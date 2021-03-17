HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Sectional Tournament results

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Varsity basketball's sectional tournaments were held last week in a condensed format from previous years. Only the top eight ranked teams in each class gained admission into the tourney, and all games took place in the span of five days, with the final rounds for both boys' and girls' divisions happening on Friday and Saturday. Varsity wrestling also went into its sectional tournaments last week.

Meanwhile, practices for the delayed Fall II season have been taking place over the last two weeks, including the newly-combined Penn Yan/Dundee football program. Games for the Fall II season begin this week.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

March 8

Dundee/Bradford 56, Geneseo 52

In Class C2, the 3rd-seeded Scots faced the 6th-seeded Geneseo Blue Devils in Dundee, coming away with a narrow victory in a game rife with bad passes, missed opportunities and unforced errors on both sides. While Dundee showed a stronger defence than their opponents and held a consistent lead through the first period, starter Kendall Parker was kept off the court for most of the first half due to fouls and Geneseo had closed the gap to within one point heading into the third quarter. The Scots had the tighter game in the second half, never losing the lead, though the last 30 seconds of game time became a back-and-forth of fouls and timeouts between the two teams. At the end of four quarters, Dundee remained in the lead to advance to the semi-final round of the tourney. Jillian Underhill led the Scots' efforts with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Makenzie Cratsley scored 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals and Hallie Knapp scored 10 points and 6 rebounds, while picking up 2 steals.

Alexander 40, Marcus Whitman 35

No. 5-seed Whitman traveled to 4-seed Alexander in the quarter-final round of the Class C1 bracket, losing to the Trojans and getting bumped from the tournament. For Alexander, Ally Mileham scored 12 points and Natalie Whitmore scored 10. Katie Deatherage led the Wildcats with 7 points, while Felicia Cotroneo, Evelyn Lambert and Maddie Ryan each scored 6.

March 9

Penn Yan 54, Attica 42

In the Class B2 quarter-final round, Penn Yan (3 seed) squared off against the Attica Blue Devils at home (6 seed), winning by 12 points. The Mustangs dominated the early game, offering Attica a tough defense and picking up points almost every time they got to the basket. Penn Yan was relentless through the second quarter and with their inability to capitalize on rebound chances, Attica was unable to match the Mustangs' pace. While the Devils were able to make up some ground in the second half, Attica was never able to close the gap to less than 10 points and Penn Yan walked away with the win to advance to the semi-final round of Sectionals. Joddie Decker had a banner game for the Mustangs, scoring 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals. Also for PY, Hayley Anderson scored 13 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Sam Lane-Tomion and Jammie Decker each scored 6. Chase Harding led Attica's efforts with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

March 10

York 45, Dundee/Bradford 35

Dundee/Bradford fell in the Class C2 semi-finals to the 7th-seeded York Knights, ending their season at 9-3. Similarly to their game against Geneseo, the Scots made several questionable decisions in their passing game that allowed for easy steals by the Knights, though the game remained close until the final minutes, when York was able to pull away for the win. The win put the underdog Knights in opposition to the top-seeded Pavillion, who the Knights also defeated on Friday, making York the unlikely C2 champs. Sydnee Emerson led York with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. For the Scots, Jillian Underhill scored 11 points and Makenzie Cratsley scored 10.

March 11

Dansville 51, Penn Yan 40

It was a battle of the Mustangs in the semi-final round for Class B2, with Penn Yan taking on 2-seed Dansville. It was something of a grudge match for the teams, as PY captured the B2 title last year, but ultimately fell to B1 champs Dansville in the state qualifier, giving Dansville their second-straight Class B championship. The intensity could be felt from the onset, with both teams' starting lineups racking up fouls early on; towards the end of the 2nd quarter, Dansville had 3 of its starters on the bench with 2 or more personal fouls. It was a competitive match, with the lead changing several times, though Dansville was able to pull ahead in the beginning of the 2nd half. While Penn Yan was able to gain some momentum in the 4th period, they were never able to recover above a 9-point deficit and as PY's frustration mounted, they made a series of blatant fouls at the end of the match that eliminated any hope of a final comeback. Penn Yan finished their season at 9-5 against the undefeated Dansville, who lost on Saturday to the top-seeded Waterloo Indians. Arayana Young led Dansville with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks. For Penn Yan, Joddie Decker (who was a dominant force in the 1st period) scored 17 points and sister Jammie Decker scored 8.



BOYS BASKETBALL

March 9

Oakfield-Alabama 72, Dundee 40

In Class C2, the 6th-seeded Scots traveled to Oakfield High School to take on the 3-seed Hornets, losing by more than 30 points in the quarter-final round of the tourney. Dundee finished out the season with a record of 8-5.

Marcus Whitman 65, Gananda 51

In Class C1, 5-seed Whitman met 4-seed Ganada, taking the win to move on in Sectionals and keeping the Wildcats hopes of a second straight Section V title alive. The first half of the matchup was slow, with only 8 points being scored between the two teams. Whitman's offense picked up steam through the second half, outpacing Gananda and sending the Wildcats up against 1-seed Lyons on Thursday. Jordan Lahue scored 29 points for Whitman, including 6 3-pointers and hauled in 6 rebounds. Aidan Royston scored 17 for the Cats, going 5 for 6 from the free throw line. Also for Whitman, Noah Hildreth scored 11 points. Andrew Gabbard led Gananda with 20 points.

March 11

Marcus Whitman 64, Lyons 54

The Wildcats defeated top-seeded Lyons in the C1 semi-final round, earning the right to take on the 2-seed Avon Braves in the championship round of Sectionals. Though Whitman was down 29-24 at the halfway mark, the Wildcats rallied and outscored the Lions 23-8 in the third period. Jordan Lahue led Whitman's game, scoring 31 points, 5 assists and 6 rebounds. Ryan Herod scored 15 points and 5 rebounds for Whitman and Aidan Royston scored 9 points and 5 steals.

March 13

Avon 62, Marcus Whitman 56 OT

Whitman, who took the Section V Class C1 title last year, faced off against defending Class B2 champs Avon on Saturday, ultimately falling to the Braves in overtime after a hard-fought game for the C1 Championship. Whitman took a 15-6 lead early in the game, but the Braves managed to rally back, taking a 1-point advantage with a halfway buzzer beater. 10 unanswered points at the end of the third quarter put Whitman on top once again, but an exciting back-and-forth through the end of the fourth had Avon closing the gap to 3 points heading towards the final buzzer. Avon's Jaden Courtemanche sank a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. The game was decided on the free throw line, where Avon's 13-15 free throw performance (including going 7-9 in overtime) was simply too much for the Wildcats, who were only 1-7 in the match. For the Braves, Michael Rowland led Avon with 19 points, Zach Colvin scored 17 and Andrew Rowland scored 13. On Whitman's side, Ryan Herod led with 17 points, including 4 3-pointers, while Jordan Lahue and Noah Hildreth each scored 12 points.

Though disappointing, the loss marked Whitman's third straight appearance in a Section V title game with a core lineup of Seniors who have played together through all of them, including Herod, Lahue, Hildreth, Zach Lovejoy, Aidan Royston and Carson Miller.

“These guys have been working together the last seven years for something special,” said Whitman head coach Greg O’Connor. “So three in a row for these guys is quite an accomplishment.”



WRESTLING

March 13

The 75th annual Section V Wrestling Championships were held on Saturday at various schools.

Penn Yan

Penn Yan competed in Class B1, held at Palmyra-Macedon High School, finishing 11th out of 13 schools with 38 points. PY's wrestlers were Ayden Mowry (1Senior), Mason Bishop (Senior) and Mason Petersen (Junior).

Ayden Mowry placed 2nd at 132 lbs., with a 4:25 Fall against Mason Drew (Hornell). Mason Petersen placed 2nd at 285 lbs., in a 3-0 Decision for Josh Miles (Bath Haverling).

Marcus Whitman

Whitman competed in Class B2, held at Byron-Bergen Central School, finishing 12th out of 13 schools with 22 points. Whitman's wrestlers were Zach Durgan (Senior), Colton Yerkes (Senior) and Daemon Anderson (Sophomore).

Dundee

Dundee competed in Class B3, held at South Seneca High School, finishing 11th out of 14 schools with 30 points. Dundee's wrestlers were Alex Leonard, Cole Hunt (Sophomore), Kenneth Empson, Jr. (Senior) and Tate Hoyt (Senior).

Kenneth Empson, Jr. won the 189 lbs. division in a 7-4 Decision over Maverick Bump (Alexander).