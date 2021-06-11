High School Sports Roundup

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Lacrosse

June 3

Marcus Whitman 12, Aquinas 4

Whitman took down Aquinas (8-6), in their last game of the regular season, finishing out the year at 12-2 and sitting at second in the Finger Lakes League, just behind Penn Yan. Whitman put up nine goals to Aquinas' two in the first half, taking an early advantage. Though the scoring was closer after halftime, with the 3rd period seeing a goal from each side and the Wildcats making two to Aquinas' one in the 4th, it wasn't enough to stave off Whitman. Aiden Royston led the Wildcats with five goals and two assists.

Connor Tomion added two goals and an assist and Ryan Herod had a goal and two assists. Herod finished out the season as the top-stat player for Whitman, leading the team in goals (37) and assists (39). For Aquinas, the game's top scorer was Joey Sciortino with four goals. In net, Whitman's Robert Craine sat for the entire game, making 11 saves, while Gavin Conlan was between the posts for Aquinas, going 50% with 12 saves and 12 allowed points. Whitman headed into Sectionals as the #2 seed in Class D, with their first opponent being Bloomfield-Honeoye on June 9.

June 5

Canandaigua 9, Penn Yan 3

Coming just a breath away from a perfect season, Penn Yan finally fell for the first time this Spring, losing to Canandaigua (14-1) to end the Mustangs' 13 game winning streak. After facing almost no competition through the season, Penn Yan couldn't come up with an answer for Canandaigua's game, getting outscored by six goals and putting up only three. The first half of play was predictably close between the two powerhouse teams. Canandaigua bagged one unanswered goal in the 1st period, while the 2nd saw two goals from each team. The turning point came after the half, when the Braves opened up, taking five goals to which PY had no rebuttal. The final period of play saw the teams get a goal a piece, with Penn Yan unable to recover from a tough 3rd quarter. Dom Comella was the point leader for the Braves, netting five goals. The Mustangs' goals came from Ayden Mowry with two and one from Carter Earl. In the nets, Griffin Emerson made six saves for PY, while Jack Faiola had four. Penn Yan would go into the Class D bracket as the #1 seed, facing Mynderse (#8) on June 9 at home.

Though a loss in the season's final game after a near-perfect run is certainly disappointing, Penn Yan has had an incredibly strong team this year. So strong, in fact, that the Penn Yan lacrosse program was recently rated #20 in the nation by USA Lacrosse Magazine in their ranking of high school lacrosse teams. The rankings include schools of all sizes from across the country, including the biggest and toughest lacrosse programs in the US. Penn Yan was previously rated #22 by the magazine in their last rankings, released in 2019.



Girls Lacrosse

June 4

Penn Yan 14, Mynderse/Romulus 7

In their final outing of the regular season, the Mustangs doubled the Blue Devils' (7-9) score, bringing Penn Yan's record to 11-2 going into Sectionals. Penn Yan put up seven goals to the Devils' three in the first half and another seven to the Devils' four after halftime. Hayley Anderson led the Mustangs' efforts with five goals and two assists. Also for PY, Grace Ledgerwood picked up three goals and five assists and Kaley Griffin netted three and an assist. Makenzie Higby led Mynderse/Romulus with two goals and an assist. Each team utilized a single goalie for the match, with PY's Hannah Parsons making 12 saves and the Devils' Bridget Mapstone making six.

Going into Sectionals, Anderson leads the Mustangs in nearly every stat for the season, including goals, assists, overall points, ground balls and draw control. While Penn Yan will be losing Anderson to graduation this year, their 11-2 season up to now was far from a one-player show and demonstrates that the predominately young team will still have plenty of talent on the field next year. PY would face Aquinas in the first round of the tournament on June 9 in Penn Yan.

Waterloo 14, Marcus Whitman 6

The Wildcats lost to the Waterloo Indians in the last game of Whitman's regular season, ending up at 5-8 this Spring. The Indians split their goals evenly between halves, netting seven before halftime and seven after. Whitman's efforts included two goals in the first half and four in the second, a far cry from the rally they needed to even things up. Madison DeFrancesco was the top dog for Waterloo, scoring six goals and two assists. Olivia Herod scored three of Whitman's, picking up an assist along the way, while Katrina Marten picked up two and Katie Deatherage netted the sixth. Hannah Blaker was in the net for Whitman, totaling eight saves. All six of Whitman's goals were scored against Dana Jolly, who made seven saves and was replaced by Madacyn Hurdle in the last eight minutes.

June 7

Waterloo 16, Marcus Whitman 5

Three days after losing to Waterloo in the regular season, the Wildcats were faced with the Indians again in the first round of Sectionals. Waterloo entered the game with a 12-4 record, their twelfth win against Whitman. While the Wildcats were hoping for redemption, instead they turned in an even weaker performance, widening the scoring margin from eight goals in the previous game to 11 this time and ending their postseason with a record of 5-9 for the year. The Indians put up 10 goals in the first half, with Whitman netting only three in response. The second half was a little closer, with Waterloo getting six goals to Whitman's two. The Indians had several strong performers, including Esabella Bourne with four goals and two assists, Natalie DeSanto, also with four goals and two assists and Marissa Russel, who added three goals and one assist. Whitman's goals were spread across the team. Maddie Ryan led with two goals, while Catherine Bootes, Evelyn Lambert and Katie Deatherage each picked up one. Makenzie DeLeo was in goal for Whitman, making eight saves. Waterloo's Dana Jolly spent 40 minutes in the net, making four saves and giving up three goals. She was replaced by Madacyn Hurdle, who went 50% with two saves and two goals allowed in 10 minutes of play time.

After their not-so-great season and the fact that Whitman will be losing some of its strongest players to graduation this year, the Wildcats' future is uncertain. Consistent scorers Deatherage, Marten and Ryan are all Seniors as well as DeLeo, who has been a solid defender and backup goaltender. However, Whitman will still have some real talent on the roster, including Olivia Herod, who led the Wildcats in both goals and overall points this year as well as Grace Morse, who has proved herself a controlling force on the field as she led Whitman in recovering ground balls and causing turnovers. Whitman will certainly be an interesting and exciting team to watch next year.



Baseball

June 3

Geneva 11, Penn Yan 2

Penn Yan lost at home to Geneva (9-4) in a mostly one-sided game. The loss brought Penn Yan to 5-8 for the season. After Geneva, PY had only one game left in the regular season, facing off against Waterloo on June 5.

June 4

Dundee/Bradford 14, Marcus Whitman 4

In the final game of the regular season for both teams, the BraveScots beat the Wildcats by 10 runs. Dundee/Bradford finishes the season at 4-8-2, while Whitman finishes out at 1-13. Both teams' first game of Sectionals was scheduled for Monday, June 7.

June 5

Penn Yan 15, Waterloo 2

The Mustangs nailed a season-high 17 hits on Friday night against the Waterloo Indians. Senior Will Steele led the way going 4-5. Freshman Reed Bouchard was 3-5 and freshman Liam Chapman was 2-4 to lead Penn Yan's efforts. Senior Clark Simmons tallied seven strikeouts on the mound. The Mustangs head into the Sectional Tournament at the 5 seed, finishing the regular season with a record of 6-8. Their first game would be be Wednesday against the Wayland-Cohocton Eagles (8-5). Penn Yan defeated the Eagles in the first round of the 2019 Sectionals.

June 7

Addison 14, Marcus Whitman 1

Ending their postseason in the first round of this year's Class C1 Sectionals, Whitman fell to Addison in a lopsided 14-1 loss. Going into the tournament with a 1-13 record and allowing an average of 13 runs a game this season, Sectionals were bound to be an uphill battle for the Wildcats and with the first round loss, Whitman will be looking to regroup and come to next season stronger.

Naples 9, Dundee/Bradford 8

In a hard-fought game, the BraveScots narrowly lost to Naples, ending their postseason hopes in the first round of Sectionals. Dundee had a season of ups and downs, their regular season record finishing out at 4-8-2, though their ratio of runs per game vs. runs allowed finished in the positive. Though the loss is undoubtedly disappointing for the BraveScots, it was a much stronger finish than the 2019 Sectional Tournament, where Dundee lost to South Seneca/Romulus in a 21-0 blowout.



Softball

June 3

Penn Yan 17, Geneva 7

Penn Yan beat Geneva by 10 runs, bringing their record up to 6-7. Penn Yan got things started off early, bringing in five runs in the 1st inning, two in the 2nd and nine in the 3rd, adding one more in the 5th. Geneva began to step it up halfway through the game, finally picking up a run in the 4th and making up ground in the 5th with another five runs. Geneva got one more across the plate in the 6th, but it was too little, too late to overcome the Mustangs' commanding lead. Giana Ficcaglia had 11 strikeouts on the day for Penn Yan, while Alex Oddi had two Ks for the Panthers. Big batters for the Mustangs included Kiana Larham, who popped a homer in the 1st and doubled in the 3rd, Jayden Hollister and Ficcaglia, who each doubled in the 3rd and Cadence Cummings with a double in the 5th.

June 4

Dundee/Bradford 10, Marcus Whitman 3

Slugging it out with local rival Marcus Whitman in both softball and baseball, the BraveScots took the win in both sports. Marcus Whitman scored three runs in the seventh inning for a late-game rally, but Dundee/Bradford still won 10-3 on Friday. The BraveScots got things started with a run in the first inning, adding another two when Kirsta Sleve singled and putting up five runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a walk by Madison Sutryk, a single by Nikki Peterson and a groundout by Cheyenne Cummings. Cambri Harrian got the start for Dundee/Bradford, pitching a single inning, allowing one hit and zero runs, while striking out two and walking zero. Jasmine Johnson led things off on the rubber for Whitman, going six innings, allowing ten runs on eight hits and striking out three. Dundee/Bradford tallied eight hits in the game. Sleve and Harrian each had a couple of hits to lead the BraveScots offense. Harrian led the way with four stolen bases, as Dundee ran wild on the base paths with 18 stolen bases. Dundee/Bradford finished out the regular season with a record of 13-2, with their longest winning streak at seven games. The Wildcats, on the other hand, failed to win a single game this season, finishing out 0-11.

Looking at Sectionals, Dundee snagged the #2 seed for Class C2 and was to face off against Geneseo (1-12) on June 8 at Bradford High School. Whitman got the #13 seed in C1 and would go up against 8-6 Sodus on June 9.

June 5

Waterloo 8, Penn Yan 7

In their last game of the regular season, Penn Yan narrowly lost at Waterloo, finishing the Mustangs' season record at 6-8. Entering Sectionals in the 10 seed, Penn Yan's first game of the tournament was scheduled against Marion/Gananda (8-6) at Marion on June 8.

June 8

Penn Yan 8, Marion/Gananda 1

In the first round of Class B2 Softball Sectionals, Penn Yan came out victorious over Marion/Gananda, securing their place in Round 2. PY pitcher Giana Ficcaglia totaled 13 Ks in the game, while Tegan Shirtz and Nadia Martynuik each had three for Marion. Martynuik also drove a home run in the 7th, getting Marion/Gananda their only run. PY racked up a total of eight hits in the game. Penn Yan's next opponent: undefeated Williamson, who are on a 19-game win streak and took the #2 seed in the tournament. The game was scheduled for June 10 at Williamson Town Park.

Dundee/Bradford 10, Geneseo 1

The BraveScots blew Geneseo out of the water in the first round of Sectionals for Class C2 softball. Geneseo came into the match as massive underdog, their regular season record sitting at 1-12 vs. Dundee/Bradford's record of 13-2. With the outcome of the game unfolding pretty much as predicted, the BraveScots secured their place in Round 2, where they would face Letchworth (8-7) at home on June 10.



Track/Field

June 4

The Wayne-Finger Lakes Varsity Championships were held at Bloomfield High School on June 4, with Penn Yan, Dundee and Marcus Whitman competing amongst a total of 22 schools.

As she has throughout the season, Dundee 8th-grader Kendall Parker had one of the best showings of the day for the girls division, showing up in the Top 10 in three different events. Parker took 6th in the High Jump (teammate Lily Hall tied for 8th), 4th in the Long Jump and 5th in the 4x100M Relay as part of Dundee's team of Hall, Parker, Charlotte Schuerholz and Maya Somerville. Parker also narrowly missed the Top 10 in the 100M Dash, finishing 11th, just behind Whitman's Lana Burnett. Another top performer for the girls was Penn Yan Senior Alexxis Henry, who finished 4th overall in the girls Outdoor Pentathlon. Henry's best finishes in the OP were 4th in the 800M Run and Long Jump and tieing for 2nd in the High Jump. Penn Yan took two of the top five spots in the 2000M Steeplechase, with Seniors Joddie Decker taking 2nd and Jaina Doyle taking 4th. Dundee's Hallie Knapp won the Discus with a throw of 94-02. Knapp also took 5th in the Shot Put, while Whitman's Makayla Selvek took 2nd.

In the boys division, Penn Yan Senior Dominic Lafferty won the Outdoor Pentathlon, winning the 110M Hurdles and Long Jump and taking 2nd in the High Jump, Shot Put and 1500M Run. The boys OP had several local students in the Top 10, with Hunter Robertson (Whitman) in 5th, Thomas Benedick (Dundee) in 6th and Hayden Erick (Dundee) in 7th. The Top 10 in the 3000M Steeplechase was also filled with local athletes, including James Tette (PY) in 2nd, JT Zimmerman (Whitman) in 4th, Alexander Leonard (Dundee) in 5th, Brendan Thompson (Whitman) in 6th and Fletcher Dickman (Whitman) rounding out the 10th spot. One of the top individual performers of the day, Whitman Junior Dawsen Christensen had several Top 10s, snagging 3rd in the Triple Jump, 4th in the Long Jump and 8th in 100M Dash. Penn Yan's team of Tette, Carson Nagpaul, David Young and Anthony Wheeler took 3rd in the 4x800M Relay, while Dundee's team of Camden Buchanan, Logan Buchanan, Peyton Boudinot and Steven Webster took 5th. Whitman's team of Kaden Keys, Thompson, Zimmerman and Tim Hansen came in 6th. Some local Top 5s included Logan Buchanan (Dundee) taking 4th in the High Jump, David Reid (PY) taking 4th in the Pole Vault, Hunter Crofoot (Dundee) taking 4th in the Shot Put and Tate Hoyt (Dundee) taking 5th in the Discus.

For the day's final scores overall, the girls division finished with Dundee in 11th place, Penn Yan in 13th and Marcus Whitman in 15th. For the boys, Dundee finished 9th, Whitman finished 10th and Penn Yan tied with Midlakes for 11th place.

Sectionals for Track and Field were to begin June 10.