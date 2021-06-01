High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Lacrosse

May 20

Marcus Whitman 7, Pal-Mac 6

Whitman took a close win over Pal-Mac in overtime for the Wildcats' third-straight win. The game was a tight back and forth. Whitman scored two goals to Pal-Mac's one in the 1st quarter, a situation that reversed itself in the 2nd, tying up the game at half. The scoring in the second half echoed the first, with Whitman finally able to secure the win with an OT score. For Whitman, Connor Tomion and Aidan Royston each had two goals. Robert Craine made 10 saves, playing the entire 56 minutes in goal for Whitman. Whitman was 9-1 after the latest win.

May 22

Penn Yan 14, Aquinas 2

Penn Yan defeated Aquinas, extending their undefeated season to nine games. Despite a 6-0 score for Penn Yan in the 1st period, the Little Irish offered the Mustangs a bit more of a challenge than their last three 19-0 blowouts. However, as the game went on and Penn Yan continued to do what they do, the Aquinas players' early fire died down as Penn Yan's goals began to stack. Aquinas managed to hit the net twice in the 2nd quarter, breaking PYs streak of 20+ quarters without giving up a goal. The first half ended with an intense back and forth battle in front of the Aquinas net, with the Little Irish able to prevent the Mustangs from hitting double digits just yet. Aquinas was scoreless in the second half, while PY tacked another five points on the board, sealing the deal on yet another Mustang victory. Top players for PY included season goal leader (43) Ayden Mowry with six this time around and season assist leader (37) Devon Gerhardt with two goals and five assists. Griffin Emerson made five saves for the Mustangs. Aquinas' goals came from Joey Sciortino and Angelo Palumbo.



Girls Lacrosse

May 21

Penn Yan 17, Livonia 5

The Mustangs were dominant against Livonia, taking their sixth win of the season. A 7-3 difference in the first half only got worse for Livonia in the second, where they were outscored 10-2. Grace Ledgerwood found the net seven times for the Mustangs, also adding two assists. Hayley Anderson had three goals and four assists for PY and Avery Castner scored three. Hannah Parsons made 15 saves for Penn Yan, while opponent goalie Kennedy Neckers managed to get 13 saves while giving up all 17 points.

Marcus Whitman 11, Mynderse-Romulus 10

The Lady Wildcats moved up to 4-4 after a narrow win against Mynderse-Romulus on Friday. The score remained close throughout the game, with five goals by each team heading into halftime. The second half saw another five goals a piece, with Whitman adding a sixth to take the win. For the Wildcats, Katrina Marten had five goals and 2 assists and Olivia Herod had four goals and two assists.

May 24

Penn Yan 19, Gananda 3

Penn Yan is known for lacrosse and watching either the boys' or the girls' team will show you why. The Lady Mustangs put a hurting on Gananda, bringing them up to 7-2 this season. Gananda managed only a single score against PY's onslaught of 12 in the first half. While Gananda was able to double their efforts in the second half, scoring two this time, Penn Yan would have none of it, getting seven goals of their own and putting another game in the win column. For Penn Yan Hayley Anderson had four goals and an assist, while Grace Ledgerwood and Corinne Barden each had three. Hannah Parsons made five saves in the net.

Newark-Midlakes 13, Marcus Whitman 7

The Wildcats lost to Newark-Midlakes on Monday, dropping their record to 4-5. The game was competitive in the first half, with Newark-Midlakes scoring seven goals to Whitman's six, but the second half saw Whitman outpaced 6-1. Kathryn Verdine was the top scorer for Newark-Midlakes with five goals and an assist. For Whitman, Olivia Herod had three goals and Katrina Marten added a goal and three assists.



Baseball

May 18

Red Jacket 7, Dundee/Bradford 6

The BraveScots lost a close one to Red Jacket. After the loss, Dundee/Bradford was 1-4.

Naples 9, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman managed a single run to Naples' nine, marking six in a row in the loss column for the Wildcats.

May 19

Mynderse 6, Penn Yan 2

Penn Yan lost at home to Mynderse Academy, bringing their record to 3-5.

May 20

Honeoye 8, Dundee/Bradford 7

The second close loss in a row put Dundee/Bradford at 1-5 for the season. Jake Jansinski had a walk-off double, earning Honeoye (6-3) their second-straight victory. Dundee/Bradford briefly took the lead, but were unable to secure the win at the end. Charlie Farrell went 2-4 with two RBIs and Logan Thomas received credit for the win on the mound. For Dundee/Bradford, Max Bailey went 4-5 and Shane DeChamp went 3-5.

HAC 12, Marcus Whitman 7

At FLCC, the Wildcats lost to HAC (4-2), stretching their so-far winless season to seven straight losses. For HAC, Jack Wheeler had 11 strikeouts through six innings, while Spencer Dworkin struck out two batters in the 7th inning to help secure the win and stifle Marcus Whitman’s late-game rally. Marcus Whitman was led by Jon Lloyd who had two RBI doubles, while his teammate Carson Miller added a double, an RBI and a run scored. It was the second time HAC beat the Wildcats after winning 12-2 in the season-opener.

May 21

Pal-Mac 11, Penn Yan 4

On the road against the undefeated Pal-Mac, a third straight loss put the Mustangs at 3-6 for the season. Paul Goodness finished 3-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead Pal-Mac. Alex Wootton drove in four runs. Dan Hooper was 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ian Goodness struck out five over two innings in relief. Penn Yan’s Clark Simmons went 1-3 with two RBI.

South Seneca/Romulus 6, Dundee/Bradford 4

South Seneca/Romulus (2-4), took down the BraveScots by two points.

Honeoye 16, Marcus Whitman 8

Honeoye won the day at Gorham Elementary, doubling Whitman's score and marking an eighth loss on the Wildcats' season. For Whitman, Noah Hildreth went 2-3 with three RBIs.

May 22

HAC 6, Dundee/Bradford 2

Dundee/Bradford lost to the HAC Wolves (5-2) on Saturday afternoon, May 22. The Wolves gained an early 5-0 lead to help earn the win. HAC starting pitcher Salvatore Timpani threw for 6 1/3 innings, giving one run and three hits. Timpani had 12 strikeouts on the day. Timpani also had a two RBI single in the first inning, leading the Wolves to a 3-0 lead. Shane DeCamp led the way for Dundee/Bradford going 2-4 at bat with a run scored. Teammate Tyler Stiles added an RBI triple and had a solid performance pitching over the last three innings of the game.

May 24

Dundee/Bradford 9, South Seneca/Romulus 1

The BraveScots finally pulled off a win, a big one at that, at home against South Seneca/Romulus, snapping a four-game losing streak. The win is Dundee/Bradford's second of the season, bumping their record to 2-7.

Honeoye 12, Marcus Whitman 2

After eight innings, Honeoye beat the Wildcats for the second time in four days, adding a ninth loss to Whitman's season.

May 25

Wayne 13, Penn Yan 6

After a few days off, Penn Yan was defeated at Wayne (7-4), knocking them to 3-7 after their fourth-straight loss. Penn Yan’s Reed Bouchard doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Mustangs. Will Steele went 3-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Tyler Bouchard doubled home a pair of runs and also scored once. Clark Simmons singled, walked and scored once. Mason MacKerchar had a hit and a run scored.

Marcus Whitman 18, South Seneca/Romulus 8

The Wildcats finally pulled off a win, snapping a nine-game losing streak. Whitman is now 1-9 with four games left in the season.



Softball

May 19

Mynderse 9, Penn Yan 6

A narrow loss to Mynderse at home saw Penn Yan drop to 2-4 for the season.

May 21

Penn Yan 22, Pal-Mac 7

The Mustangs trounced Pal-Mac, raising their record to 3-4.

May 22

Midlakes 6, Penn Yan 2

A loss to the Eagles brought Penn Yan to 3-5 this season.

May 24

Dundee/Bradford 7, South Seneca 2

Dundee/Bradford was victorious over South Seneca, earning their sixth win in a row and bringing their record to impressive 9-1. In the first inning, Dundee/Bradford got their offense started when Mikayla Schoffner doubled, getting an RBI with the hit. Cambri Harrian pitched the BraveScots to victory. The pitcher allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one. Dundee/Bradford racked up eight hits. Kailey Yeoman, Harrian and Addie Kendall each collected multiple hits for the BraveScots. Kendall, Harrian and Yeoman each collected two hits to lead Dundee-Bradford BraveScots Varsity Softball. Dundee-Bradford stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Cheyenne Cummings led the way with two.

Honeoye 25, Marcus Whitman 1

The Whitman girls suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Honeoye (9-2). After six games, the Wildcats were still winless this season.

May 25

South Seneca 28, Marcus Whitman 5

Whitman fell to South Seneca in the Wildcats' second lopsided loss in as many days. The loss extends Whitman's losing streak to seven, with the Wildcats having failed to secure a single win so far this season.