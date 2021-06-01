Webster signs for basketball at St. John Fisher

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express
Dundee High School senior Steven Webster recently signed on to attend St. John Fisher College to play basketball next year. With him are his brother, Aidan, and mother and father, Melanie and Jared.

DUNDEE — Steven Webster, 17, of Dundee High School, signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday, May 19 to play basketball at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

Steven plans to major in marketing and chose St. John Fisher for its excellent business program. He says he also loved the atmosphere of the suburban campus. 

Steven's parents, Jared and Melanie Webster, of Himrod, and younger brother, Aidan, are all looking forward to being able to attend many of his at home games.