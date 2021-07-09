Golf, Cross Country programs returning to Keuka College

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College

KEUKA PARK – Keuka College and its Department of Athletics announced recently the reinstatement of the men’s and women’s golf and cross country programs.

The programs return following a one-year hiatus.

The men’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Empire 8 Conference this fall. Women’s golf will return to the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference, the program’s home from 2018-20.

Recruitment has begun for the teams among both on-campus and incoming students. Interested students are urged to visit www.keukaathletics.com/recruit_me/general or email Director of Athletics Jon Accardi at jaccardi@keuka.edu.

Searches for new coaches for the programs are ongoing. Interested applicants can apply at https://www.keuka.edu/hr/employment-opportunities.

Keuka College completed its first year as a member of the Empire 8 Conference in 2020-21. The Wolves will now compete in the E8 in 13 different sports.