lakes West championship. Ryan Wollschleger bowled games of 206 and 257 in his 640 series. Also for Bloomfield, Justin Lester bowled a 203 game in his 566 series and Cole Turner bowled a 478 series. Aaron Ayers bowled a 437 series for Dundee.

Feb. 10

Midlakes 5, Dundee/Bradford 0

With just three bowlers on the roster, the Scots lost to Midlakes at Brock's Bowl with a final pin count of 1,709 to 771. For Midlakes, Nate Miller bowled a high game of 147 in his 404 series. Also for Midlakes, Evan Quade bowled a 382 series and Nate Myhill bowled a 322 series. For Dundee, Aaron Ayers bowled the match's high series of 421, which also included the match's highest game of 166.

Feb. 12

Wayne 4, Penn Yan 1

In the last regular match of the season, Penn Yan finally fell to Wayne in a close and well-played contest by both teams. The loss sees Penn Yan. falling just one game short of a totally undefeated season. The final pin count for the match was 3,146 to 3,122. The match-high series was a tie between Wayne's Josh Burke and Penn Yan's Cameron Bassage. Burke bowled games of 224, 235 and 217. Also for Wayne, Joseph DiLella bowled a 662 series (231, 240, 191) and Mike Prizzi bowled a 622 series, which included the match's highest game of 279. For Penn Yan, Bassage also had the team's highest game of 257. Teammates Conner Anderson bowled a 239 game in his 659 series and Jon Mashewske bowled a 204 game in his 578 series.

Girls Bowling

Feb. 8

Newark defeated Penn Yan at Roseland Bowl in a game that saw the Lady Mustangs with a depleted roster again this season. The match's final pin count stood at 2,620 to P.Y.'s 1,262. Newark's Rebecca Spry had the highest series of the evening at 581, which included the match's highest game of 210. Also for Newark, Savannah Smith had a 183 game in her 523 series and Abigail Olmstead bowled a 204 game in her 521 series. Penn Yan had just three bowlers on the roster for the match. Anella Tillman scored a 535 series with a high game of 200, Dayton Gulick had a 370 series and Isabel Campbell had a 357 series.

Marcus Whitman 5, Geneva 0

The Whitman girls defeated Geneva at Roseland with a final pin fall of 2,016 to 2,068. For Whitman, Kennedy Smith bowled games of 161 and 162 in her 437 series. Also for Whitman, Destiny Rast bowled a 161 in her 406 series and Chase Bond bowled a 410 series. For Geneva, Molly Thibault bowled a 150 game in her 389 series.

Feb. 9

Waterloo 5, Penn Yan 0

The Penn Yan girls again had a roster of only three bowlers when they were defeated by Waterloo last Tuesday. The final pin fall for the match was 2,180 to 1,265. Waterloo's Sabrina Palmer had the match's high series of 539 with a high game of 189. Also for Waterloo, Carlie Jensen bowled a 200 game in her 502 series and Gabby Templeton bowled a 162 game in her 451 series. For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman scored the match's highest game of 226 in her 538 series. Isabel Campbell rolled a 390 series and Dayton Gulick bowled a 337 series.

Dundee 5, Bloomfield 0

Dundee shut out Bloomfield at Roseland Bowl to clinch the Finger Lakes West title for the third year in a row. The total pin fall for the match was 1,958 to 1,601. Cheyenne Cummings bowled a 415 series. For Bloomfield, Nichole Rutherford bowled a 418 series and Kati Casciani bowled a 351.

Feb. 10

Dundee 4, Midlakes 1

Dundee won at Brock's last Wednesday against Midlakes, ending the season with a 31-4 record. The match's final pin count was 1,856 (Dundee) to 1,857 (Midlakes). Jaedyn Brewer had the highest series for the Scots at 426 with a high game of 150. Also for Dundee, McKenna Miller bowled a 125 game in her 371 series, Kayla Andrews bowled a 134 game in her 357 series and Cheyenne Cummings bowled a 133 game in her 352 series. For Midlakes, Bailey Tiller bowled the match's highest game of 191 in the match's highest series of 476.

Feb. 12

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 2

The last match of the season saw Penn Yan once again at full strength, though they lost to Wayne in a close and hard-fought competition. The match's final pin count came in at 2,177 to 2,134. For Wayne, Leah Burke bowled games of 219 and 183 in her 546 series and Mackenzie Thomas bowled a 178 game in her 487 series. For Penn Yan, Andy Kniffin had games of 201 and 191 in her series of 562, while Anella Tillman had the match's highest game of 223 and highest series at 611.

Boys Basketball

Feb. 9

Mynderse 65, Penn Yan 41

The Mustangs lost their first game of the season, falling to Mynderse at home.

Marcus Whitman 59, Newark 54

Whitman won their season opener in an away game against Newark.

Feb. 11

Marcus Whitman 65, Penn Yan 49

Jordan Lahue had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Whitman (2-0). Penn Yan is 0-2.

Feb. 13

Wayne 67, Penn Yan 37

Marcus Whitman 53, Mynderse 47

Feb. 14

Honeoye 46, Dundee 44

Girls Basketball

Feb. 9

Marcus Whitman 54, Honeoye 18

The Wildcats took the win in their season opener against Honeoye. For Whitman, Olivia Herod scored 13 points, Maddie Ryan scored 11 points and Aurora Woodworth scored 8 points.

Feb. 11

Dundee/Bradford 47, Marcus Whitman 40

Dundee won their first game of the season to Whitman. Kendall Parker scored 15 points for Dundee with 5 steals and 4 rebounds. Also for Dundee, Jillian Underhill scored 13 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds and Makenzie Cratsley scored 9 points with 7 rebounds. For Whitman (1-1), Katie Deatherage had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals and Maddie Ryan added seven points and nine rebounds. Also for Whitman, Lily Carroll scored eight points.

Midlakes 49, Penn Yan 37

Kaley Griffin scored 17 points for Penn Yan (1-1). Midlakes is 2-0.

Feb. 13

Dundee/Bradford 63, Honeoye 24

Jillian Underhill scored 15 points with 7 rebounds and 5 steals for the Scots. Kendall Parker added 12 points to Dundee's effort and Makenzie Cratley scored 11 points and 7 rebounds. Hallie Knapp had 10 rebounds.

Marcus Whitman 48, Bloomfield 24

Whitman doubled Bloomfield's score on Saturday, taking a win at home and taking their season record to 2-1. For Whitman, Maddie Ryan scored 13 points, Katie Deatherage scored 10 points and Olivia Herod scored 8 points. Ava Hawkins scored 9 points for Bloomfield (1-2).

Section V Class C Boys Swimming Championships

Marcus Whitman's Carl Parsons won two individual races at the Section V Class C boys swimming championships at the Webster Aquatic Center on Thursday. Parsons, who won two events and was part of a winning relay at the Finger Lakes League championships two weeks ago, won the 200 IM on Thursday in 2:05.88 and the 100 breast in 1:06.26. Also for Whitman, Brendan Laity was sixth in the 200 free (1:58.39) and third in the 500 free (5:17.22). Whitman finished 9th in overall points out of a total of 15 schools.

Girls Bowling

Feb. 4

Newark 5, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs fell to Newark at Brock's Bowl with a final pin count of 2,657 to 2,261. For Newark, Natalie Kent bowled games of 204 and 206 in her 601 series and Rebecca Spry bowled Newark's highest game of 226 in her 564 series. For Penn Yan, Anella Tillman bowled a 588 series (182, 204, 202) and Andy Kniffin bowled 581 series, which included the match-high game of 233. Isabel Campbell bowled a 451 series.

Boys Bowling

Feb. 4

Penn Yan 5, Newark 0

Penn Yan defeated Newark at Brock's with a pin count of 3,123 to 2,801, extending their run of victories in their currently undefeated season. Jon Mashewske came in as Penn Yan's top bowler with a game-high 685 series, including games of 215, 234 and 236. Also for Penn Yan, Ben Broome bowled the match-high game of 264 in his 618 series and Cam Bassage bowled a 611 series with games of 198, 205 and 208. Newark's top bowler was Everett Cole, who bowled games of 205 and 215 in his 605 series.

Indoor Track

Feb. 5

Wayne-FL League Blocks B/C Girls

Marcus Whitman's Makayla Selvek won the Shot Put (30-10.5). Also for Whitman, the team of Evelyn Ekdahl, Aurora Woodworth, Lana Burnett and Taylor Bond finished second in the 4x200 Relay with a time of 2:06.89. Burnett also finished third in the 55 Dash with a time of 8.47.

Boys

For the Whitman boys, Dawsen Christensen came in fourth in the 55 Dash (7.40), Timothy Hansen came in fourth in the 1000 (3:02.37) and J.T. Zimmerman got second in the 3,200 (11:13.44).