Keuka College improving athletics facilities

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College

KEUKA PARK — Despite students being away, Keuka College’s JMW Recreation and Athletics Center (RAC) has been a busy place this summer.

A wide-ranging renovations project will see improvements to the locker rooms, gym, and other areas throughout the facility. The upgrades come thanks to generous support from a contingent of College benefactors.

Construction has started on the first floor of the building with renovations coming to the locker rooms. The current women’s locker room will be reconfigured to create a pair of distinct team rooms and a new general space for students. New lockers, teaching walls, improved lighting, and carpeting will be installed. Private shower stalls will replace the current common-area showers.

The men’s varsity locker rooms will get a facelift as well, with new carpeting, locker-room upgrades, improved lighting, and other aesthetic updates.

The hallway that runs throughout the first floor of the RAC will also be updated with new flooring, lighting, paint, and wall graphics.

The RAC will also see improvements on the primary floor. The creation of a Hall of Fame Room will provide a comfortable space for coaches to meet with recruits and for the College’s administration to host gatherings during athletic events.

The David M. Sweet Court will be refinished with the addition of the new collegiate three-point lines. The sound system in the gym has also been improved with new speakers and hardware installed for better music and public address.

The project wouldn’t be possible without generous assistance from several longtime supporters, all of who are either current, former, or emeriti trustees at Keuka College:

• Barbara "Bebette" Yunis and Kristen DeLuca

• Katherene "Kay" Meisch '58 and John Meisch

• Crystal Gips '65

• The late Esther A. Yoder '61

All of the work is scheduled to be completed by the start of the fall athletics season. Students will return to campus in August with the first Empire 8 competitions for the fall teams beginning in September.