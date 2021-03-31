Dundee-Bradford varsity girls bowling are Scholar Athletes

Staff reports

The Dundee and Bradford school districts announce their girls varsity bowling team has been recognized as a NYSPHAA Scholar Athlete team for the Winter 1 season with a calculated GPA of 94.6%.

Criteria

To receive a team distinction, the teams average GPA for 75% of the roster must be 90% or above. Once the calculation is made, students on the team with a 90% GPA or above will also be recognized individually.

This is a varsity only award and was calculated based on second marking period GPA. High-risk winter sports (Basketball, Wrestling and Competitive Cheer) will be based on third marking period GPA based on their later start date.