Track & Field Sectionals: PYA's Tette is Steeplechase champ; Dundee boys place second

June 11

Class B4 Championships at Dundee

The Class B4 Championships were held at Dundee Central School and included competitors from the following schools: Dundee, Alfred-Almond, Arkport/Canaseraga, Avoca-Prattsburgh, Bradford-NY, Charles Finnney, Fillmore, Genesee Valley, Hammondsport, Jasper-Troupsburg, Keshequa, Mount Morris, Northstar Christian, Notre Dame-Batavia, Pavilion, Scio/Friendship, South Seneca, Wheatland-Chili and Whitesville.

The Dundee boys won second place overall with 105 points. Arkport/Canaseraga finished 1st with 114 points and Keshequa finished in 3rd with 63 points. Dundee did very well in the Outdoor Pentathlon, with sophomore Hayden taking first place with 1775 points and Freshman Thomas Benedick taking third with 1540. In the Pentathlon, Erick won the High Jump, Shot Put and Long Jump, finishing second in the 110M Hurdles and 4th in the 1500M Run. Benedick won the 110M Hurdles in the Pentathlon. As they have for the majority of the spring season, seniors Hunter Crofoot and Tate Hoyt had a dominant performance in the strength events, with Crofoot taking first and Hoyt taking second in the Shot Put and Hoyt taking second in the Discus, with Crofoot taking third. Senior Brady Richardson won the 100M Dash and took 4th in the 200M. Senior Steven Webster took third in the 800M Run and 6th in the 400M. Freshman Alex Leonard took fourth in the 3000M Steeplechase and sixth in the 3200M Run. Other Top 5 finishes came from Logan Buchanan, who won the High Jump, Peyton Boudinot, who took second in the Pole Vault and Camden Buchanan, who took third in the Long Jump.

For the girls, Dundee finished sixth overall with 42 points. The Top 3 were Arkport/Canaseraga in first with 98 points, Keshequa in second with 79 points and Avoca-Prattsburgh in third with 75 points. Dundee had two wins, both from Junior Hallie Knapp. Knapp won the Shot Put and Discus. Eighth-grader Kendall Parker was once again an asset for the Dundee girls, taking third in the Long Jump and High Jump and fourth in the 100M Dash. Sophomore Lily Hall took third in the Triple Jump and finished seventh in the Long Jump.

June 12

Class B1 Championships at Caledonia-Mumford

The Class B1 Championships were held at Caledonia-Mumford Central School and included competitors from the following schools: Penn Yan, Aquinas, Batavia, Bath-Haverling, Dansville, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Hornell, Livonia, Midlakes, Mynderse, Newark, Palmyra-Macedon, UPrep Rochester, Vertus Charter, Waterloo, Wayne Central and Young Women's College Prep.

Penn Yan finished eighth overall in the boys division with 19 points. The Top 3 came out as Batavia in first with 161.5 points, Honeoye Falls-Lima in second with 116 points and Newark in third with 103.5 points. Penn Yan's top events came from Freshman JD Tette, who won the 3000M Steeplechase and Senior Dominic Lafferty, who took second in the Outdoor Pentathlon. In the OP, Lafferty won the 110M Hurdles and Long Jump, took second in the Shot Put and came in fourth in the 1500M Run and High Jump.

In the girls division, Penn Yan finished 12th with 15 points. Honeoye Falls-Lima won first place with 140 points, Batavia took second with 85 points and Wayne took third place with 62 points. Senior Alexxis Henry took second place in the Girls Outdoor Pentathlon for Penn Yan, finishing with a total of 2177 points. Henry won the Long Jump, took second in the 800M Run, tied for second in the High Jump, came in fifth for the 100M Hurdles and finished eighth in the Shot Put. Senior Joddie Decker took third place in the 2000M Steeplechase. Decker also had Top 10 finishes in the 3000M Run, finishing sixth, and the 1500M Run, finishing seventh. Other Top 10s for the PY girls included Senior Jaina Doyle taking seventh in the 2000M Run, 8th-grader Cynthia Kriegar taking eighth in the Shot Put and Sophomore Rayna Rios taking seventh in the Discus.

Class B2 Championships at East Rochester

The Class B2 Championships were held at East Rochester High School and included competitors from the following schools: Marcus Whitman, East Rochester, Addison, Attica, Avon Central, Bloomfield-Honeoye, Canisteo-Greenwood, Cuba-Rushford-Hinsdale, Gananda, Le Roy, Lyons, North Rose-Wolcott, Red Jacket, Rochester Academy Charter, Sodus Central, Warsaw, Wayland-Cohocton, Wellsville and Williamson Central.

The Marcus Whitman boys came in fourth overall with 64.5 points. The Top 3 ran Le Roy in 1st with 138 points, Canisteo-Greenwood in second with 76 points and East Rochester in third with 67.5 points. Junior Dawsen Christensen had four Top 5s, including fourth in the 100M Dash, second in the 200M Dash, second in the Long Jump and fifth in the Triple Jump. Freshman Hunter Robertson took third overall in the Outdoor Pentathlon with 2006 points. Robertson took second in the 110M Hurdles, High Jump and 1500M Run, third in Long Jump and fifth in the Shot Put. Tim Hansen took third in the 1600M Run and squeezed into the Top 10 in the 800M. Junior Nolan Lee took third in the High Jump. Whitman finished fourth in the 4x800 Relay with a time of 9:27.25. Whitman fared well in the long-distance events. In the 3200M Run, fourth place was taken by senior JT Zimmerman, fifth by Tim Hansen, sixth by sophomore Brendan Thompson and eighth by sophomore Fletcher Dickman. In the 3000M Steeplechase, Zimmerman took second, Thompson took fourth and Dickman took sixth.