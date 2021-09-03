Yates County Chamber Golf Classic a success

Yates County Chamber of Commerce

PENN YAN – The Yates County Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic, held at Lakeside Country Club Monday, Aug. 23, was a key fundraiser for 2021 as many other events have not been able to take place. The funds raised during this event go toward future programming for chamber members and the Yates County community.

Seventeen teams competed throughout the day and enjoyed the beautiful course and wonderful food and beverage provided by Lakeside CC. The winning team was Team Mozaic.

Leading Sponsors were Hampton Inn & Seasons on Keuka Lake, Camp Arey, The Moorings on Keuka, Pinnacle Rental Centers, and Lake Country Septic Services.

Golf, Tee, and Team Sponsors were: Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn & Suites, Climbing Bines, Coach & Equipment, Curbeau Realty, Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, Finger Lakes Radio Group, Fingle, Howard Hanna Lake Group, Indus Hospitality, Keuka Appraisal Services, Keuka College, Longs' Cards & Books, Mozaic, Oak Hill Bulk Foods, Penn Yan Eye Care, Penn Yan Moose Club, Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating, Pinckney Hardware, Roto Salt Inc., Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, Shriver Home Services, Stork Insurance Agency, T&G Wholesale Electric Corp., Terry L. Button Farms, The Moorings on Keuka, Vineyard View Winery, Village Drug, and Water Street Wines & Spirits.

“We’re so appreciative to have been able to host an event for our membership and hold a fundraiser for our organization," said Jessica Bacher, CEO & president of the Yates County Chamber. "In trying to bring back events that allow our guests to feel safe and remain socially distanced, this golf classic was the perfect fit. We couldn’t have been successful without our many sponsors and guests and we are truly thankful for their support. We look forward to making this an annual event and will start planning our 2022 event soon.”