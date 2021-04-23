High School Sports Roundup: Penn Yan-Dundee fall to ER-Gananda in hard-fought game

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Football

April 19

East Rochester-Gananda 22, Penn Yan-Dundee 20

In a hard-played season finale for both teams, the Bombers (2-3) defeated Penn Yan-Dundee by a mere two points, capping a game that saw the match's momentum swing both ways. Going into the matchup with a 2-3 record, it was PY-Dundee's last chance to break even in this year's short, six-game Fall II season. Due to a modified structure to Sectional tournaments this year, only the top four teams in each class will compete, leaving the PY/Dun. team out the running.

Penn Yan started the match short of two important tools, Seniors Mekhi Mahan and Hunter Crofoot. Mahan has been the Mustangs' go-to player on both sides of the field this season, often leading the team's stats in both offense and defense, but suffered an injury in PY/Dundee's game against Whitman/Bloomfield that kept him out of this week's game. The game opened with a short pass to and long run by ER-Gananda's Manuel Sepulveda, almost immediately netting the Bomber's their first 6 points. However, PY-Dundee's Kenny Empson charged the ball back up the field in 2 powerful carries, giving Damien Snyder a chance to haul in a scoring pass to even up the score. The Bombers fought their way back to the goal for a second TD, finishing out the first quarter at 14-6 for ER-Gananda with the score remaining static through the remainder of the first half.

PY-Dundee took control after halftime, with Kyler Lloyd catching a scoring pass, followed less than a minute later by an interception by Damien Snyder that he was able to turn into a pick six after a nearly 50 yard return. After a Bomber score in the final quarter that gave ER-Gananda the advantage after a successful 2-point conversion, the PY/Dundee team was unable rally for the win.

For PY-Dundee's offense, Kenny Empson had 22 carries for 211 yards, while Damien Snyder and Kyler Lloyd both had 4 receptions and a touchdown a piece along with Snyder's pick six. In the QB position, Carter Earl went 8/19 for 71 yards with a TD pass and Brady Richardson went 1/1 with a 30-yard TD pass. On defense, Snyder had 5 tackles and an interception, Lloyd had 3 tackles and 2 sacks and Richardson had 2 tackles and an interception.

Mustangs' co-head coach Tim McBride said of the season, "I'm proud of how we fought to overcome adversity [including] Covid, the inability to train in the offseason appropriately, injuries and merging the two schools for the first time. We fell short of the goals we set for ourselves, but we make no excuses. We will miss the seniors. It is going to be difficult to replace Mekhi Mahan, Damien Snyder, or Kenny Empson, but we feel we have a lot of young talent moving forward to build on. I look forward to improving our team over this upcoming, very short, offseason and competing again in the Fall. We'll be ready."

Waterloo 40, Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield 13

Whitman's season ended with a lopsided loss to the Waterloo Indians (5-1), finalizing the Wildcats' record at 1-5 this season. Brian Oddi went 10/14 for the Indians, netting 206 offensive yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Slywka ran 68 yards for 2 TDs and caught an 80 yd. pass for another.

Girls Volleyball

April 15

Mynderse 3, Dundee 2

Dundee finished out their season with a loss on the road, falling to Mynderse with scores of 20-25, 25-27, 12-25, 25-18 and 25-15. The Scots' final record this season was 3-7 in the Finger Lakes West and 4-10 overall.

April 16

Penn Yan 3, Midlakes 2

The Mustangs grabbed a win at Midlakes (2-12), pushing their record to 3-7 in the Finger Lakes East and 5-8 overall. Jammie Decker had 9 aces, 10 kills and 12 digs for Penn Yan, while Clarissa Enos had two aces and five digs and Hailey Trank had 5 aces, 18 assists and 11 digs. Nauvoo Door had 15 digs and Emma Smith had 5 aces for Midlakes.

April 17

Bloomfield 3, Penn Yan 0

Bloomfield swept the Mustangs at Penn Yan Academy with scores of 25-11, 25-21 and 25-10. Penn Yan was 3-7 in the FLE and 5-9 overall.

April 20

Penn Yan 3, Geneva 0

In their last home game of the season, the Mustangs swept Geneva (2-9) with scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-17, the second time Penn Yan has beat out the Panthers this season. The win brought Penn Yan's record to 4-7 in the Finger Lakes East and 6-9 overall. For the Mustangs, Paige Yonts had 5 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs, Jammie Decker had 5 aces, 6 kills, 1 block and 3 digs and Hailey Trank had 6 aces, 1 kill, 9 assists and 3 digs. Doly DeJesus had 7 kills, 8 digs and 2 aces for Geneva.