Local teams named NYSPHSAA Spring 2021 Scholar-Athletes

Rob Maeske

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) recently announced its list of Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals for the Spring 2021 season. This is the 29th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, In. and the American Dairy Association North East.

For the Spring 2021 season, NYSPHSAA recognized 2,513 teams and 34,486 individuals. For the entire 2020-21 school year, which included the Fall, Winter, Fall II and Spring sports seasons, a total of 7,915 teams and 100,981 individual student athletes were honored.

"I want to congratulate the Scholar-Athlete teams and individuals that have been honored for the Spring 2021 season," said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. "To have over 34,000 scholar-athletes recognized for the hard work they put into their academics shows the kind of dedicated student athletes we have here in New York State."

Zayas continued, "Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 18 months, our students, teachers, schools and teams have shown a toughness and resolve we have never seen before. All the young men and women who have been honored as scholar-athletes have truly shined in the most difficult of times."

Our local teams had several teams and individuals honored by the Scholar-Athlete program. Those teams and athletes included:

Penn Yan

Team honors: Baseball, Boys Tennis, Girls Lacrosse, Girls Outdoor Track & Field, Softball.

Individual honors: Baseball (six students), Boys Lacrosse (10 students), Boys Outdoor Track & Field (six students), Boys Tennis (six students), Girls Lacrosse (15 students), Girls Outdoor Track & Field (four students), Softball (10 students)

Dundee

Team honors: Girls Outdoor Track & Field, Softball

Individual honors: Baseball (Dundee/Bradford - five students), Boys Outdoor Track & Field (five students), Girls Outdoor Track & Field (six students), Softball (Dundee/Bradford - nine students)

Marcus Whitman

Team honors: Boys Lacrosse, Boys Outdoor Track & Field, Girls Lacrosse, Girls Outdoor Track & Field, Girls Tennis

Individual honors: Boys Lacrosse (13 students), Boys Outdoor Track & Field (six students), Girls Lacrosse (13 students), Girls Outdoor Track and Field (six students), Girls Tennis (six students)