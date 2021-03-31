Roundup of area high school sports

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

FOOTBALL

March 26

Waterloo 36, Penn Yan/Dundee 21

At Tom Coughlin Stadium in Waterloo, the Indians defeated PY/Dundee for the Mustangs' second defeat this season. It was a scoreless game through the first quarter, with Waterloo scoring the game's first points on a run-in touchdown and two-point conversion late in the second. Penn Yan brought the ball back across the goal line with less than a minute to go in the first half, leaving the score 8-7 going into halftime.

A missed snap by the Mustangs in the third quarter allowed Waterloo to pick up six more points, which they followed with a long pass for a third TD. Penn Yan was able to run two scores in during the fourth quarter, but the Indians also picked up two TDs, ending the game at 36-21 for Waterloo.

Earl Carter went 13/23 for PY/Dundee, picking up 94 yards and a TD. Mekhi Mahan had 19 carries for 115 yards, running in two scores, while also grabbing 7 tackles and recovering a fumble. Kyler Lloyd hauled in 4 recs and a TD.

Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 33, Wellsville 12

Whitman came out firing on all cylinders on Friday night, taking a strong win against Wellsville under the lights at Penn Yan Academy. The Wildcats dominated the first half of the game. After a quick touchdown in the first quarter, Whitman recovered the following kick to get the ball right back and score a second TD before the quarter ended.

The Wellsville Lions tried to make up ground before the half, but an interception near the goal line allowed the Wildcats to quickly pick up another 7 points. Wellsville gained their first points with 5 minutes left in the third quarter and got their second score on a pass halfway through the fourth, but Whitman matched the Lions' second-half scores each time, eliminating any hope of a comeback.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

March 22

Penn Yan 3, Hammondsport 0

Penn Yan beat out Hammondsport with sets of 25-6, 25-19 and 25-16. Jammie Decker had 7 aces, 7 kills and 2 digs for the Mustangs and Paige Yonts had 4 aces and one dig. Brianna Hill had 2 aces for Hammondsport. Penn Yan's record was 1-1 after the match.

March 23

HAC 3, Dundee 0

Harley-Allendale-Columbia handed Dundee the loss last Tuesday with scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18. Tori Colosimo had 9 aces and 20 assists for HAC. Dundee is now 1-2 this season.

March 24

Wayne 3, Penn Yan 0

Penn Yan fell to 1-2 after a loss to Wayne at home. The match's scores were 25-11, 25-20 and 25-14. Lian Sydorowicz had 4 aces and 6 digs for Wayne and Olivia Huber had 3 aces and 14 assists. For the Mustangs, Jammie Decker and 2 aces, 5 kills and 4 digs and Hailey Trank had 2 aces, 1 kill and 9 assists.

Campbell-Savona 3, Dundee 2

The Scots lost to the visiting Panthers in a close, non-league match. The Panthers' won the first set at 25-18 and the last two at 25-20 and 25-25. Dundee's winning sets were 25-22 and 25-13. For Dundee, Abigail Miller had 7 kills and 1 assist and Tianna Strickland had 8 digs. Dundee is now 1-3 overall.

March 25

S. Seneca 3, Dundee 0

Dundee got beaten at home by South Seneca with scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-11. Hailey Strickland had 17 digs and Tianna Strickland had 13 digs for Dundee. The Scots are 1-4 overall.

March 26

Newark 3, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs lost at Newark with scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-23. Penn Yan is 0-3 in the Finger Lakes East and 1-3 overall.

March 27

Midlakes 3, Dundee 1

Midlakes defeated the visiting Scots in a four-set, non-league game. Midlakes' winning games were 25-14, 25-13 and 26-24. Dundee won one game with a score of 26-24. With the loss, Dundee fell to 1-3 in the Finger Lakes West and 1-5 overall.