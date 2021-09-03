Keuka College announces 2021-'22 athletics spectator policy

Jimmy Habecker, Keuka College Athletics

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Department of Athletics is excited to compete this academic year. Our goal is to provide a safe opportunity for the Keuka College family to cheer on the Wolves. In accordance with NCAA, Empire 8, and federal and state guidance, below is the updated Keuka College Athletic Spectator Policy.

The policy is in effect for the 2021-22 academic year and may be adjusted as needed. Please check back for the most up-to-date information.

Fan Attendance

Indoor Contests

• Open to the public at 100% capacity.

• Guests may arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the game.

• Visitors must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

• Fans are encouraged to sit with the groups they arrive at the venue with. Designated sections for vaccinated students and employees will be available. Vaccinated students and employees will not need to mask in these designated areas, however will be required to mask if sitting outside of the designated area.

Outdoor Contests

• Open to the public at 100% capacity.

• Guests may arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the game.

• Unvaccinated individuals must mask while in attendance.

• Vaccinated individuals (visitors, students, employees, etc.), are not required to mask.

• Fans are encouraged to sit with the groups they arrive at the venue with.

• Students and employees are encouraged to sit in the designated section(s).

Fan policies may vary by institution. Please check an opponent's athletics website prior to traveling to an away contest for the Wolves.

Wolves+ Streaming Service

All of our athletic events will be available to watch via online streaming if you are unable to come to campus for an event. All streams will be provided for free in 2021-22.

The Wolves+ Digital Streaming Service is available online at www.keukaathletics.com/wolvesplus.