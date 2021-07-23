Two Keuka alumnae return as coaches

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

Josh Robinson ’09 returns to lead golf programs

KEUKA PARK – The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced that Josh Robinson, a 2009 Keuka College graduate, has returned to lead the men’s and women’s golf teams.

Robinson previously spent three seasons as head coach of the Wolves from 2017-2020.

As a student-athlete, Robinson is the most accomplished golfer in Keuka College history and remains the only North Eastern Athletic Conference golfer to win two conference championships. He is the College leader for scoring average in a season (76.45), scoring average in a career (76.81), and career victories (16). Not only did he place in the top five in 30 of the 37 tournaments he entered, but he also owns every Keuka College career record and has at least a share of every single season record.

As a coach, Robinson led the men’s team to an average 355.92 team score, the fourth-best in program history. On the women’s side, the Wolves had six team wins and four individual victories under Robinson, second-most in program history.

The men’s golf team will compete in their first season as a full member of the Empire 8 Conference in the fall of 2021 while the women’s team will return to the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference. Any current or incoming student-athletes interested in joining the golf team should go to https://www.keukaathletics.com/recruit_me/golf.

Garret Stauffer ‘20 to Lead Keuka College E-sports

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has named Garret Stauffer ’20 its new head coach of the e-sports team.

Stauffer was a member of the inaugural e-sports team at Keuka College that debuted in 2017 and has been a part of the program since. Originally from Liverpool, Stauffer has been a team captain and competed in both League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2020, earning in degree in criminology and criminal justice.

Stauffer has remained at Keuka College following graduation. He is a resident director at Keuka and is also working towards his master’s degree in management.

The Keuka College E-sports team is coming off a successful spring season that saw the Wolves compete in 10 different games and qualified for the ECAC playoffs in three games. Under Stauffer’s leadership, the Wolves will prepare for the fall ECAC season in September.