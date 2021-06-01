Webster signs for basketball at St. John Fisher

DUNDEE — Steven Webster, 17, of Dundee High School, signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday, May 19 to play basketball at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

Steven plans to major in marketing and chose St. John Fisher for its excellent business program. He says he also loved the atmosphere of the suburban campus.

Steven's parents, Jared and Melanie Webster, of Himrod, and younger brother, Aidan, are all looking forward to being able to attend many of his at home games.