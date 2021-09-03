KC volleyball welcomes Asst. Coach Kasianowicz

Colleen Mooney, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK – Keuka College Volleyball Head Coach Quinn Write is proud to bring on Catherine Kasianowicz as the new assistant coach for the team.

Kasianowicz graduated in 2015 from Allegheny College, where she is a four-year letter winner in libero. She also is fourth all-time leader in service aces and digs of Allegheny women’s volleyball.

Catherine comes in with a background in coaching. She has coached at Eastside Ice Volleyball Club, Assistant Coach for Mount Mercy Academy and started coaching fundamental at the YWCA throughout high school.

The Keuka College volleyball team kicked off the season Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Oswego.