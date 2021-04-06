High School Sports Roundup: Snowy shutout in Penn Yan

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Football

April 1

Penn Yan/Dundee 20, Mynderse/Seneca Falls 0

In one of the snowiest games in Mustang history, Penn Yan/Dundee defeated the Blue Devils, giving the Scottish Mustangs their first win of the season. It was the first game for Mynderse/Seneca Falls after a COVID-delayed start to their season.

Scattered snowflakes drifted through the air as the teams were introduced on a cold, breezy day on the Penn Yan field. The first half of the game saw no points scored by either team as the wind and snow continued to mount, and by halftime, the entire field was covered by a blanket of white with not a line or number visible.

The weather started to calm as the second half began and the Mustangs began to find their footing with Mekhi Mahan making a successful run into the end zone after shaking several Mynderse defenders at the 9:45 mark. The Mustangs went for an onside kick after the scoring run, recovering the ball and leading to a second Mahan TD almost immediately, leaving the score 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

After a slippery back and forth through the rest of the third quarter, PY/Dundee's Damien Snyder was able to pick up another TD for the Mustangs early in the fourth, bringing the score to 20-0. Though the Devils were able to work the ball right to the goal line, an interception in the end zone with six minutes left robbed Mynderse/SF of the chance to put points on the board.

With 1:30 left to go in the game, PY/Dundee's Nick Slavik was able to recover a punt sent towards the Devils, denying Mynderse a chance at a final possession and sealing a shutout for the Mustangs.

In a game that was almost exclusively played on the ground, Mustang QB Carter Earl went 7/9 for 59 yards with a single scoring pass. The Mustangs' star of the day was Mekhi Mahan with 17 carries for 211 yards and 2 TDs on offense and 7 tackles on defense. Damien Snyder had 1 25-yard reception that resulted in a touchdown. Kenny Empson led the Mustangs' defense with 8 tackles. Penn Yan/Dundee's next game is tonight at Bath/Haverling.

ER/Gananda 46, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 22

The Wildcats traveled to East Rochester High School last Thursday, finding defeat at the hands of the ER/Gananda Bombers. Whitman/Bloomfield is now 1-2 this season. The Wildcats next play Wayland-Cohocton at Penn Yan Academy, where Whitman has been playing their home games due to having a grass field at home which is unsuited to football games in March.

Girls Volleyball

March 29

Penn Yan 3, Midlakes 2

The Mustangs beat the Eagles at home in a close five-game match. Midlakes won the match's first two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-18, but Penn Yan came back to win the last three with scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-22. Jammie Decker led the Mustangs' effort with 5 aces, 13 kills, 5 assists and 8 digs. Also for Penn Yan, Lauren Schilling had 3 aces and 5 digs and Clarissa Enos had 3 aces, 1 assist and 1 dig. Brenna Hathaway assisted her team with 1 assist and 4 digs.

Campbell-Savona 3, Dundee 0

The Scots lost all three sets in their match against Campbell-Savona with scores of 25-12, 25-25 and 25-12. It was the second time this season the Panthers defeated Dundee.

March 30

Dundee 3, Mynderse 1

Dundee found victory in a 4-set match against Mynderse that saw two games going into extra points. The first game went to Mynderse at 26-24, but the Scots won the next three with scores of 27-25, 25-12 and 25-23.

April 1

Bloomfield 3, Dundee 0

Bloomfield shut out visiting Dundee with games of 25-17, 25-5 and 25-12. Dundee is now 2-7 overall and 2-4 in the Finger Lakes West.