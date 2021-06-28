PYA presents Sports Awards for 2021

Rob Maeske

PENN YAN — The 55th Annual Penn Yan Academy Sports Awards were held Monday, June 21 in the Academy auditorium. The yearly program honors the individual student athletes, teams, coaches and supporters of Penn Yan varsity sports.

This year's presentation was a return to form after last year's program was altered to be a "drive-through" ceremony outside the high school. While masks were still present in the audience and in most students' pictures, an auditorium filled with students, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles with very few physical restrictions in place would have been nearly unthinkable last year and the ceremony had a theme of returning to normalcy both in form and in the speeches given by coaches and administrators.

The awards ceremony opened with Academy Athletic Director Jonathan MacKerchar delivering some quick remarks before introducing District Superintendent Howard Dennis, who delivered a formal welcome to the ceremony. After the audience was led in the school's Alma Mater song by Mindy Johnson, the 2020-21 Varsity Club Officers, including President Sierra Harrison, Vice President Brigham Hansen, Secretary Abigail Bodine and Treasurer Thomas Barden, were recognized by Kelly Montano and Jay Hollister.

The ceremony proceeded with coaches from each sport that ran throughout the school year presenting the Varsity Club Award, the Heart Award and sometimes other awards to their athletes. The Varsity Club Award is awarded to a member of each varsity team who displays sportsmanship and fair play, physical courage and "fighting" spirit, devotion to the team without regard to personal glory and observance of training rules. The award is voted on by fellow teammates and each winner receives a wooden plaque with a gold team emblem and their name engraved on the award. The Heart Award is given to a member of each varsity team who honors training rules, exhibits good sportsmanship and fair play, shows above normal efforts to improve, respects teammates, coaches, officials, school community and opponents and has a "team first" attitude. The award recipient is chosen by each sport's head coach and each winner receives a framed certificate.

The following student athletes received the Varsity Club Award: Jaina Doyle (Girls Cross Country), JD Tette (Boys Cross Country), Clayton Koivuniemi (Golf), Nicholas Jarecke (Boys Soccer), Hayley Anderson (Girls Soccer), Samantha Denson (Girls Tennis), Kaley Griffin (Girls Basketball), Mason Kuver (Boys Basketball), Andy Kniffin (Girls Bowling), Ben Broome (Boys Bowling), Ayden Mowry (Wrestling), Jammie Decker (Volleyball), Mekhi Mahan (Football), Kayla Olsen (Cheerleading), Matt Lerch (Baseball), Elle Harrison (Softball), Hayley Anderson (Girls Lacrosse), Ayden Mowry (Boys Lacrosse), Max Baker (Boys Tennis), Alexxis Henry (Girls Track & Field), Dominic Lafferty (Boys Track & Field).

The following student athletes received the Heart Award: Grace Murphy (Girls Cross Country), Zachary Smith (Boys Cross Country), Cam Bassage (Golf), Daytona Bailey (Boys Soccer), Kaley Griffin (Girls Soccer), Claire Pullen and Molly Pullen (Girls Tennis), Joddie Decker (Girls Basketball), Devon Gerhardt (Boys Basketball), Dayton Gulick (Girls Bowling), Colin Johnson (Boys Bowling), Mason Bishop (Wrestling), Paige Yonts (Volleyball), Carter Earl (Football), Addyson Webber (Cheerleading), Will Steele (Baseball), Kiana Larham (Softball), Kaley Griffin (Girls Lacrosse), Mason Kuver (Boys Lacrosse), Eric Fingar (Boys Tennis), Jaina Doyle (Girls Track & Field), JD Tette (Boys Track & Field).

In addition to the Varsity Club and Heart Awards, the following awards were given during the ceremony:

Edward L. Pond Football Award - Mekhi Mahan

William R. Crissy Golf Award - Griffin Emerson

Fred Marshall, Jr. Golf Award - Clayton Koivuniemi

Penn Yan Boys Soccer Alumni Award - Caiden DeMarco

Sue Gute Spirit Award (soccer) - Sierra Harrison

Debra Carroll Patton Volleyball Award - Lauren Schilling

Coach Jerry Turner Basketball Award - Devon Gerhardt

Jane Conley Memorial Award (bowling) - Jon Mashewske, Trevor Harris, Zoie Hotaling

Finger Lakes USBC Sportsmanship Award (bowling) - Jon Mashewske

Charles Bollen Memorial Scholarship - Trevor Harris

VFW Vic Swanson Memorial Baseball Award - Clark Simmons

Penn Yan Softball Alumni Award - Cadence Cummings

PYA Girls Lacrosse Alumni Scholarship - Grace Ledgerwood

PYA Boys Lacrosse Alumni Award - Kyler Lloyd

Cheryl Karweck Poole Memorial Scholarship (lacrosse) - Grace Ledgerwood, Max Brodmann

Nora Michelle Bartlett Award in Girls Track - Jaina Doyle

Fred Marshall, Jr. American Legion Award - Jaina Doyle, Devon Gerhardt

Shirley Trombley Spirit Award - Tyler Griffin

Stork Insurance Sportsmanship Award - Ayden Mowry

Kyle Hopkins Outstanding Teammate Award - Tyler Griffin

Josh Plumlee Memorial Scholarship - Hayley Anderson

Matt Harer Memorial Sportsmanship Award - Marty Kubli

Girls Coaches' Trophy - Hayley Anderson, Joddie Decker

Boys Coaches' Trophy - Ayden Mowry, Mekhi Mahan

Awards for Outstanding Athletic Achievement were given to the following athletes who were individual Sectional title holders this year: Molly Pullen (Tennis), Claire Pullen (Tennis), Joddie Decker (Cross Country), JD Tette (Cross Country, 3000 Steeplechase).

Athletic Plaques were given to the following seniors: Hayley Anderson, Daytona Bailey, Max Baker, Mason Bishop, Max Brodmann, Brooke Carmel, Amelia Conlon, Joddie Decker, Caiden DeMarco, Samantha Denson, Jaina Doyle, Clarissa Enos, Eric Fingar, Devon Gerhardt, Tyler Griffin, Zach Gurba, Trevor Harris, Brendan Hawley, Alexxis Henry, Zoie Hotaling, Nicholas Jarecke, Justice Jones, Clayton Koivuniemi, Mason Kuver, Dominic Lafferty, Samantha Lane-Tomion, Kiana Larham, Tiffany Lasher, Grace Ledgerwood, Matt Lerch, Amelia LeVea, Kyler Lloyd, Mason MacKerchar, Mekhi Mahan, Paulo Martinez-Sanchez, Jonathan Mashewske, Julien Miller, Connor Moore, Sydney Moravec, Ayden Mowry, Grace Murphy, Tristyn Orr, Mark Preston, Claire Pullen, Molly Pullen, Christian Reinard, Scott Shoff, Clark Simmons, Bryan Smith, Kevin Smith, Damien Snyder, Will Steele, Hunter Van Housen, Cailyn Warren, Walter Young, Jr.

The following athletes were awarded Penn Yan Academy Athletics Sportsmanship Awards: Anthony Wheeler (Boys Cross Country), Joddie Decker (Girls Cross Country), Alec Benson (Football), Kevin Smith (Golf), Eric Fingar (Boys Soccer), Morgan Anderson (Girls Soccer), Samantha Denson (Girls Tennis), Clarissa Enos (Volleyball), Justice Jones (Boys Basketball), Elle Harrison (Girls Basketball), Chaela Maher (Winter Cheerleading), Avery Castner (Wrestling), Ben Broome (Boys Bowling), Trenton Samatulski (Boys Bowling), Zoie Hotaling (Girls Bowling), Dayton Gulick (Girls Bowling), Mason MacKerchar (Baseball), Mark Preston (Baseball), Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger (Softball), Madeline Martini (Softball), Mekhi Mahan (Boys Lacrosse), Max Brodmann (Boys Lacrosse), Avery Castner (Girls Lacrosse), Corinne Barden (Girls Lacrosse), Bryan Smith (Boys Tennis), Max Baker (Boys Tennis), Anthony Wheeler (Boys Track & Field), Carson Nagpaul (Boys Track & Field), Alexxis Henry (Girls Track & Field), Joddie Decker (Girls Track & Field).

The NYSPHSAA Scholar/Athlete Team Awards are given to varsity teams with a minimum Team Composite Grade Average of 90%, based on 75% of the team's roster. The following teams qualified and received Scholar/Athlete Team Awards: Girls Tennis (96.68), Girls Soccer (96.64), Boys Cross Country (96.18), Softball (95.08), Girls Lacrosse (94.92), Girls Cross Country (93.05), Boys Soccer (92.79), Boys Tennis (92.79), Girls Track & Field (92.64), Baseball (91.60).

Individual Scholar/Athlete Awards are given to student athletes whose team did not receive a Scholar/Athlete Team Award, but maintains a Grade Point Average of 90% or higher. The following students received Individual Scholar/Athlete Awards: Kevin Smith (Golf), Griffin Emerson (Golf), Clinton Miller (Bowling), Colin Johnson (Bowling), Logan Miller (Bowling), Anella Tillman (Bowling), Andy Kniffin (Bowling), Addy Webber (Cheer), Kayla Olsen (Cheer), Madeline Martini (Cheer), Reilly Cohick (Cheer), Tiffiany Lasher (Cheer), Justice Jones (Football), Mason Czymmek (Football), Joseph Droney (Football), Owen Bishop (Football), Michael Layton (Football), Alex Foster (Football), Mason Bishop (Football), Ayden Mowry (Wrestling, Lacrosse), Avery Castner (Wrestling), JD Tette (Track & Field), Carson Nagpaul (Track & Field), David Reid (Track & Field), David young (Track & Field), Aidan Taylor (Track & Field), James Eaves (Track & Field), Zachary Lewis (Track & Field), Wil Thompson (Lacrosse), Griffin Emerson (Lacrosse), Brigham Hansen (Lacrosse), Tyler Griffin (Lacrosse), Roark Castner (Lacrosse), Teagan Fingar (Lacrosse), Mason Kuver (Lacrosse), Thomas Barden (Lacrosse), Anthony Druker (Lacrosse).

Several Penn Yan coaches received Coach of the Year awards. The following coaches were honored:

-Section V Class D Coach of the Year - Brian Hobart

-Finger Lakes East Boys Lacrosse Assistant Coach of the Year - Chris Reddington

-Finger Lakes West Girls Tennis Coach of the Year - Nathan Kraemer

-Finger Lakes East Girls Soccer Coach of the Year - Kyle Nelson

-Finger Lakes East Boys Bowling Coach of the Year - Mindy Johnson

The following individual and team honors were achieved by Penn Yan teams and athletes this school year:

Boys Cross Country

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - JD Tette

All Greater Rochester: First Team - JD Tette

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Aven Foster, Anthony Wheeler

Section V Class C Champion - JD Tette

Girls Cross Country

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Joddie Decker

Finger Lakes League: Third Team All League - Jaina Doyle

All Greater Rochester: First Team - Joddie Decker

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Jaina Doyle, Grace Murphy

Section V Class C Champion - Joddie Decker

Boys Golf

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Clayton Koivuniemi

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Max Brodmann

Team qualified from Finger Lakes East/West to Spring Team Sectionals

Clayton Koivuniemi qualified for Individual Spring Sectionals.

Boys Soccer

Finger Lakes East: First Team All League - Nicholas Jarecke, Tyler Griffin

Finger Lakes East: Second Team All League - David Reid, Dylan Hassos

Finger Lakes East: Honorable Mentions - Caiden DeMarco, Bryan Smith

Senior All-Stars - Nicholas Jarecke, Tyler Griffin, Caiden DeMarco, Bryan Smith

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Nicholas Jarecke, Tyler Griffin

Section V Class B2 Semi-Finalist (#2 seed)

Girls Soccer

Finger Lakes East: First Team All League - Hayley Anderson, Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison

Finger Lakes East: Second Team All League - Sierra Harrison, Morgan Anderson, Avery Castner

Finger Lakes East: Honorable Mentions - Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger, Makenna Hansen, Marianna Dalglish

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Hayley Anderson, Kaley Griffin, Elle Harrison

Finger Lakes East Player of the Year Runner-Up - Hayley Anderson

Team qualified for Section V Class B2 Sectionals (#1 seed)

Girls Tennis

Finger Lakes West: First Team All League, First Singles - Molly Pullen

Finger Lakes West: First Team All League, Second Singles - Claire Pullen

Finger Lakes West: First Team All League, Third Singles - Abigail Garvey

Finger Lakes West: First Team All League, First Doubles - Jayden Hollister, Sydney Moravec

Finger Lakes West: First Team All League, Second Doubles - Samantha Denson, Grace Swarthout, Abigail Bodine

All Greater Rochester: First Team - Claire Pullen, Molly Pullen

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Abigail Garvey, Samantha Denson, Jayden Hollister, Grace Swarthout, Sydney Moravec, Abigail Bodine

Finger Lakes West League Champions

Section V Class B2 Team Champions

Section V Class B2 Doubles Champions - Molly Pullen, Claire Pullen

Boys Basketball

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Mason Kuver

Finger Lakes League: Honorable Mention - Devon Gerhardt, Brigham Hansen

Exceptional Senior Game - Devon Gerhardt

Girls Basketball

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Joddie Decker

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Hayley Anderson

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mention - Joddie Decker

Ronald McDonald All-Star - Joddie Decker

Boys Bowling

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Cam Bassage, Ben Broome

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Trenton Samatulski, Colin Johnson

Finger Lakes League: Honorable Mention - Dutcher Samatulski

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Cam Bassage, Ben Broome

Finger Lakes East Champions

Section V Class C Second Place High Series - Cam Bassage

Girls Bowling

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Andy Kniffin, Anella Tillman

All Greater Rochester: First Team All League - Andy Kniffin

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mention - Anella Tillman

Section V Class D High Series Champion - Andy Kniffin

Section V Class D High Game Champion - Anella Tillman

Football

Section V Class C First Team Linebacker - Mekhi Mahan

Section V Class C Second Team Punter - Carter Earl

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Mekhi Mahan, Justice Jones

Cheerleading

All League All-Stars - Amelia Conlon, Tiffany Lasher

Exceptional Senior Game - Amelia Conlon, Kayla Olsen, Tiffany Lasher

Wrestling

First Team All League - Ayden Mowry, Mason Peterson

Section V Runners-Up - Ayden Mowry, Mason Peterson

All Greater Rochester: Honorable Mentions - Ayden Mowry, Mason Peterson

Volleyball

All Greater Rochester: Second Team All League - Jammie Decker

Finger Lakes East: Second Team All League - Jammie Decker

Qualified for Sectionals at #8 seed

Section V Class C1 Champions

Section V Class C1 All Tournament Team - Lauren Schilling, Hailey Trank

Section V Class C1 All Tournament MVP - Jammie Decker

Baseball

Finger Lakes League: First League All League - Tyler Bouchard

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Clark Simmons

Finger Lakes League: Third Team All League - Brady Bouchard, Will Steele

Finger Lakes League: Honorable Mention - Liam Chapman

Section V Class B2 Runners-Up

Softball

Finger Lakes League: All American First Team - Elle Harrison

Finger Lakes League: All American Second Team - Kiana Larham

Finger Lakes League: All American Honorable Mentions - Giana Ficcaglia, Jayden Holliste

Girls Lacrosse

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Hayley Anderson, Grace Ledgerwood, Kaley Griffin, Hannah Parsons

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Jammie Decker, Avery Castner

Finger Lakes League: Third Team All League - Taylor Mullins, Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger

Finger Lakes League: Honorable Mention - Aubriana Greene

Finger Lakes Midfielder of the Year - Hayley Anderson

US Lacrosse All-American - Hayley Anderson

Section V Defensive Player of the Week - Kaley Griffin

Finger Lakes League Runner-Up

Section V Sectional Tournament #1 seed

Boys Lacrosse

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Ayden Mowry, Devon Gerhardt, Mekhi Mahan, Tyler Griffin, Mason Kuver

Finger Lakes League: Second Team All League - Carter Earl, Kyler Lloyd

Finger Lakes League: Third Team All League - Max Brodmann, Griffin Emerson

Finger Lakes League: Honorable Mentions - Anthony Druker, Brigham Hansen

Finger Lakes Player of the Year - Ayden Mowry

Finger Lakes Attackman of the Year - Ayden Mowry

Finger Lakes Midfielder of the Year - Mekhi Mahan

Finger Lakes Defender of the Year - Tyler Griffin

All Greater Rochester: First Team - Ayden Mowry, Tyler Griffin

Section V Class D Champions

Section V Class D Playoff MVP - Max Brodmann

US Lacrosse High School All-American - Ayden Mowry

US Lacrosse High School Academic All-American - Tyler Griffin

Genesee Valley Lacrosse Officials Team Award for Sportsmanship

Boys Tennis

Finger Lakes League: First Team All League - Bryan Smith, Eric Fingar

Boys Track & Field

Finger Lakes League: First Team Pentathlon - Dominic Lafferty

Finger Lakes League: Second Team 3000 Steeplechase - JD Tette

Section V Class B1 Pentathlon Runner-Up - Dominic Lafferty

Section V Class B1 3000 Steeplechase Champion - JD Tette

Girls Track & Field

Finger Lakes League: Third Team 3000 Steeplechase - Joddie Decker

Section V Class B1 3000 Steeplechase Runner-Up - Joddie Decker

Section V Class B1 Pentathlon Runner-Up - Alexxis Henry