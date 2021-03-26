HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Schools spring into Fall II sports

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

The Fall II season officially kicked off this week with football and volleyball teams getting their first games of the compressed 2021 season.

Football

March 19

Livonia 36, Penn Yan/Dundee 18

Livonia doubled the Mustangs' opening score in the season opener. The Mustangs' next game is at home against Waterloo on Friday. It will be an early game, with kick-off at 4 p.m. as Whitman/Bloomfield are scheduled to use the field for their game against Wellsville later that evening.

Haverling 22, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 0

In their opening game, the newly-combined Whitman/Bloomfield team played the Haverling Rams at Penn Yan Academy. Though the game began with strong back-and-forth play, the Rams grabbed two touchdowns and a conversion to put the score at 14-0 at halftime. Despite what seemed to be a boost in energy for the Wildcats coming into the third quarter, Whitman had several turnovers in the second half and was unable to put any points on the board, allowing Haverling to expand their lead and take the win. Whitman plays their next game, also using Penn Yan as a temporary home field, on Friday against Wellsville.

Girls Volleyball

March 18

Bloomfield 3, Dundee 0

Dundee lost to the Bombers at home with scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-11. Bloomfield's Jaiden Purcell had 12 aces and 23 assists and Rebecca Ayers had five aces and two kills.

March 19

Waterloo 3, Penn Yan 0

Penn Yan lost its opening game to Waterloo with scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18.

March 20

Dundee 3, Honeoye 0

The Scots won their second game of the season against visiting Honeoye with scores of 25-6, 25-16 and 25-8. Dundee is now 1-1 this season. For Dundee, Makenzie Cratsley had 11 aces while Hayley Herrick had three kills.