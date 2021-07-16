Penn Yan Lions Golf Tournament set for Aug. 16

Penn Yan Lions Club

The Penn Yan Lions Club is planning its second annual Charity Golf Tournament at Lakeside Country Club on Monday, Aug. 16.

An outgrowth of the “Cardiac Scramble,” the new version is a major fundraiser for the Lions. Beginning in 2019, the club members vote for one major local charity to receive a large donation. In the first year, the recipient was the Yates County Humane Society. This year, the chosen recipient is ELEVATE/Youth, a program at Yates Community Center. The remaining proceeds support a wide variety of local charities.

The mission statement of ELEVATE/Youth is, “To provide experiences that cultivate success and strengthen our community through comprehensive program for children, youth and families giving them the opportunity to grow in areas of self-confidence, leadership, responsibility and respect and to participate voluntarily in the community.”

The golf tournament is unique with eight par three holes with a $1,000 prize for a hole-in-one. “This format adds excitement, and it allows golfers to finish play quicker than most tournaments,” says Jim Carey, Tournament Chairman. “We’ve also included a putting contest with a cash prize.” In addition to the golf, there will be a raffle for $300 in cash and scratch off tickets donated by Two Can Dan’s and a special drawing for a beautiful, hand-made, miniature, wooden golf cart, crafted by Lion Bud Stenzel.

The day begins with lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. During play beverages will be provided by Climbing Bines Craft Ale and Geneva Club Beverage. Following play, golfers will enjoy refreshments as prizes are awarded.

For more information on playing in the tournament or on being a sponsor text Jim Carey at 315-694-5042, or visit the web site pylionsgolf@gmail.com.