Shelby Woodard to play tennis for Albright College

Staff reports

READING, Pa. – Shelby Woodard, of Penn Yan, will compete as a member of Albright College's NCAA Division III varsity women's tennis team this fall. She is a 2018 graduate of Penn Yan Academy, where she was a member of the tennis, softball, and basketball teams, and the Finger Lakes all-first team in tennis. Woodard is studying child and family studies at Albright.

More than 30% of Albright students participate on one of the college's 23 varsity sports teams, ranging from football to eSports. The red and white Albright Lions are part of the historic Division III, Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). An additional 10% of students participate in club and/or intramural sports.