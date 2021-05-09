Masters Historic Formula One will race at WGI July 9-11

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

Event celebrates 25 years of North American road racing

WATKINS GLEN – Watkins Glen International will have a new standalone road racing event, the Masters & HSR Race Weekend, hosted by Masters Historic Racing July 9-11. The event will be headlined by Masters Historic Formula One USA, featuring cars from the 3-litre F1 era from 1966-1985, Masters Endurance Legends USA, for endurance-based Prototypes & GT cars from 1982-2016 and the newly announced Masters Formula Atlantic Plus Series, for Formula Atlantic, Formula Super Vee and F2 cars from 1969-1986.

“While disappointing that we cannot host the Finger Lakes Wine Festival again this year, we couldn’t be more excited to add this weekend of road racing to the summer calendar as residents and visitors enjoy the Finger Lakes region,” stated WGI President Michael Printup. “Masters has been looking to run here for nearly 20 years and we are thrilled to host them.”

Adding to the racing action will be HSR’s Group 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10 categories. Group 5 will compete in its own run group and feature classic Big Bore sports cars and sedans, including Porsche 911s, V8 Mustangs and Corvettes, from one of road racing’s golden eras, 1967 through 1975. Group 7 will include Sports Racers from the 1960's and 1970's including GT40's, Lola T70's and more. Group 8 will be the Historic Stock car group and Groups 9 will represent Historic IMSA cars from the 1970's along with TA and SCCA cars from the same period. The final Group 10 will be more modern machinery that does not fit into HSR host's Masters Endurance Legends Group.

“We are delighted to finally get the chance to bring Masters to race at Watkins Glen International this year”, said Masters President and Founder Ron Maydon. “Watkins Glen has a definite synergy with our type of cars which means we have been trying to find suitable race dates there for a long time now. Personally, it’s also a circuit that has been on my own bucket list before I hang up my racing boots! Roll on July….”

The weekend begins with a Test Day on Thursday, July 8 followed by three days of racing. Please find the event details and full schedule here.

Watkins Glen International presents a storied history for Formula One racing hosting the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix from 1961-1980. The Glen is also well known for its endurance racing hosting annually IMSA’s Six Hours of The Glen.

To purchase tickets and camping, please visit TheGlen.com.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

Aug. 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

Sept. 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

Sept. 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

Oct. 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.