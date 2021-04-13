High School Sports Roundup: Football losses for joint teams

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Football

April 7

Haverling 38, Penn Yan/Dundee 35

Penn Yan/Dundee narrowly lost to the Haverling Rams last Wednesday in Bath, rallying in the second half, but ultimately failing to overcome the Rams. Haverling is 4-0 this season and has faced little opposition in their schedule, shutting out Whitman/Bloomfield and Wayland-Cohocton and holding ER/Gananda to a single touchdown in a game where the Rams were able to rack up 30 points. Brayden Hess was able to amass 156 yards with a TD for the Rams and A.J. Brotz totaled 158 yards of offense with 3 total touchdowns. For PY/Dun. QB Carter Earl picked up 217 yards of offense with 3 TDs, but had 2 interceptions picked off. Mekhi Mahan had 1 TD and 111 yards in his 13 carries, Kenny Empson picked up a TD with just 2 carries and Damien Snyder hauled in a TD during one of his 3 receptions. Mahan led the Mustangs' defense with 12 tackles. PY/Dun. is now 1-3 this season.

Wayland-Cohocton 28, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 7

The Wildcats fell to Wayland-Cohocton (1-2) on the Penn Yan Academy field on Wednesday night, dropping Whitman/Bloomfield to 1-3 for the season. It was the Eagles' first win of the season after two shutout games at the start of their schedule.

Girls Volleyball

March 31

Penn Yan 3, Geneva 1

The Mustangs took down Geneva (2-3) in a hard-fought match with scores of 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23. The win brought Penn Yan to 2-3 in the Finger Lakes East and 3-4 overall.

April 5

Pal-Mac 3, Penn Yan 0

The Red Raiders (6-1) swept Penn Yan with scores of 25-14, 15-16 and 15-16. Sophie Lyko had 6 aces and 6 kills and Baylee Morrison had 3 kills and 2 aces for Pal-Mac. For the Mustangs, Lauren Schilling had 4 aces, 2 kills and 6 digs and Jammie Decker had 1 ace, 4 kills and 7 digs. The loss dropped P.Y. to 3-5 this season.

HAC 3, Dundee 1

Harley-Allendale-Columbia (3-1) defeated Dundee with scores of 19-25, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-12. Catherine Alexis had 1 ace and 12 kills for HAC, while teammate Tori Colosimo had 7 aces and 19 assists. Makenzie Cratsley had 7 aces for Dundee.

April 6

Dundee 3, Honeoye 0

The Scots found victory in Honeoye (0-5), beating the Bulldogs for the second time this season with scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-13. Makenzie Cratsley had 5 aces and 4 digs for Dundee. For Honeoye, Yahaira Perez had 6 aces and Danielle Schultz had 4 aces and a kill. The win hopped Dundee up to 3-8 overall and 3-5 in the Finger Lakes West.

April 7

Waterloo 3, Penn Yan 1

The Indians (4-3) took the win in Penn Yan on Wednesday with scores of 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 and 25-13. The outcome was a repeat of Waterloo's season opener, where they shut out P.Y. 3-0. For Waterloo, Brynn Rogers had 8 kills and 7 aces, while Mercedes Kennerson got 11 digs, 1 kill and an ace. Jammie Decker had 4 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks and 13 digs for the Mustangs and Hailey Trank added 4 kills, 13 assists, 11 digs and an ace. The Mustangs are now 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Finger Lakes East.

Dundee 3, Midlakes 1

Dundee won at home against Midlakes (1-8, 0-6), giving the Scots two in a row and redeeming them for a loss earlier this season against the Screaming Eagles. Scores for the 4-game match were 26-24, 22-25, 25-11 and 25-6. For the Scots, Lily Hall had 7 aces and 2.5 blocks. After the win, Dundee climbs to 4-8 this season.