High School Sports Roundup: PYA boys lax only undefeated team in Section V

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Lacrosse

May 25

Penn Yan 19, Newark 0

In what has become a familiar scene this season, Penn Yan absolutely dominated their opponent and reached their self-set limit of 19 goals – the fourth time this year they've hit the 19 mark. The Newark Reds were on the receiving end this time around, becoming the tenth team in Penn Yan's undefeated streak for the season. The Mustangs got things started off quickly, racking up nine goals in the first period and another six in the second.

After the half, PY put another two in the net in each of the remaining quarters, hitting their 19-goal limit. Newark goaltender Caleb George Cady was able to save nine of the onslaught of shots sent his way. For Penn Yan, Ayden Mowry had six of the scores, with Max Brodmann getting four goals and two assists and Devon Gerhardt picking up two goals and four assists. Goalie Griffin Emerson saved all six shots levied at him, with 8th-grader Wil Thompson stepping in for the last 12 minutes of play and picking up a save of his own.

Marcus Whitman 20, Midlakes/Red Jacket 2

The Wildcats put on a dominant display against Midlakes/Red Jacket in one of their most one-sided games of the season. Whitman put up 12 goals in the first half against Midlakes/RJ's two, piling on eight unanswered points in the second half. For the Wildcats, Ryan Herod made three goals with five assists and Connor Tomion also scored three times, adding two assists. Aidan Royston had a goal and four assists. Whitman goaltender Robert Craine went 50% on the day, saving two and allowing two. Midlakes/RJ had goals from Chase Peacock and Garret Cooper.

May 27

Marcus Whitman 8, Mynderse 0

Whitman picked up their third shutout this year in their match against Mynderse (2-10), bringing their record to 11-1. Mynderse offered an admirable defense, with Whitman scoring three times in the first half and adding another five points in the second. For the Wildcats, Ryan Herod had two goals and an assist and Rylan Weissinger had two goals, while Connor Gorton and Connor Tomion each picked up a goal and an assist. Robert Craine saved the single shot made against him. In net for Mynderse, Gino Poretta made nine saves.

May 28

Penn Yan 18, Bloomfield/Honeoye 3

The Bombers were able to hold Penn Yan off from their sixth shutout of the season, managing to score three goals against the Mustangs and keeping them from hitting their self-imposed 19 point limit by a single goal. PY put up a mammoth 13 goals in the first period in one of their most fierce openings of the season, though Bloomfield/Honeoye was able to put a point on the board before halftime.

A slower-paced second half actually saw the Bombers take the advantage in scoring, netting two scores to PY's one, but it wasn't anywhere close to enough to turn the tide. Penn Yan's top scorers were familiar names, with Ayden Mowry scoring six with an assist and Max Brodmann picking up four. However, Carter Earl took the position of the Mustangs' top assist man, notching five assists for the game. In goal, Griffin Emerson made three saves, allowing one goal, while Wil Thompson saved two and gave up two, sitting in goal for the entire second half. JD Allen made two goals for the Bombers and Owen Saxby made 10 saves.

June 1

Penn Yan 10, Marcus Whitman 3

The June 1 game between the Mustangs and the Wildcats was one the most anticipated matchups of the season as the two teams have been sitting as dominant frontrunners of the Finger Lakes League, with Whitman entering the match at 11-1 and Penn Yan sitting at 11-0. It was an exciting match for Mustang fans as Whitman seemed to be one of if not the only team in the league who could offer Penn Yan a competitive game. However, the Mustangs once again showed why they have been undefeated this season as they controlled the game on Whitman's home turf. Seven unanswered goals in the first period gave PY an early lead, though Whitman was able to make up a little ground before the half, scoring twice to a single goal from the Mustangs.

The second half was a more balanced contest, as Whitman focused in and came up with several scoring opportunities. PY picked up a goal in each of third and fourth quarters, while the Wildcats were able to get one more past Griffin Emerson in the third. Whitman's goals came from Ryan Herod, Kyle Murphy and Connor Gorton. Devon Gerhardt was the Mustangs' point leader for the day, scoring three times and adding three assists, while Ayden Mowry found the net the most times with four goals. Emerson made nine saves in net, sitting at 75% for the game. Whitman's final game of the regular season would come against Aquinas on Thursday, while Penn Yan still had Gananda and Canandaigua ahead of them.

June 2

Penn Yan 15, Gananda 4

The Mustangs added another notch to their belt on Wednesday, taking down Gananda for their 13th-straight win this season. With another early push, PY put nine points on the board in the first period, adding another three before the half. After another two for the Mustangs in the third quarter, Gananda was able to make a late rally against 8th-grader goalie Wil Thompson and grab four points in the fourth.

Top players for Penn Yan included Ayden Mowry with four goals and an assist, Devon Gerhardt with three goals and two assists and Mekhi Mahan with two of each. Brock Chasey led Gananda's effort with a score and an assist. In the net, Griffin Emerson made three saves in the first half, with Thompson making three and allowing four in the second half. For Gananda, Gavin Britton made 14 saves and allowed 14 points. Penn Yan's last game before sectionals (and the FL League's last chance to hand them a loss) would fall to Canandaigua on Saturday.



Girls Lacrosse

May 26

Penn Yan 9, Geneva 4

The Lady Mustangs won out over Geneva (4-8), bumping them up to 8-2 for the season. Penn Yan had the advantage through the entire game, scoring three goals to Geneva's one in the first half and six goals versus the Panthers' three in the second. Hayley Anderson scored six goals and two assists for the Mustangs, Kaley Griffin had three goals and Grace Ledgerwood had two. The top shooter for Geneva was Kelly Bucklin with two goals. Hannah Parsons made five saves for Penn Yan, while Geneva's Allie Klestinec kept 19 shots from making it across the line.

Pal-Mac 18, Marcus Whitman 8

The Whitman girls took a hard loss to Pal-Mac, getting beaten by 10 points and falling to 4-6. Pal-Mac put up 13 goals in the first half to Whitman's three, taking the lead early. The second half of play was much more balanced, with each team adding five goals to their scores, though Whitman was unable to make up any ground against Pal-Mac. Maddie Ryan made three goals for the Wildcats, while Lily Morse, Olivia Herod and Katrina Marten each made two. The big scorer for Pal-Mac was Kylie Waeghe with six goals and two assists.

May 28

Marcus Whitman 16, Gananda 3

Gananda offered little competition to Whitman, the Wildcats taking the win by 13 points and rising to 5-6 this season. The first half of play saw Whitman outscoring Gananda 12-1, with MW picking up another four goals in the second half to Gananda's two. Maddie Ryan and Katrina Marten each scored four goals for Whitman, with Marten adding an assist. Katie Deatherage and Gina Rossi each scored two. Goaltending duties for Whitman were split between Hannah Baker, who made three saves and allowed one goal in the first half, and Makezie DeLeo, who made three saves and allowed two in the second. Gananda's goals were scored by Kenzie Marshall, Yadleen Gill and Kara Newton.

June 2

Penn Yan 14, Marcus Whitman 9

After the Mustang boys defeated Whitman the day before, the Mustang girls took the win over the Lady Wildcats, raising PY's record to 10-2 and dropping Whitman's to 5-7. The game began with both teams executing solid play that made for a hard-fought first half ending with six goals scored by each team. PY took the lead in the second, however, outscoring the Wildcats 8-3.

Hayley Anderson led Penn Yan, scoring seven goals and adding an assist. Also for PY, Kaley Griffin scored three goals with an assist and Avery Castner scored twice with an assist. For Whitman, Grace Morse scored three, while Olivia Herod, Maddie Ryan and Katie Deatherage all scored twice, Herod also picking up an assist. In the nets, PY's Hannah Parsons made three saves, while Whitman's goal time was split between Hannah Blaker with six saves and nine allowed goals and Makenzie DeLeo with three saves and five allowed goals. Both teams had their final games of the regular season scheduled for Saturday, with Penn Yan travelling to face Mynderse/Romulus and Whitman taking on Waterloo at home.

Baseball

May 26

Dundee/Bradford 8, Bloomfield 8

The match-up between the BraveScots and Bloomfield ended in a tie. Dundee/Bradford is now 2-9-1 this season. For Dundee/Bradford, Bailey went 4-5, Spina was 2-4 and DeChamp was 3-3. Spina and Bailey both had three RBIs. Ayers pitched just over four innings of solid baseball giving up two runs.

Red Jacket 16, Marcus Whitman 1

Red Jacket thoroughly dispatched Whitman, winning by a whopping 15 runs. The loss put the Wildcats at 1-10 for the season.

May 27

South Seneca/Romulus 18, Marcus Whitman 1

The Wildcats took a widely lopsided defeat for the second game in a row, falling to 1-11 in what has to be a disappointing season for the Whitman bench.

Dundee/Bradford 9, Honeoye 5

The BraveScots took down Honeoye, securing their third win this season. Dundee/Bradford was 3-8-1 after the win.

June 1

Penn Yan 5, Newark 2

Senior Clark Simmons pitched a complete game gem, defeating Newark on the road. The Mustangs totalled seven hits. Simmons, Brady Bouchard and Tyler Bouchard all doubled for Penn Yan, while Senior Will Steele tripled. The Mustangs rose to 4-7 with the win.

Dundee/Bradford 0, HAC 0

After nine scoreless innings, Dundee/Bradford's match against HAC was called a tie due to darkness. The game gave the BraveScots their second tie this season and puts them at 3-8-2.

June 2

Penn Yan 4, Midlakes 2

In a match originally scheduled for the weekend, Penn Yan took the win over Midlakes at home, bumping them up to 5-7 this season after a second-straight win. A night after a complete game pitched by Clark Simmons, Freshman Brady Bouchard pitched a complete game, striking out 11 and giving up two hits. Mason MacKerchar doubled for the Mustangs, while Liam Chapman had a single.

Bloomfield 8, Marcus Whitman 1

Whitman hit their third game in a row where they were able to put up only a single run against their opponents, though the final score was closer than their previous two. For Whitman, Kris Amadeo and Jon Lloyd both had a pair of base knocks. Whitman is now 1-12.

Naples 5, Dundee/Bradford 4

The BraveScots lost to Naples, putting them at 3-9-2 this season. Dundee's final game of the regular season was to be against nearby Marcus Whitman.



Softball

May 25

Penn Yan 6, Wayne 3

The Mustangs beat the Wayne Eagles, knocking Penn Yan up to 4-6 this season.

May 26

Bloomfield 4, Dundee/Bradford 3

The BraveScots narrowly lost out to Bloomfield, handing them just their second loss this season and putting them at 9-2. Though Bloomfield led by a run at the end of the game, Dundee/Bradford led in hits, nailing five to Bloomfield's four. Ashlyn Wright was the lead pitcher for Bloomfield, striking out 14 batters in seven innings, while giving up all three runs. Cambri Harrian was on the mound for the BraveScots, picking up 10 Ks. For Dundee/Bradford, Makenzie Cratsley went 2-4, while Nikki Peterson stole two out of the BraveScots' six stolen bases.

Red Jacket 18, Marcus Whitman 1

Almost mirroring the Whitman boys' performance against RJ, the Lady Wildcats fell big time to the Indians, continuing their winless season. It was Whitman's eighth loss in a row.

May 27

South Seneca 21, Marcus Whitman 0

You know a season isn't going the way you want it to when a 21-run shutout only qualifies as your fifth biggest loss for the year. That was the situation the Whitman girls found themselves in, pushing on with their 0-9 streak.

May 28

Penn Yan 3, Midlakes 2

Penn Yan snagged a second win a row after a close game against Midlakes. The win put the Mustangs at 5-6 for the season. Giana Ficcaglia had three strikeouts for Penn Yan, while opposing pitcher Maggie Mahoney had two. Kiana Larham and Keuka Miranda got two hits each out of the team's eight total hits for the game, with Alandra Jones picking up a double and a single.

Said coach Melissa Armsden, "This was a great win for us."

June 1

Newark 7, Penn Yan 4

After a couple of wins in their previous games, the Mustangs fell to Newark, dropping them to 5-7 for the season.

Dundee/Bradford 5, Avoca/Prattsburgh 4

The BraveScots won a close one against Avoca, returning to form and putting them at 10-2 for the season. Cambri Harrian earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for Dundee/Bradford. The righty lasted nine innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out ten and walking zero.

The BraveScots tallied ten hits, with Mikayla Schoffner, Addie Kendall, Madison Sutryk and Harrian each racking up multiple hits. Schoffner led Dundee/Bradford, going 3-5. The BraveScots tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Schoffner led the way with three.

June 2

Dundee/Bradford 19, Naples 0

In their match against Naples, the BraveScots showed exactly why they've been such a dominant team this year, shutting out the Big Green by 19 runs. Addie Kendall shut down Naples, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Dundee/Bradford the win on Wednesday. Makenzie Cratsley went 4-5 to help lead the BraveScots to victory. Cratsley singled in the second, doubled in the second, doubled in the third and singled in the fifth.

Dundee/Bradford put up 11 runs in the second inning. Cratsley, Cambri Harrian, Mikayla Schoffner, Kendall, Madison Sutryk and Cheyenne Cummings each had RBIs in the big inning. Kendall was the winning pitcher for the BraveScots, lasting five innings and allowing two hits and zero runs, while striking out five and walking one. Dundee/Bradford racked up 17 hits on the day. Kirsta Sleve, Cratsley, Harrian, Schoffner and Kendall all managed multiple hits, with Cratsley and Sleve each managing four.

Bloomfield 19, Marcus Whitman 6

Though able to actually put some runs on the board this time around, the Wildcats made it an even 10 losses for the season, still unable to secure a single win this year. With just two games left in the season, the Whitman girls were undoubtedly eager to put this one behind them.