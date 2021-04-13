Jessica Covell two-time Defensive Player of the Week

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Awarded NAIA Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her college career

Penn Yan Academy (PYA) alum Jessica Covell was recently awarded the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' (NAIA) Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her college lacrosse career. The NAIA is a governing body of athletic programs in small schools that administers 250 schools over 21 separate conferences.

The daughter of J.J. and Lynne Covell, Jessica has been an avid athlete since childhood, showing a special affinity for lacrosse from an early age. At PYA, Covell was a letter recipient in both lacrosse and volleyball before graduating in 2016.

After her time with the Lady Mustangs, Covell attended Monroe Community College (MCC), where she played as the first string goalie during the 2017-2018 season. Earning several awards during her tenure at MCC, her team won the National Junior College Championship that year.

Covell was recruited by Keiser University in Florida for the Seahawks' 2018 season. Keiser's lacrosse program is well-known throughout the country and recently claimed the number one spot in the 2021 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll.

In her freshman year at Keiser, Covell started in all 11 games that season as goalie and posted a perfect 11-0 record with 66 saves. Covell was named to the First Team All-Region and was a member of the NJCAA National Championship team for 2018. In 2019, Covell was named Second Team All-Conference as a goalkeeper and earned Mid-South Academic All-Conference honors. She was a three-time Mid-South Defensive Player of the Week that year and earned her first NAIA Defensive Player of the Week in Feb. of that year.

In the 2019 season, Covell had 139 saves and holds the school records at Keiser for Most Saves in a Single Game (22) and Most Total Saves by a Goalie with 232. Though the 2020 season was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Covell started all six games as goalkeeper and had 63 saves. The Keiser Seahawks currently hold a 9-0 record for the 2021 season as they head into the Mid-South Conference Championships. In total, Covell has been awarded Keiser's Defensive Player of the Week six times and is likewise a six-time recipient of the Mid-South Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

This will be Covell's last year with the Seahawks as she is scheduled to graduate in April with a degree in psychology. After college, Jessica plans to pursue her Master's degree, specializing in Child Psychology. Covell expressed her gratitude for everyone who has supported her through her lacrosse career, including her coaches, fellow players, parents and her grandparents: Jim and Ruth Covell of Penn Yan and Bill and Delores Sutherland of Keuka Park.