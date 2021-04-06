Opening weekend kicks off 2021 WGI season

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Charity Laps and online auction to benefit local community

WATKINS GLEN – Watkins Glen International's 2021 season officially kicks off during Opening Weekend, April 10-11. The event marks the first weekend that the track opens its gates and provides fans with a unique opportunity to experience the iconic 3.45-mile circuit firsthand, with proceeds benefiting the facility’s R.A.C.E. (Racing and Community Enrichment) Foundation.

“Opening Weekend is a great way to begin the season here at Watkins Glen International,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “We are excited to welcome back some of the best racing in the world after last year, and it all begins with a day benefitting the R.A.C.E. Foundation. We look forward to seeing the best fans in motorsports back at the track next weekend.”

Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, for $30 per vehicle, guests can experience the twists and turns of The Glen’s road course for three paced laps from the driver’s seat of their very own vehicle. Fans are encouraged to print and complete the necessary waivers upon arrival at the facility.

For the first time, The Glen is partnering with The NASCAR Foundation to host an online auction April 5-12 featuring timeless racing artifacts, racing-themed art work, and motorsports memorabilia, including authentic race-worn NASCAR equipment. For more details, visit www.nascarfoundation.org/wgiopeningweekend.

To highlight the impact the R.A.C.E. Foundation continues to have on the local community, Make-A-Wish Foundation alum and Corning native Liam Hickey will serve as the ambassador for the two-day event. The R.A.C.E. Foundation donated over $30,000 last year to help organizations in the Southern Tier and Upstate New York. A donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, The R.A.C.E. Foundation uses the backing of a close-knit community to foster meaningful fundraising efforts, as well as lean on support from the international racing family.

Tickets and on-track waivers are available for pre-purchase online at TheGlen.com.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.



2021 Watkins Glen International schedule

April 10-11 – Opening Weekend

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 9-11 – Finger Lakes Wine Festival

Aug. 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Sept. 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

Sept. 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

Oct. 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend schedule

Aug. 6 – ARCA Menards Series Race

Aug. 7 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

Aug. 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Aug. 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen