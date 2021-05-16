High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Baseball

May 6

Wayne 4, Penn Yan 2

Penn Yan lost to Wayne, knocking their record to 1-2. Tyler Bouchard went 1-2 with 2 RBI for the Mustangs.

Softball

May 6

Wayne 12, Penn Yan 6

The Lady Mustangs fell to Wayne in their first loss this young season. Emma Grasso pitched 8 strikeouts with 2 walks for the Eagles, while on the Mustangs' mound, Giana Ficcaglia had 6 Ks and 2 walks. Ficcaglia also nailed a home run in the 6th, which was matched by Ava Ingersoll of Wayne, also in the 6th inning. Mack Thomas tripled twice for Wayne.

Bloomfield 6, Dundee/Bradford 2

The Bombers took the win over the BraveScots, handing Dundee/Bradford their first loss this season. For Bloomfield, pitcher Ashlyn Wright had 12 Ks, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs in the 7 innings she was on the mound. Cambri Harrian pitched 4 innings for the BraveScots, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and sending 7 batters back to the bullpen, while walking one. Brianna Leitten went 2-4 with 1 RBI for Bloomfield. Mikayla Schoffner and Madison Sutryk each had 2 hits for Dundee/Bradford.

Red Jacket 22, Marcus Whitman 0

The Wildcats were absolutely demolished in their season opener to Red Jacket, failing to run across home plate even once against the 3-0 Indians, who had just come off a 14-1 win against Naples.