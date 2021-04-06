Keuka College welcomes limited number of fans to outdoor games

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College, in accordance with New York State and the Empire 8 Conference, have allowed a limited number of fans to attend outdoor games at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex, which began Saturday, April 3.

From the press release from Governor Cuomo’s office March 30: Small-scale college venues that host intercollegiate […] sports can host spectators at either two fans per player, or the social gathering limit of 100 attendees indoors or 200 attendees outdoors.

The Keuka College Department of Athletics has worked with Dr. Chris Alterio and the College’s Reopening Task Force to develop the plan.

• Two family members will be allowed per Keuka College student-athlete and coach.

• Pre-registration by the student-athlete to the coach is due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the game.

• Limited Keuka College students/employees will be permitted with the number varying by date.

• Pre-registration is required via the Keuka College page in the IMLeagues app.

• Registration for a specific game day will open 48 hours prior to the game and close two hours prior to the first event of that day.

• All spectators will be required to check in and answer a COVID screening questionnaire. Temperature checks will be conducted at the point of entry.

• Spectators can begin entering 30 minutes prior to the game. Spectators will be asked to stay in their cars if arriving early. No tailgating will be permitted.

• No spectators from the visiting institution or general public not on the pass list will be permitted.

• Spectators will wear masks at all times.

• Spectators will practice distancing (except for within family units).

• All spectators are required to leave the venue immediately after the event.

• Spectators must follow all other New York State Department of Health guidelines, Yates County Department of Health guidelines, and Keuka College guidelines at all times.

• Keuka College reserves the right to deny access or remove anyone who does not comply with the health and safety protocols.

The Wolves were excited to welcome back families and friends on a busy Saturday. The men's lacrosse team starts the action hosting Utica College at noon. The baseball team then opened their season with a doubleheader against St. John Fisher College. A softball doubleheader capped off the day as Keuka College hosted Elmira College.

With the limited attendance, fans are still encouraged to watch all the action live on Wolves+.

For the latest stories, schedules, and results from Keuka College Athletics, visit www.KeukaAthletics.com, go to the Keuka Athletics’ Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/KeukaAthletics, and like us on Instagram and Twitter @KeukaAthletics.