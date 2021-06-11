Sectional Sports: Penn Yan boys lax shuts out Mynderse

Rob Maeske

The Chronicle-Express

Boys Lacrosse

June 9

Penn Yan 19, Mynderse 0

In the quarterfinal round of the Class D tournament, Penn Yan once again showed everyone why — why they finished the season with only one loss in their record after 13 straight wins; why they sat at the top of the Finger Lakes League for the entirety of the Spring season; and why they were the unquestionable first seed for Sectionals.

After a disappointing loss to Canandaigua in the last game of the season, shattering a 13-game streak that nearly culminated in a perfect season run, Penn Yan was hungry and chomping at the bit to redeem that loss. Unfortunately for Mynderse, they were the first thing the Mustangs saw when the coral doors opened and Penn Yan charged forward and stomped the Blue Devils into the dirt. Hitting their self-imposed 19-goal cutoff (the point at which they won't even attempt a shot on goal as a sign of mercy to an outmatched opponent) for the the sixth time this season is an impressive feat to say the least, especially seeing that kind of blowout in a sectional game. It was the second time this season Mynderse fell victim to a 19-point shutout from PY.

The Devils' D could do nothing against the Mustang onslaught, which began with Mekhi Mahan winning the first face-off and charging into the net in the first 21 seconds of play. The next goal came from Ayden Mowry just 40 seconds later. The next, another from Mowry within the next 30 seconds. The rest of the game continued on in much the same fashion, though Mynderse held PY off from their 19-point limit until after halftime, thanks to the skilled goaltending of the Devils' Gino Poretta, who made several impressive saves in the game.

Scoring was spread across the Mustang roster, including goals by several of Penn Yan's second stringers. Mowry hit five goals and two assists, Mahan scored four times, and Max Brodmann found the net three times and added an assist. Single goals were also had by Carter Earl, Devon Gerhardt (who also had four assists), Anthony Druker, Thomas Barden, Oliver Connelly, Jayden Reid and Jesse Young. Goal time for the Mustangs was split down the middle by main goalie Griffin Emerson, who wasn't required to make a single save during the game, and 8th-grader Wil Thompson, who saved the one shot Mynderse was able to put towards the Penn Yan net.

Penn Yan would next face Bath June 11 in the Class D Semi-Finals at PYA. PY won against the Rams earlier this season in a 15-7 game. Bath went 10-4 during the regular season.

Marcus Whitman 19, Bloomfield-Honeoye 1

Almost matching the blowout on the Penn Yan field, Whitman defeated Bloomfield-Honeoye in the Class D Quarterfinals, moving on to face Pal-Mac in the next round of sectionals. Whitman, who went 12-2 during the regular season and battled with Penn Yan for the top spot in the Finger Lakes League, took the #2 seed in this year's tourney and was a big favorite over the 4-10 Bombers, who came into sectionals with the #7 seed.

While Bloomfield-Honeoye was able to offer some defense to the Wildcats, ultimately the Bombers were widely outmatched by Whitman and were able to score their single goal in the final quarter of play during backup goalie Blake Dunton's 12 minutes of net time. Ryan Herod led the Wildcats' offensive deluge with five goals and four assists. Also for Whitman, Aidan Royston scored three goals and three assists, Kyle Murphy and Tyler Tiffany netted three each and Connor Tomion scored two with two assists. In the Whitman net, Robert Craine made a single save, playing for three quarters before being replaced by Dunton, who made one save and allowed Bloomfield's one goal. No report was available from Bloomfield-Honeoye after the game.

Whitman would face Pal-Mac next, the #3 seed in the tournament who went 11-4 during the season. That game was set for 5 p.m. June 11 at Marcus Whitman High School.

Girls Lacrosse

June 9

Aquinas 14, Penn Yan 8

The Lady Mustangs lost to the Little Irish on Wednesday, ending Penn Yan's postseason hopes in the Class D Sectional Semifinals. The home crowd was decked out in bright orange t-shirts that read, "Back in Business," and were boisterous as the game got underway. A quick score by Mustang star Hayley Anderson in the first 13 seconds and the Mustang Nation exploded. With Penn Yan going into the game with an 11-2 record and the top seed in sectionals, vs. the 4th-seeded Aquinas' 9-6, this was the game that the Penn Yan crowd had expected and came to see. Three unanswered goals from the Little Irish before the first five minutes of play were over, came with a noticeable shift in mood. Penn Yan was able to tie it up thanks to two scores from senior Grace Ledgerwood. However, Aquinas' offense, led by Sienna Hinchcliffe and Makenna Brown were able to put four more points on the board before the half with no response from the Mustangs. The home crowd's mood began to turn as Aquinas began widening the gap, Penn Yan unable to keep pace with the Little Irish offense, who were outscoring the Mustangs 2:1.

The crowd was very vocal in willing their athletes to make a comeback and several calls by the officials were met with jeers. Anderson and Kaley Griffin were each able to put two in Aquinas' net in the second half and Penn Yan was able to start making up some ground in the last five minutes of play, with Ledgerwood putting one final point in before the end, but the Mustangs just didn't have enough juice to overcome both Aquinas' offense and defense, which were firing on all cylinders and the game ended 14-8 for the Little Irish. Top shooters for Aquinas were Hinchcliffe with five goals and an assist and Brown with four goals and three assists; both players were noticeable forces on the field throughout the game. For the Lady Mustangs, Ledgerwood had four goals, Anderson had three and Griffin made two. Though the game was certainly a disappointment for Penn Yan, especially given that it was the last game of their high school careers for the team's two Seniors, Hayley Anderson and Grace Ledgerwood, the Lady Mustangs had a fantastic season and will have a lot of talent on the team next year and as a young team, most likely for the next several years.

Aquinas moved on to the Class D Finals, Saturday, June 12, against #2 seed Pal-Mac. The schools had a very close 10-9 game earlier in this season that went for Pal-Mac.



Baseball

June 9

Penn Yan 9, Wayland-Cohocton 8

The Mustangs baseball traveled to Wayland-Cohocton for a quarterfinal round of Sectionals on Wednesday. Senior Clark Simmons started on the mound and pitched 2 2/3 innings with one strikeout for the Mustangs. With the Mustangs down 7-2 after the 2nd inning, the bats exploded for four runs in the top of the 3rd. Freshman Brady Bouchard entered the game in relief of Simmons and pitched 4 1/3 innings with 10 Ks and no walks. Penn Yan's defense came up big with a heads up play by freshman Liam Chapman in the bottom of the 7th to throw out the would be tying run at second base for the 2nd out of the inning, with Bouchard striking out the next batter to secure the win. Senior Mason MacKerchar singled in the top of the 6th for the winning run. At the plate, Tyler Bouchard went 1-4, Reed Bouchard went 2-5, Mason Mackerchar 1-2, Liam Chapman 1-2 and Brady Bouchard 1-3.

The Mustangs would go on to host Le Roy in a semifinal contest on Friday at 5 p.m.



Softball

June 9

Sodus 16, Marcus Whitman 1

Coming into Sectionals as a massive underdog after a no-win season, the Wildcats lost in the first round of the Class C1 tourney, taking a lopsided loss against Sodus and putting the final nail in their 0-12 season's coffin.

Sodus moved on to face Bloomfield-Honeoye.

June 10

Dundee/Bradford 7, Letchworth 5

The Dundee/Bradford BraveScots seized victory in dramatic fashion, thanks to a walk-off home run at the end of the game to topple Letchworth in the quarter-final round of the Class C2 Sectional Tournament. Dundee/Bradford were down 5-4 in the bottom of the 7th, when Mikayla Schoffner homered on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs. Cambri Harrian went seven innings on the mound, allowing five runs on 12 hits and striking out five batters. Brooke DeGroff led things off in the pitcher's circle for Letchworth. DeGroff surrendered five runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five. Senior Jenna Brace threw one-third of an inning in relief. Schoffner led the BraveScots with two hits in three at bats. The BraveScots didn't commit a single error in the field. Madison Sutryk had six chances in the field, the most on the team. Dundee/Bradford tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Sutryk led the way with four. Letchworth totaled 12 hits. Tiante Murray, Johanna Gozelski, and Delaney Bean all managed multiple hits for Letchworth.

Dundee/Bradford now moves on to the Semi-Finals against #3 seed Bolivar-Richburg June 12. As the higher seed, the BraveScots will face the Wolverines on their home turf in Bradford.