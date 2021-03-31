Senior signing: Brodmann to play Oswego lax

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Penn Yan Academy senior Max Brodmann recently signed his letter of intent to play Division III lacrosse at SUNY Oswego next year. Max will be joining fellow PYA senior Devon Gerhardt, who signed to Oswego earlier this season.

Max is the son of Shari and Joe Brodmann. He will be working towards a degree in computer science at Oswego. Though COVID-19 effectively shut down lacrosse last year, Max stayed sharp playing club LAX with 3D Lacrosse through the summer and into fall.