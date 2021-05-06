High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

Track/Field

Apr. 28

At Marcus Whitman

At Marcus Whitman, the Wildcats competed with Marion, Midlakes and Mynderse in their first meet of the season. For the Whitman boys, Dawsen Christensen won 100M (11.67), the Long Jump (18-8.5) and the Triple Jump (42-3.5). Kaden Kays won the 400M Hurdles (1:20.86) and Nolan Lee won the High Jump (5-04).

For the Whitman girls, Lana Burnett won the 100M (14.38), Evelyn Eckdahl won the 400M (1:09.83) and Aurora Woodworth won the 800M (2:45.39). Also for the Wildcats, Taylor Bond won the 400M Hurdles (1:24.72) and Makayla Selvek won the shot put (30-3) and the discus (77-0).

Penn Yan at Newark

In Newark, Penn Yan competed with Newark, Lyons, North Rose-Wolcott and Pal-Mac for the first meet this season. For the PY girls, Alexxis Henry took 3rd (3:15.28) in the 800M run, 3rd (20:58) in the 100M Hurdles, 3rd (4-02) in the High Jump and 2nd (14-00) in the Long Jump. Jaina Doyle took 3rd (1:28.40) in the 400M Hurdles.

For the PY boys, Dominic Lafferty won the 110M Hurdles (18:51), the High Jump (5-02) and the Long Jump (17-07.25). 8th grader James Eaves took 2nd in the Long Jump (16-02.25). Freshman James Tette took 2nd (11:03.30) in the 3200M Run and the 400M Hurdles (1:14.90). Alec Benson took 2nd (28-10.00) in the Shot Put. Also for PY, Freshman Anthony Wheeler took 3rd (2:23.62) in the 800M Run and Freshman David Young took 3rd (5:31.15) in the 1600M Run.

Dundee at Clyde-Savannah

At Clyde-Savannah high school, the year's first meet was between Clyde-Savannah, Dundee, East Rochester, Gananda, and HAC. For the Dundee girls, Hallie Knapp won the Discus Throw (90-08) and took 4th in the Shot Put (25-05.75). 8th-grader Kendall Parker took 3rd (14.25) in the 100M Dash, 2nd (13-11.00) in the Long Jump and 2nd (4-02) in the High Jump. Trisha Edminster took 2nd (1:15.64) in the 400M Dash and 4th (12-05.75) in the Long Jump

For the Dundee boys, Steven Webster took 2nd in the 400M Dash (1:02.14) and 3rd in the 800M Run (2:21.14). Hunter Crofoot won the Shot Put (42-00.00). Logan Buchanan took 3rd (5-06.00) in the High Jump and Tate Hoyt took 2nd (93-03) in the Discus Throw.

May 3

At Penn Yan (Bloomfield-Honeoye, Gananda, S. Seneca)

Penn Yan's Alexxis Henry had quite a day, coming in second for the Girls 100m Hurdles (19.84) and Long Jump (14'07"), while snagging third in the High Jump (4'02") and Shot Put (21'06"), narrowly being topped by teammate Rayna Rios, who won second (22'05"). Rios also took the win in the Discus (67'10"). Senior Jaina Doyle won the 3000M Run for the Penn Yan girls (13:21).

The Mustang boys dominated the scoresheets. Anthony Wheeler won the 800m Run (2:19) and took second in the 1600 (5:22), swapping with teammate James Tette who took first in the 1600 (5:17) and second in the 800 (2:22), followed closely in the 1600 by David Young, who took third (5:23). Dominic Lafferty won the 100m Hurdles (17.84) with teammate Parker Palmisano taking third (17.84). Lafferty also took third in the Shot Put (30'07"). Jacob Gilbert won the 400m Hurdles (1:13). David Reid took second in the Pole Vault (9'00") and the Discus Throw went 1-2-3 for Jon Mashewske, Alec Benson and Gabe Hopkins. The 4x400m Relay was swamped by two PY teams, with PY Team A, comprised of Eaves, Lafferty, Reid and Carson Nagpaul, taking second place (4:06) and PY;s Team B of Palmisano, Wheeler, Tette and Young taking third (4:08). Nagpaul took third in the Triple Jump (36'05.5").

At Dundee (Newark, Red Jacket, Geneva, Midlakes)

For the Dundee girls, 8th-grader Kendall Parker took third in the 100m Dash (14.27), Maya Somerville took third in the 200 (32.06) and Alissa Eaves took second in the 400 (1:19.36). Parker also took second in the High Jump (4'04") and second in the Long Jump (15'01.5"). Somerville took fourth in the Triple Jump (27'03.5"). Sophomore Hallie Knapp won the Shot Put (27'01.5") and the Discus (95'04").

For the boys, Senior Brady Richardson took fourth in the 100m Dash (12.53) and third in the 200 (25.11). Steven Webster took third in the 400m Dash (59.09). Peyton Boudinot grabbed third in the 800m Run (2:26.39) and won the Pole Vault (9'03"). Hunter Crofoot won the Shot Put (41'07").

Marcus Whitman at Wayne (Red Creek, HAC, Pal-Mac)

Whitman travelled to Wayne where Lana Burnett won the 100m Dash (14.04) for the Wildcat girls, with Evelyn Eckdahl taking second in the 400 (1:10) and Aurora Woodworth getting second in the 800. Burnett also got third in the Long Jump (14'00.5") and Eckdahl grabbed fifth in the 1500 (5:48). Taylor Bond came in fourth in the 400m Hurdles (1:25). The Whitman 'A' Relay team took the win in the 4x400 and came in fifth in the 4x100. Makayla Selvek won the girls' Shot Put (28'09") and got second in the Discus (73'11"), with teammate Aurora Orbaker taking third in the Discus (60'11").

For the Whitman boys, Dawsen Christensen won the 200m Dash (24.14) the Long Jump (18'05") and the Triple Jump (41'00.5"). Kaden Kays took fifth in the 400 (1:03) and Tim Hansen took fourth in 1600 (5:00). Austin Mangiarelli (34'01") and Donnie Cody (33'09") took the one and two spots for the Shot Put, with Cody grabbing the win (92'02") and teammate Ben Clark (85'06") getting second in the Discus.

Boys Lacrosse

Apr. 29

Penn Yan 15, Livonia-Avon 5

After nearly two years away from the field, the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team is back and rolling, scoring a dominant win against Livonia-Avon in their season opener. The Mustangs were able to put the ball in the net four times in the 1st, 2nd and 4th quarters of the game and three times in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers 3:1. For Penn Yan, Max Brodmann scored 7 goals and 1 assist, Ayden Mowry scored 3 goals and 3 assists and Devon Gerhardt scored 1 goal and 4 assists. Griffin Emerson had 7 saves. Matthew Connor led the Lakers' scoring efforts with 3 goals. With COVID shutting down the 2020 season, the last time the Mustangs faced the Lakers was back in 2019, when PY took the win 18-1. Penn Yan plays their first home game on Tuesday against Bath.

May 1

Marcus Whitman 14, Newark 1

In their season opener, the Wildcats won over Newark by a landslide. Ryan Herod was Whitman's leading scorer with 7 goals and an assist. Also for MW, Connor Tomion scored 3 goals and 2 assists and Rylan Weisseinger scored 2 goals. In goal, Robert Craine made 4 saves. In goal for Newark, Caleb Cady made 17 saves and allowed 13.

May 4

Penn Yan 15, Bath 7

The Mustangs won their second in a row, more than doubling the Rams' score in Penn Yan's first home game this season. While the first quarter of play was close, with Bath scoring twice to PY's three goals, the scoring disparity widened as the game went on, going 5-2 for Penn Yan in the second and 7-1 for the Mustangs in the third. The fourth quarter saw the Mustangs scoreless as Bath was able to make up two points, but it was too little, too late to overcome PY. Ayden Mowry led Penn Yan's scoring efforts with 5 goals and 2 assists, while Mekhi Mahan, Teagan Fingar, Devon Gerhardt and Max Brodmann each found the net twice. Griffin Emerson made five and allowed seven in goal for the Mustangs. Jamie O'Neil picked up 2 goals and 3 assists for Bath, while Rams goaltender Ethan Narby made 7 saves. Penn Yan will spend the next three games on the road before returning home on May 13 to face Midlakes-Red Jacket.

Marcus Whitman 21, Bloomfield-Honeoye 2

The Wildcats crushed Bloomfield-Honeoye in their second showing of the year, their second dominating victory in a row after last week's 14-1 win against Newark. Whitman had eight goals in the first period to Bloomfield's one, with Bloomfield managing to put up another single goal in the second period to Whitman's five. The last two quarters of play each saw the Wildcats put four unanswered goals into the net, putting the final seal on an incredibly one-sided game.

Ryan Herod was responsible for 5 of Whitman's goals along with 6 assists, while Connor Tomion also scored 5. Connor Gorton had 3 goals and an assist. Bloomfield's 2 goals came one a piece from JD Allen and Max Willix, both against Whitman's Robert Crane who made 1 save in his 36 mins. in goal.

Girls Lacrosse

Apr. 30

Penn Yan 13, Newark-Midlakes 2

In the Mustang girls' opener, they were able to put a hurting on Newark-Midlakes with a win margin of 11 goals. Hayley Anderson led the PY effort with 4 goals and 5 assists. Also for Penn Yan, Grace Ledgerwood had 3 goals and Avery Castner had 2 goals and 2 assists. Hannah Parsons made 7 saves in her 50 mins. in goal for PY.

Marcus Whitman 13, Wayne 6

In the first game of the season for the Whitman girls, the Wildcats more than doubled Wayne's score for the win. Olivia Herod and Katrina Marten shared the spotlight, with each scoring 4 goals and 2 assists. Maddie Ryan had 3 goals for Whitman.

May 1

Hilton 15, Penn Yan 11

Penn Yan took their first loss of the season to the Hilton Cadets. PY is now 1-1. Danielle Mojsej was the leading scorer for Hilton, scoring 6 goals with 5 assists. For Penn Yan, Hayley Anderson scored 5 goals, while Grace Ledgerwood scored 2. In goal for Hilton, Morgan Bopp made 11 saves and allowed 11 goals, landing at an even 50% for the match. The Mustangs are now 0-2 against Hilton since 2019.

May 3

Aquinas 17, Marcus Whitman 7

The Whitman girls fell to Aquinas in the Little Irish's third-straight win going into the season. Whitman fought valiantly, but ultimately couldn't keep up with Aquinas as scoring went 9-4 for the Irish in the first half and 8-3 in the second.

Sienna Hinchcliffe led Aquinas with 5 goals and 6 assists, while sister/teammate Savannah Hinchcliffe found the net four times. Emma Peterson spent 50 mins. in goal for Aquinas, making 3 saves and allowing all 7 of Whitman's points. For the Wildcats, Olivia Herod had 2 goals and 3 assists, Maddie Ryan made 3 goals and Katrina Marten scored once with 2 assists.

May 5

Marcus Whitman 9, Livonia 7

Whitman won out over Livonia in a close game on Tuesday, bringing their record to 2-1. The Wildcats outscored the Bulldgos 5-3 in the first half of the game, but the second half saw the teams going goal for goal with four scores a piece.

Olivia Herod had 4 goals and an assist for Whitman, while Catherine Bootes had 2 goals and an assist and Katrina Marten had 2 goals. Jillian Genthner put up 3 points and an assist for Livonia. Sitting in the Bulldgos' goal for the entire game, Kennedy Neckers made 10 saves while allowing all 9 of Whitman's points.

Baseball

Apr. 30

Penn Yan 11, Mynderse 6

Senior Clark Simmons pitched a 5 inning gem with 6 strikeouts and was also 2-4 at the plate. Mason MacKerchar pitched 2 innings in relief with 3 Ks. Tyler Bouchard and Matt Lerch each had a double. Freshmen Liam Chapman and Brady Bouchard were each 2-3 at the plate. Overall, the Mustangs went 10-30 at the plate.

May 3

Pal-Mac 15, Penn Yan 4

The Mustangs took a hard loss at Pal-Mac, putting them at 1-1 so far this season. Clark Simmons pitched well as PY's starting pitcher, with the score 4-3 for Pal-Mac when he left the game. Clark, Tyler Bouchard and Brady Bouchard all doubled for the Mustangs.



Softball

May 3

Penn Yan 15, Palmyra 9

Penn Yan took the win over the Red Raiders in their first game of the season. Gianna Ficcaglia had 14 strikeouts and 6 walks for PY, while Palmyra's Kiley Dohse went for 7 Ks and 14 walks. Kiana Larham tripled for the Mustangs.

Said coach Melissa Armsden, "This was a great first game. The girls have been waiting so long for softball from COVID and this was the perfect way to start our season."

Dundee/Bradford 9, Avoca/Prattsburgh 3

The BraveScots won their season opener against Avoca/Prattsburgh. Pitcher Cambri Harrian had 13 Ks. Also for Dundee/Bradford, Madison Sutry went 2-3 with 2 RBIs, while Mikayla Schoffners was 2-4 wtih an RBI and Addie Kendall went 1-2.

May 4

Dundee/Bradford 8, S. Seneca 2

Dundee/Bradford is 2-0 as the season gets underway, taking a strong win against S. Seneca in their second home game in a row. Dundee's next three games will also be at home before spending a majority of the second half of the season on the road.

Boys Tennis

May 4

Geneva 5, Penn Yan 0

The Mustangs lost their season opener to a sweep of all five points by Geneva. In singles, Drew Fishback won over Landon Spears, Abe Porschet beat Bryan Smith and Brian Nardone won against Max Baker. Doubles saw the team of Joe Paynter and Alex Salter defeat Eric Fingar and Alex Reyes-Leon and the team of Quinn Hogan and Seth Palmer take down Will Parsells and Delbert Woodard.

Naples 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Naples beat Whitman in the first outing for both teams this season. In singles, it was Austin Champan over Brandon Strait, Wes McMullen over Elijah Basset and Nedelcho Neumann over Cameron Williams. In doubles, Ian Kenney and Evan Waldeis defeated Cameron Clark and Samuel Virkler and the team of Lawson Myers and Owen Yates getting the win over James and Robert Sloth.