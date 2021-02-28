High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Bowling

Feb. 26

Section V Boys and Girls Sectional Championships

Bowling Sectionals were held Friday at ABC Gates Bowl in Gates, NY.

Boys

Penn Yan took 2nd place in the Class C competition, finishing behind Newark. P.Y's final score for the day was 5746 to Newark's 5811. Penn Yan's Cameron Bassage took 2nd place for High Series with 1304.

Marcus Whitman won the Class D competition, finishing with a final score of 5086, narrowly winning out over 2nd place Bloomfield with a final score of 5029. Tim Phillips was Whitman's top bowler with a 1083 series.

Hilton took the win in Class A, while Greece-Athena took 1st place in Class B.

Girls

Marcus Whitman came in 1st in Class D with a final score of 4484, Penn Yan finished 2nd in Class D with a final score of 4478 and Dundee took 3rd with a final score of 4437. Class D also consisted of Red Creek, Lyons, North Rose-Wolcott and Bloomfield. Penn Yan's Anella Tillman had the Class's High Score with 233. 1st place in High Series went to Andy Kniffin (also of PY) with 1150, while 2nd place went to Tillman with a 1052 series.

Hilton won Class A, Spencerport won Class B and Newark took 1st in Class C.

2020/21 Finger Lakes East Bowling All-Stars

Boys

First Team: Michael Prizzi (Wayne), Joseph DiLella (Wayne), Cameron Bassage (Penn Yan), Ben Broome (Penn Yan), Dominic Mangiarelli (Marcus Whitman)

Second Team: Jared Dennis (Newark), Trenton Samatulski (Penn Yan), Connor Anderson (Penn Yan), Colin Johnson (Penn Yan), Grayson Cole (Newark)

Honorable Mention: Josh Burke (Wayne), Dutcher Samatulski (Penn Yan), Garett Natale (Newark), Everett Cole (Newark), Jon Mashewske (Penn Yan), Jason Fleischman (Newark)

Girls

First Team: Natalie Kent (Newark), Rebecca Spry (Newark), Andy Kniffin (Penn Yan), Anella Tillman (Penn Yan), Abigail Olmstead (Newark), Leah Burke (Wayne)

Second Team: Sabrina Palmer (Waterloo), Emily Lang (Newark), Kendall Davis (Marcus Whitman), Kennedy Smith (Whitman), Mackenzie Thomas (Wayne)

Honorable Mention: Destiny Rast (Whitman), Savannah Smith (Newark), Sara Scalise (Geneva), Gabryella Templeton (Waterloo), Zoelle Payne (Whitman)

Boys Basketball

Feb. 22

Dundee 71, Midlakes 49

The Scots put a hurting on Midlakes (1-5) at home, snagging their second win this season and bumping their record to 2-3. For Dundee, Blake Machuga scored 20 points with 4 steals, Logan Salvatore had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists and Steven Webster scored 15 points while hauling in 9 rebounds. Chris Weston scored 11 points for Midlakes.

Feb. 23

Pal-Mac 58, Penn Yan 52

Pal-Mac (5-2) beat the visiting Penn Yan, dropping the Mustangs' record to 2-5. For the Red Raiders, Ian Goodness scored 18 points, going 7 for 8 in free throws and Paul Goodness scored 15 points. For Penn Yan, Griffin Emerson scored 12 points, while Max Brodmann and Mason Kuver each scored 11.

Dundee 61, Romulus 49

Dundee chalked up a win over Romulus (1-5) in their second consecutive W last week. Dundee moves up to 3-3.

Wayne 63, Marcus Whitman 48

Wayne took the win over visiting Whitman (3-4), giving the Eagles their seventh straight win in a so-far unbeaten season.

Feb. 25

Mynderse 59, Penn Yan 58

Mynderse (5-3) managed a razor-thin win over Penn Yan for their second victory over the Mustangs this season, with Jared King sinking the winner with just 4 seconds left in the game. Troy Kabat scored 17 points for the Blue Devils. For Penn Yan, Max Brodmann scored 16 points, while Oliver Connelly and Mason Kuver each picked up 8.

Dundee 54, Bloomfield 40

Dundee snagged their third-straight win of the week over visiting Bloomfield (3-4), bringing their record into the black at 4-3.

Marcus Whitman 66, Newark 61

Whitman took down Newark (1-7) in a close game at home, evening out their season to 4-4. The win was the first for the defending Section V champs after a 3-loss run. For the Wildcats, Jordan Lahue scored 19 points, going 11/12 in free throws and Noah Hildreth scored 18 points.

Feb. 27

Marcus Whitman 62, Penn Yan 43

The Mustangs fell to visiting Marcus Whitman (5-4), marking Penn Yan's third straight loss. PY drops to 2-7 this season. Noah Hildreth was the top shooter for Whitman, sinking 20 points, including 3 from behind the 3-point line. Ryan Herod scored 12 for the Wildcats and Jordan Lahue scored 11. For the Mustangs, Brigham Hansen played an energetic game, scoring 15 points. Also for PY, Dominic Lafferty scored 9 points and Oliver Connelly scored 5.

Dundee 48, Red Jacket 42

The Scots beat Red Jacket (4-3) by just 6 points, marking Dundee's fourth win in a row and bumping their record to 5-3.

Girls Basketball

Feb. 23

Dundee/Bradford 64, Romulus 15

The Scots dominated Romulus (1-5), outscoring the Warriors by more than 3-1. For the Scots, Mackenzie Cratsley led her team with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Kailey Yeoman and Jillian Underhill each scored 11 points, while Kirsta Sleve and Kendall Parker each scored 8. The Scots are undefeated this season with 5 straight wins.

Pal-Mac 40, Penn Yan 35

Pal-Mac (6-1) came to Penn Yan and walked out with a victory, dropping the Mustangs to 4-3. Grace Seither scored 12 points and hauled in an impressive 21 rebounds for Pal-Mac. For Penn Yan, Joddie Decker 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Also for PY, Elle Harrison had 7 points and 8 rebounds and Hayley Anderson added 6 points. Jammie Decker helped the team with 10 rebounds.

Feb. 25

Penn Yan 55, Mynderse 43

Penn Yan climbed to 5-3 this season after beating Mynderse (3-5) at home. For PY, Joddie Decker scored 22 points and 8 rebounds, Hayley Anderson scored 11 points and Sierra Harrison had 7 points and 2 steals. Jammie Decker added 12 rebounds to the Mustangs' efforts.

South Seneca 51, Marcus Whitman 34

S. Seneca climbed to 7 straight wins with their victory over Whitman (5-2), extending an undefeated season. Logan Shaulis was the top shooter for S. Seneca, scoring 20 points. For Whitman, Maddie Ryan scored 15 points and Katie Deatherage scored 8 with 5 steals. Evelyn Lambert was an asset to the Wildcats with 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Feb. 27

Midlakes 66, Penn Yan 62

Penn Yan took a narrow defeat against 7-2 Midlakes on Saturday night, bringing the Mustangs' record to 5-4 this season. For Midlakes, Cara Walker scored 19 points and Hanna Godkin scored 17. For Penn Yan, Joddie Decker sank 27 points and snagged 8 rebounds, Hayley Anderson scored 21 points and Elle Harrison had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Dundee/Bradford 54, Red Jacket 26

The Scots extended their winning streak and undefeated season with a 6th straight win, this time against Red Jacket (3-5). Jillian Underhill was the top scorer for Dundee/Bradford with 23 points, while Mackenzie Cratsley had 8 points and 6 rebounds and Kendall Parker scored 7. Underhill, Cratsley and Parker each had 5 steals.

Wrestling

Feb. 24

Waterloo 39, Penn Yan 9

Kaleb Seeley (152), Zachary Coleman (172) and Dylan Amidon (215) all won by fall for Waterloo. Ayden Mowry (132) won by fall for Penn Yan and Mason Petersen won a 4-0 decision at 285 pounds.