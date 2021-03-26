Eastbay 'ConqHER' gear for PYA girls lacrosse

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN -- The Penn Yan girls lacrosse team was recently awarded a suite of new gear as part of the Eastbay athletic company's ConqHER program that aims to promote and honor womens' sports at all levels. The team was gathered together after school last Tuesday for a surprise presentation of the new gear from Tom Hardy, a regional Eastbay sales rep who specializes in lacrosse and handles PYA's account with the company.

According to Hardy, "The ConqHER program is a celebration of female athletes in conjunction with Women's History Month that spotlights elite female athletes and highlights the dedication, motivation and courage that drives them to conquer every day."

The presentation also included a Zoom meeting with Megan Douty, a member of the U.S. Womens' Lacrosse Team, and a short video on Sam Gordon, a young athlete who has become an ambassador for girls' tackle football and one of the founder players of the Utah Girls Football League, the first all-girl tackle football league in America. Members of the Penn Yan lacrosse team were able to ask questions of Douty about her experiences and struggles in being a professional female athlete as well as tips and techniques on training.

The awarded gear included all-new sticks, helmets and goggles for the entire lacrosse team as well as a new custom goalie's helmet. The girls also each received an Eastbay duffle bag, customizable t-shirt and a membership to Scholly, an app that is dedicated to locating and applying for college scholarships.

"Penn Yan has a deep history with lacrosse not only in New York State, but nationally," said Hardy. "They have had many alums who have gone on to be players and coaches at the collegiate and pro level. So, from a lacrosse standpoint, it was a natural fit."

Penn Yan Academy Athletic Director Jonathan MacKerchar expressed his thanks to Eastbay.

"This team really embodies what this program has endured and how it started," said MacKerchar. "I think this was a great way to celebrate us being able to offer sports again this year and give this girls' team a kickstart to the season. Thank you to Eastbay and the whole ConqHER program."

Further information and videos on the ConqHER program are available at Eastbay's website (Eastbay.com) or by searching for #ConqHER on social media.