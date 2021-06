Box lacrosse returns this summer to Penn Yan

PENN YAN — After a cancelled season in 2020, Penn Yan Summer Box Lacrosse will return this summer at the Yates Community Center. The program will begin for boys July 7 and girls July 8. Information will be coming home with all school age children in grades K-8.

The program includes sessions for all ages, Kindergarten through adult. Sign ups will be held prior to each session the first night. The schedule is as follows.

Boys - Monday and Wednesday

4-5:30 p.m.: Grades 6-8

5:30-7 p.m.: Grades 3-5

7-8 p.m.: Grades K-2

8-10 p.m.: Grades 9-12

Girls - Tuesday and Thursday

4-5:30 p.m.: Grades 3-6

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Grades K-2

6:30-8 p.m.: Grades 7-8

8-10 p.m.: Grades 9-12

Adults - Tuesday and Thursday

10-11 p.m.: Adult Men